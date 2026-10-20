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wns115
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Interesting 'biohack' I experimented with and discovered - I mixed my topical progesterone cream with DMSO and THEN applied to skin and WOW...my progesterone numbers went through the roof (I tested via Giorgi Dinkov's hair, tissue, + did a blood test and a DUTCH test (urine test) and WOW...progesterone was high on every test result.)

I also applied same method with my topical DHEA cream (T-Boost by Ona's products) mixed with DMSO applied topically in various spots on body - and WOW....DHEA rose from near zero to high levels.

(No need for oral nor injection of hormones as DMSO ensures the hormone absorbs into the body...amazing!)

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