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This Combination More Than Tripled Diabetes Risk
Two changes in your body appear to be far more concerning when they happen together, and your bathroom scale may completely miss one of them.
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Our analysis reveals promising evidence supporting the role of resistance training in diabetes mellitus reversal. Regular resistance exercise has been shown to improve glycemic control, insulin sensitivity, and muscle function in individuals with type 2 diabetes. Combining aerobic and resistance exercises appears to be more effective than single-mode training in managing blood glucose levels and enhancing overall metabolic health. However, potential contraindications for exercise in diabetes patients, along with barriers to implementing resistance training, warrant careful consideration.
https://www.benthamdirect.com/content/journals/cdr/10.2174/0115733998275876240125064716 (2025).--
The relationship between weight loss and type 2 diabetes carries the following implications:
Obesity is a significant, modifiable risk factor associated with the development and progression of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM); its rise is the primary driver behind the recent increase in the prevalence and incidence of T2DM.
It is crucial to understand the role of obesity in the pathogenesis of T2DM, taking into account the various factors and complications associated with the disease.
Obesity is a chronic, progressive condition characterized by an excessive and abnormal accumulation of body fat—resulting from the consumption of more calories than the body can utilize—and is defined by a body mass index (BMI) of ≥ 30 kg/m².
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by insulin resistance, in which the body is unable to use insulin effectively, leading to elevated blood glucose levels, or hyperglycemia.
Currently, more than 500 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with diabetes, and this figure is projected to double—reaching 1.3 billion—over the next 30 years. According to the World Obesity Federation’s 2023 atlas, it is anticipated that more than 51% of the global population will be overweight or obese within the next 12 years.
Obesity and type 2 diabetes are intertwined in terms of their pathophysiology and molecular mechanisms, influenced by various factors such as adipose tissue, homeostatic factors (e.g., adiponectin), body fat distribution, inflammation, free fatty acids, the gut microbiome, and dyslipidemia. Therefore, understanding this close relationship is essential for the effective management and prevention of these conditions—an urgent response to their alarming global rise. Numerous in vivo and clinical studies have highlighted the importance of a comprehensive management approach that simultaneously addresses obesity and type 2 diabetes. This approach is essential for the effective management of these chronic and interconnected conditions.
https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/25/3/1882 (2024