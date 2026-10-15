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How Many of Those Supplements Do You Actually Need?
If your daily routine has turned into a fistful of pills, it may be time to question an assumption the supplement industry has encouraged for decades.
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Along with this information it is becoming increasingly clear not only the delivery system so better absorption is possible, but, better tests are needed so as to have accurate readings as whether we do or do not need some things. More than a few articles of the last few years have shown in some cases the current standard tests can show levels are high, low or supposedly normal, yet testing tissues for how much was actually being absorbed can show the complete opposite of what standard test show. We can be very low, high or actually just fine despite what the system promotes.
Then throw in the common practice of some folks of one is good, two must be better and four would be better yet.
On a personal level the goal has always been ** * "one of health ("I'm optimizing my diet")." * * * (Replacing what is missing from foods today.) This why occasionally other than certain standbys to have proven themselves a necessity, I will do a short fast to see if continuing some supplements are doing what they once did, or are interacting with others. Caution and close observation is kicked into high gear when experimenting with any new supplements.
None! In my simple world a good diet, exercise, exposure to vitamin D (sunshine and out doors) no other 'supplements' are needed. Since the creation and release of Covid and the closely associated poisonous 'experimental injections called 'vaccines', my first thought is 'It's another con'.
I might be paranoid since the Covid mRNA Death Shot was launched as a 'cure', by those meant to protect us, we have learned they need to depopulate the planet for the Elites. Even 'Supplements' can no longer be trusted because the evil corrupt Elites will use any method to force us to accept 'mRNA poisons' - in our food, our e=water and even in the air we breathe.
Unjabbed Mick (81 and still kicking!)