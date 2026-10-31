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Most people focus on calcium and vitamin D as they age, but new research suggests they may be overlooking another key player in the cellular process that keeps bones strong and resilient.

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It begins quietly, hidden in vessels you cannot feel, building year after year until the very filters that keep you alive harden, clog, and fail - leaving behind only the faintest clues, until the day it's too late to turn back.

Take this week's quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.

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