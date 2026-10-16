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Could You Be Eating 500 Extra Calories Without Realizing It?
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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
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Maybe It Is Just Me, "Even guidelines framed as pure science are shaped by who's in the room when they're written,..." And who has been in the room? Corporate Capture, Entities with enormous resources, wealth, connections who "own" all the horses in the race and have built a system when the fix is in before the race even starts. While it is necessary to address each issue as it stands, it is the Captured Institutions pushed by the very areas they are supposed to police directing what is and isn't. More so, as is current in the Medical Systems, many other areas many would not associate as even being connected to the Medical System are deeply intwined and are circling their wagons to protect a dampen the Symptoms Sick Care System.
It is frustrating when our ability to address serious, often outrageous practices are so hard to address, but, currently, this is the most these kinds of things have had to be addressed, discussed in the larger public forum. We are in the place where Then They Fight You, but possibly beginning to slide into, And Then They Join You and Claim Well, Everybody Always Knew This All Along.