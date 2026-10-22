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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
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On a personal note, life sets the agenda and as someone who has been through traumatic injuries life has sent out some speed bumps. Set backs preventing being able to engage in routines learned to mildly, push as much as possible without causing reinjury or new ones. Life can upset such and a reboot is necessary. Sometimes such things require a full stop. A full stop if long enough can lead too an increase in body weight. Long enough an expanding waist line. When a careful reboot is engaged it is interesting when often at first the weight on the scales drop, but after a short while the weight may actually go up...but, at the same time the waist will reduce. Then this may go on for as many turns as it takes to get back to a good fighting weight to be able to stay as physically engaged as is possible for me. I have taken this is a process without a pill for that, that being as muscle takes up about half the space of fat, that this is fat comes off, muscle builds but weight goes up temporarily until another round of losing fat kicks in. Takes time, effort, and discipline, but the "side effects" are a fuller life than just sitting around letting things get worse.

Better to burn fat off the old fashion way to build muscle to maintain if possible. One size doesn't fit all and such practice may not be doable for some but goals shouldn't be all or nothing...we do the best we can with what we have. These GLP-1 drugs are being pushed non stop, but most people wouldn't have the background to know how they work and only know the Shiny Happy People in the commercials providing Legacy Media payrolls. Many would not realize healthy weight loss doesn't reduce muscle, our organs or there functions.

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