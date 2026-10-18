Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 18

We have several pieces of the puzzle: the fiber content found in whole, healthy plant-based foods—which naturally tends to slow down the rate at which we consume them—and the elimination of ultra-processed foods. These products contain added substances that make them tastier and more calorie-dense, factors that contribute to a wide range of metabolic diseases. In this context, we can consider the following:

1. HYPERPALATABILITY

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs)—according to the NOVA classification system—do more than just provide calories; they alter various physiological and behavioral mechanisms that promote weight gain.

UPFs are engineered with specific combinations of sugar, fat, salt, and flavor enhancers. These trigger the brain’s reward circuits (involving dopamine), which increase appetite and facilitate "hedonic eating" (eating for pleasure) while simultaneously reducing the feeling of satiety. See the graphical summary in the first link: When consuming an ultra-processed diet—which led to an spontaneous intake of approximately 500 kcal/day more—participants gained weight; conversely, when consuming a minimally processed diet, they lost weight. The diets were matched in terms of the calories provided, as well as their sugar, fat, fiber, and macronutrient content.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7946062/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2019)

https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pmed.1005025&utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

2. LOW SATIETY

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) tend to be low in fiber, low in real protein, and high in "quick" calories.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1737280/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

3. HIGH ENERGY DENSITY

Recent reviews continue to confirm that ultra-processed foods allow for the consumption of a large amount of energy within a small volume, and at a very rapid pace. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37080461/ (2023)

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41574-025-01143-7?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

4. ALTERATION OF THE GUT MICROBIOME

Ultra-processed foods reduce bacterial diversity and promote the growth of bacteria associated with obesity, leading to increased energy extraction from food and metabolic inflammation.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1800945/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2025/10/08/what-to-eat-healthy-gut-microbiome/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

5. HORMONAL IMPACT (INSULIN, LEPTIN, GHRELIN)

Rapid glucose spikes trigger hyperinsulinemia and potential leptin resistance, which prevents the feeling of satiety. Furthermore, the disruption of ghrelin levels leads to increased hunger—a vicious cycle of frequent hunger and greater fat storage.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41743894/ (2026)

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1737280/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

6. REDUCED ENERGY EXPENDITURE AFTER EATING

The same NIH study showed that ultra-processed foods result in a lower thermic effect of food, requiring less energy for digestion—which, in turn, contributes to further fat storage. fat.

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-study-finds-heavily-processed-foods-cause-overeating-weight-gain?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2029)

7. EATING MORE QUICKLY

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are generally easy to chew and ready to consume, which leads to eating more before the brain registers satiety.

General references

https://www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/fulltext/S1550-4131(19)30248-7?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2018)

https://www.bmj.com/content/365/bmj.l1949?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2019)

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-study-finds-heavily-processed-foods-cause-overeating-weight-gain?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2019)

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7946062/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2021)

https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj-2023-075294?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2023)

https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj-2023-075354/related?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2023)

https://www.bmj.com/content/384/bmj-2023-077310?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2024)

https://www.bmj.com/content/384/bmj-2023-077310/related?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2024)

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1737280/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41574-025-01143-7?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/healthy-diet?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1737280/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

Reply
Share
1 reply
Cindy Portmann's avatar
Cindy Portmann
Oct 18

Love this one

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture