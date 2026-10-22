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A lower number doesn't automatically mean a healthier body. What disappears along with those pounds could affect your strength, balance, and metabolism for years.

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Researchers traced exactly where sugar goes after you eat it - and found that one humble food changes everything. It stops fat buildup, boosts your body's master detoxifier, and resets insulin sensitivity without drugs or deprivation. The best part? You probably already have it sitting in your kitchen right now.

It's marketed as 'heart-healthy' and shows up in everything from restaurant meals to packaged foods. But inside your body, this unstable fat behaves differently than traditional fats - it oxidizes easily and can quietly change the environment inside your arteries for years. The most alarming part is how long the damage stays invisible.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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