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Back in the day, decades now, there was a child in the family who had a severe allergy to xanthan gum. Any consumption of xanthan gum would send the child spinning like a top, Tasmanian devil. The child would buzz for hours and then drop in exhaustion, yet, the slightest thing could wake them up, and it was once again, off to the races. The school complained of discipline problems. An astute doctor, they are not all bad, tested for allergies and xanthan was the culprit. The parents could see immediate results when the xanthan was eliminated, or if something passed by and a return of extreme behavior. The school at that time thought it was all bunk, but soon reversed their opinion when witnessing the results of eliminating the offender. A difference like night and day. The hardest to deal with was other family members who had the belief why, a kid "needs" candy. The bigger problem, and most likely still exists was like Sugar, Xanthan Gum can be hidden under a long lists of other names. (Not for nothing, Sugar also produced a similar but less so.) Being back decades ago I would suspect the different labels would have more to do with marketing for different products rather than to hide there was xanthan gum in the products. The child today is exceptionally productive and a highly valued adult in their workplace.
How many others may suffer from not realizing such a thing is possible?