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Two changes in your body appear to be far more concerning when they happen together, and your bathroom scale may completely miss one of them.

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Researchers are tracking a subtle shift inside the body that may be influencing metabolism long before symptoms appear.

A 313,000-participant study found no safe level of alcohol - even seven drinks a week can shrink brain mass, promote tau tangles, and quietly impair memory and thinking.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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