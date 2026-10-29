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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
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And all of us, all of Life is swimming in a toxic sea of this and - - - More. Beat before we even start. It is not a sin to make a mistake, it is a sin to continue to repeat such. This and more stopped being just a little whoopsie decades ago. (If such ever was a whoopsie to begin with. Certain circles see the majority as Unnecessary, Useless.) Currently, finally some of what has been thrown under the rug is finally even being mentioned. And, in return the Status Quo is throwing out everything every trick in their worn out bag of tricks. This is only showing one more "whoopsie" after another and spotlights what and how such things have managed to stay in place, add evermore to the toxic soup. The toxic Center can not stand. Look for vicious personal attacks on individuals as the facts, the issues themselves are being smelled out because the rot has gone way past the sell buy date.

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