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A Parkinson's Risk Could Be Drifting Closer Than You Think
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Beware! You'll double the risk of Parkinson's and every other known disease and illness known to man, with every extra jab of the 'Experimental' DEADLY mRNA injection (they pretend is a 'vaccine').
Why else would Pfizer ask for 75 years to release data on their covid mRNA injection. Obviously the majority of suckers who agreed to be part of an insane EXPERIMENT will have died when their lies about Safety and Efficacy are released. Many 'mRNA 'Vax' recipients will have died soon after accepting the poisonous 'mRNA Death Shot'. Many will have their health destroyed after their first 'leap of faith' in Fauci's injectable 'CURE! Many might survive the first one or two shots, but will have to live the remainder of their lives with a destroyed human immune system.
Do not trust anything the FDA, CDC, Pfizer, Moderna, etc, and all other criminals associated with this Death by Lethal Injection depopulation Plan.
They've got the next Scamdemic ready for release, as well as the next pretend injectable CURE.
Beware! Unjabbed Mick (We live longer!)
Decades of increasing Corporate Capture of nearly any and everything concerning production of foods concentrating, consolidating a Python smothering preventing reasonable proper, healthy agriculture practices. Along with this a monopoly of the majority, nearly all food sources becoming toxic, nutrition empty calories crippling, causing ill health. A multiple headed monopoly of Finance, Oil, Energy, Equipment's, seeds, ownership, research, medical information, Legacy Media and the Gov't. This has been allowed to go on, to grow to the state we find ourselves in today...if there were a switch and it was used to turn all the skullduggery off at once...there would be little if any Calories on the shelves.
The need to shut all this off is there non the less. The salutation is how to shut the toxic system off? Unfortunately the answer is this structure will not shut down on its own. This structure has survived by promoting facades, or implying they are offering healthier fare, confusing and Bull Spitting using Marketing Science. This structure will only continue to circle the wagons to provide more of the same.
Local, Local, Local built from the bottom up by We, the People makes it Real, Keeps it Real. The information, the people with experience growing actual healthy, nutritious Health building Calories have been here right along building Healthy Soil. Healthy Soil Creates Healthy Foods and Healthy Foods Create Healthy People and Healthy People Create Healthy Societies.