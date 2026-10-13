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Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
Oct 13Edited

*** "This means healthy aging depends on many separate repair and energy systems working together instead of relying on one "longevity gene." *** Seems like from start to finish there are one system to follow another. There are the seven sirtuins to work on individual goals, yet, they set the stage for another next in line. Then from Gut and in between until we exhaust what we don't use other, more complex systems feed other complex systems affording us to do the many things plants, other lifeforms cannot. Interesting!

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