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Routine health markers revealed nothing unusual, but researchers examining colon tissue found inflammation and changes in the intestinal barrier after repeated exposure.

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Behind closed doors, they know it can cause years of brain-altering fallout - but the public only hears the carefully scripted story.

Long before insomnia develops in adulthood, early digital-era patterns are associated with broken sleep, emotional stress, and metabolic effects that quietly add up over time.

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