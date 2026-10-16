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Researchers controlled every meal participants ate and uncovered a striking difference. Something about one type of food caused people to consume substantially more without intentionally doing so.

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Gut health not only affects your digestive system but your immune, heart, and brain health as well. Our potent, multi-strain Complete Probiotics formula utilizes patented delayed-release capsules for protection against harsh stomach acids, delivering the 10 probiotic strains directly to your small intestine where they work best.

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Independent lab testing reveals popular contact lenses contain toxic PFAS, so-called 'forever chemicals,' raising concerns about eye health and environmental impact. How did your brand fare?

Even with enough sleep and food, many older adults experience a steady decline in stamina and mental clarity - and research suggests a critical internal signal may no longer be reaching your cells when they need it most.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Biotin, keratin, and hyaluronic acid are three of the most important ingredients for youthful-looking hair, skin, and nails. Turn to our award-winning formula, designed with all three scientifically researched ingredients so you can create radiant beauty from the inside out.

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