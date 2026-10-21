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Researchers identified more than 100 medications containing a class of persistent chemicals better known for contaminating water, cookware, and everyday consumer products.

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A quiet imbalance deep inside your body may be fueling inflammation and hidden strain on your cardiovascular system. Addressing it could offer lasting protection - if you act in time.

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