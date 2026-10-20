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Researchers expected biological activity to fade once its familiar role ended. Instead, they discovered an unexpected transformation that continued much later in life.

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Taking care of your immune health doesn't have to be complicated. From vitamins, essential minerals, and antioxidant blends, our immune support picks give your body the nutrients it relies on to maintain a healthy immune response.* Every formula meets our premium quality standards, with options ranging from easy-to-take capsules to tasty gummies and liquids. Pick your favorites, add them to your daily routine and stock up today.

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People who end up with serious diseases like Alzheimer's often have far more 'nuisance symptoms' over the years than people who don't. Since they're not severe, they're typically ignored. However, they could be clues that something is off balance in your body, and best addressed sooner than later.

Discover the optimal intake of omega-3 DHA and EPA, along with practical tips for achieving a healthier Omega-3 Index. How much omega-3 do you need for disease prevention and wellness?

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Stress can impact your body in many unseen ways, so if you're having trouble managing, ashwagandha may be right for you. This powerful adaptogen has been used for centuries in India's traditional Ayurvedic practice to help ease the mind and balance the body. Our Organic Ashwagandha formula is exclusively formulated to include the entire root of the plant to offer you the greatest possible benefits.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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