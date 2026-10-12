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One familiar fruit delivers several times more of a beneficial plant compound than another. Researchers say smarter choices could matter more than simply piling additional produce onto your plate.

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If you prefer plant-based ingredients and want to know exactly what you’re getting, White Willow Bark Extract offers both. It combines centuries of documented traditional use with a standardized formula: 1,000 mg of extract and a measured 500 mg of salicin in every two-capsule daily serving.*

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Can a single hormone shape our brain and behaviors? A recent animal study reveals that thyroid hormone influences neural circuits and exploratory behaviors.

Most cardiovascular problems don't begin with a dramatic event. They build slowly as oxidative and inflammatory stress weakens your circulation. Scientists are now focusing on an overlooked strategy that works upstream of cholesterol numbers.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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As you age, calcium buildup can reduce the elasticity of your arteries. When this happens, it is harder for your blood to flow freely. Take a proactive step toward supporting your cardiovascular and bone health with this powerful, exclusive bioactive form of vitamin K2 that will help promote the optimal use of calcium by your body.

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