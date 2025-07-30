Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Ralph Pike's avatar
Ralph Pike
Jul 30, 2025

This explains why the Italians are so short-lived, grossly overweight and with multiple health issues from birth. 🤡 🤡 🤡

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terrona's avatar
terrona
Jul 30, 2025

I simply say….BULLCRAP!

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