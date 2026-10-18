★ TOP STORY
Could This Hidden Culprit Be Making You Exhausted?
Hidden deep in your daily routines lurks a disruptor - something so ordinary you barely notice it - quietly diverting your body’s strength and sending resources into storage, leaving you depleted even when you push hard.
Advertisement
Youth Won't Feel Like a Distant Memory with This Collagen
When it comes to strong, lustrous hair, soft, glowing skin, and smooth, strong nails, as well as comfortable movement, the right ingredients in the proper proportion matter. Let your healthy, radiant self shine through from the inside out with our award-winning formulas, made from research-backed ingredients that work from within to help restore your youthful appearance.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
The Hidden Habit That Shatters Smiles Overnight
Each night, a hidden pressure builds in silence, eroding more than just your teeth - leaving behind fatigue, pain, and damage that few ever connect to its true source.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Try Our Organic Lion's Mane Mushrooms for Head-to-Toe Health
With its distinctive appearance resembling the mane of a lion, lion's mane mushroom has a long history of use in traditional health practices around the world. Discover how our carefully sourced and hot water-extracted Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom Extract can support your immune system, cognition, mood, brain health, digestion, and overall well-being, and order yours today while supplies last.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
We have several pieces of the puzzle: the fiber content found in whole, healthy plant-based foods—which naturally tends to slow down the rate at which we consume them—and the elimination of ultra-processed foods. These products contain added substances that make them tastier and more calorie-dense, factors that contribute to a wide range of metabolic diseases. In this context, we can consider the following:
1. HYPERPALATABILITY
Ultra-processed foods (UPFs)—according to the NOVA classification system—do more than just provide calories; they alter various physiological and behavioral mechanisms that promote weight gain.
UPFs are engineered with specific combinations of sugar, fat, salt, and flavor enhancers. These trigger the brain’s reward circuits (involving dopamine), which increase appetite and facilitate "hedonic eating" (eating for pleasure) while simultaneously reducing the feeling of satiety. See the graphical summary in the first link: When consuming an ultra-processed diet—which led to an spontaneous intake of approximately 500 kcal/day more—participants gained weight; conversely, when consuming a minimally processed diet, they lost weight. The diets were matched in terms of the calories provided, as well as their sugar, fat, fiber, and macronutrient content.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7946062/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2019)
https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pmed.1005025&utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)
2. LOW SATIETY
Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) tend to be low in fiber, low in real protein, and high in "quick" calories.
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1737280/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)
3. HIGH ENERGY DENSITY
Recent reviews continue to confirm that ultra-processed foods allow for the consumption of a large amount of energy within a small volume, and at a very rapid pace. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37080461/ (2023)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41574-025-01143-7?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
4. ALTERATION OF THE GUT MICROBIOME
Ultra-processed foods reduce bacterial diversity and promote the growth of bacteria associated with obesity, leading to increased energy extraction from food and metabolic inflammation.
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1800945/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2025/10/08/what-to-eat-healthy-gut-microbiome/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
5. HORMONAL IMPACT (INSULIN, LEPTIN, GHRELIN)
Rapid glucose spikes trigger hyperinsulinemia and potential leptin resistance, which prevents the feeling of satiety. Furthermore, the disruption of ghrelin levels leads to increased hunger—a vicious cycle of frequent hunger and greater fat storage.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41743894/ (2026)
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1737280/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)
6. REDUCED ENERGY EXPENDITURE AFTER EATING
The same NIH study showed that ultra-processed foods result in a lower thermic effect of food, requiring less energy for digestion—which, in turn, contributes to further fat storage. fat.
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-study-finds-heavily-processed-foods-cause-overeating-weight-gain?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2029)
7. EATING MORE QUICKLY
Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are generally easy to chew and ready to consume, which leads to eating more before the brain registers satiety.
General references
https://www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/fulltext/S1550-4131(19)30248-7?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2018)
https://www.bmj.com/content/365/bmj.l1949?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2019)
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-study-finds-heavily-processed-foods-cause-overeating-weight-gain?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2019)
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7946062/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2021)
https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj-2023-075294?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2023)
https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj-2023-075354/related?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2023)
https://www.bmj.com/content/384/bmj-2023-077310?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2024)
https://www.bmj.com/content/384/bmj-2023-077310/related?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2024)
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1737280/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41574-025-01143-7?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/healthy-diet?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1737280/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)
Love this one