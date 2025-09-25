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Guillermou
Sep 25, 2025

Consider that in 2022, 42,887 organ transplants were performed in the United States, a 3.7% increase over 2021 and a new annual record, according to preliminary data from the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which serves as the nation's federally contracted organ procurement and transplant network.

Also for the first time in history, more than 25,000 kidney transplants were performed in the United States. The total of 25,498 marked a 3.4% increase over 2021. Additionally, annual records were set for liver (9,528), heart (4,111), and lung (2,692) transplants.

“In a year in which we commemorate one million transplants performed nationwide, we are pleased to mark accelerated progress toward the next million,” said Jerry McCauley, MD, MPH, chair of the UNOS Board of Trustees. “We are grateful to all living and deceased organ donors, as well as to the loved ones of deceased donors, who have provided a life-saving gift. We also honor all the physicians and professionals involved in organ donation and transplantation, who work tirelessly to ensure that as many transplants as possible are performed every day.

“We must also rededicate ourselves to meeting the ongoing need,” added Dr. McCauley. “Many people are still anxiously awaiting a life-giving transplant. We must continue to enhance our capabilities to provide them with this vital opportunity by ensuring the use of as many donated organs as possible.”

https://unos.org/news/2022-organ-transplants-again-set-annual-records/

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