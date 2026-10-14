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Researchers examined pesticide exposure around people's homes and workplaces over many years and uncovered an association too significant to overlook.

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Fall is here, and it's the perfect excuse to give your wellness routine a little seasonal refresh. Today only, save 20% off sitewide and discover something new for the months ahead. This limited-time offer won't stick around, so make the most of it while you can. Shop now and save before the day is over!

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The pills dim the lights but never fix the wiring. Inside, your brain's repair crews wait for signals that never come, while toxins pile up in the dark. Each night feels like relief - until you realize the cost of mistaking sedation for sleep.

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Cooler days and cozy routines make fall a natural time to revisit the little habits that support your everyday well-being. Select Vitamin C products offer convenient formats, from liposomal formulas to liquid options and daily packs, so you can choose what fits your lifestyle. Find a simple addition to your routine and head into the season feeling organized and prepared. Shop select Vitamin C products and refresh your routine this fall!

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