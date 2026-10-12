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Guillermou
Oct 12

Thank you for sharing this valuable information. I believe that emphasizing the diversity of plant foods and their natural polyphenols is an important step toward better health. Fruits such as berries, apples, and other flavanol-rich foods offer a combination of beneficial compounds that work together within a whole-food, plant-based diet. While more human research is needed to establish the specific benefits of individual flavanols, this is a promising area of nutritional science. I believe the best approach is to combine scientific evidence with a balanced, integrative view of health, emphasizing dietary diversity, prevention, and sustainable lifestyle habits. Thank you for your continued work in bringing attention to these important topics.👍😊❤️🏆

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