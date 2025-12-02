STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Osteoporosis is not just a women’s disease — 1 in 5 men over 50 will experience a bone fracture from thinning bones, yet few are ever screened or treated for it

Men are more likely than women to die after a hip fracture, largely due to slower recovery, complications, and missed diagnoses that leave bone loss untreated until it’s too late

International guidelines now use a unified bone density standard for both sexes, ensuring men receive accurate diagnoses and proper treatment for low bone mass

Lifestyle and hormonal balance — not medication — are the real keys to preserving bone strength, with weight-bearing exercise, sunlight exposure, and nutrient-rich foods leading the way

Bone-supportive nutrients like vitamins D and K2, magnesium, collagen, and creatine help your body rebuild strong, flexible bone tissue naturally while protecting against fractures

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Bone strength is not just a women’s issue — it’s a foundation of lifelong vitality that too many men lose sight of until it’s too late. Every year, millions of fractures occur in older adults, yet few realize that these breaks often signal a deeper problem: bones that have quietly weakened over time. The first sign is rarely pain. It’s a sudden fall, a small twist, or a minor impact that ends in a break that changes everything — mobility, confidence, and independence.

What makes this problem so concerning is how easily it hides in plain sight. Men, in particular, are rarely screened for bone loss, even though the consequences are often more severe than in women. Years of lifestyle habits — sitting too much, relying on processed food, or neglecting strength training — gradually shift your bone metabolism from rebuilding to erosion.

Hormonal changes, especially falling testosterone, only speed up the process, turning strong, dense bone into something fragile and hollow. Your bones are living, responsive tissue. They rebuild when stressed and weaken when ignored. Every step, jump, and lift sends signals that strengthen them, while inactivity does the opposite.

That means the same daily choices that preserve your heart and muscles also determine your skeletal future. Research now challenges the long-held assumption that osteoporosis is a women’s disease. It shows that men, too, face significant risk — and that the solutions are within reach. By understanding how your body maintains bone strength and taking charge of that process, you can stay active, upright, and strong well into later life.

Men’s Hidden Epidemic of Brittle Bones Finally Comes to Light

An evidence-based guideline by the European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, published in Nature Reviews Rheumatology, redefines how doctors diagnose and treat bone loss in men.

The research group reported that 1 in 5 men over age 50 will experience an osteoporotic fracture in their lifetime — a statistic nearly identical to that of women, despite men being far less likely to be screened or treated. Osteoporosis in men is not rare but severely underdiagnosed, creating a hidden epidemic of silent fractures and preventable deaths.

Men are far more likely to die after a fracture than women — The data showed a 10.2% inpatient mortality rate for men compared to 4.7% for women, and a one-year mortality rate of 37.5% for men compared to 28.2% for women. This means that a broken hip is not just a mobility issue — it’s a life-threatening event. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Men’s higher death rates are partly linked to comorbidities like heart disease and infections that follow immobilization. These findings make early diagnosis and lifestyle prevention even more urgent for men who want to maintain independence and avoid long-term disability.

Bone loss occurs differently in men than in women, which changes how it should be treated — Women tend to lose trabecular connectivity — the lattice-like internal structure of bone — while men lose trabecular thickness but retain structural links between bone layers. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This means men’s bones stay denser for longer but may become suddenly brittle once strength thresholds are passed. That translates into fewer early warning signs but a higher risk of catastrophic breaks once bone mass declines.

Experts now recommend using the same testing standard for both men and women — For years, bone scans for men were compared against female data, which caused confusion and missed diagnoses. The guideline keeps one shared reference chart — based on the national female database — because studies show men and women face the same fracture risk at the same bone density levels. This makes test results clearer and helps men get the treatment they actually need.

Lifestyle interventions were recognized as essential to treatment success, not optional add-ons — The guideline urged physicians to recommend physical activity, adequate protein , and nutrient-rich diets to all male patients with osteoporosis . Specifically, resistance and weight-bearing exercise were identified as key strategies to improve bone density, balance, and coordination — all key for preventing falls. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The researchers also noted that men with prior fractures should automatically qualify for treatment, whether through nutrition or targeted therapies. Fractures in men account for roughly one-quarter of all fracture-related health care costs, with each case averaging $52,000 compared to $17,000 for women. This financial burden reflects longer hospital stays, higher complication rates, and slower recovery times.

Hormone balance emerged as a major, but overlooked, factor in male bone health — Testosterone, often associated with muscle and libido, also regulates bone remodeling by converting into estradiol through an enzyme called aromatase. Low testosterone or impaired conversion leads to bone weakness and faster loss of density. The study recommended screening testosterone levels in men with low bone mineral density (BMD). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published As men age, reduced testosterone and increased sex hormone binding globulin lower available estradiol, which normally inhibits bone resorption — the breakdown process. Without this balance, osteoclast activity outpaces bone rebuilding. Meanwhile, lower vitamin D and calcium absorption accelerate this imbalance. By correcting these underlying issues, men significantly improve bone strength without relying on pharmaceuticals.

Lifestyle and Aging Are the Real Drivers of Bone Loss

Your skeleton is constantly being rebuilt — old bone is broken down while new bone forms to replace it. This process, called bone remodeling, keeps your bones strong as long as there’s balance between breakdown and rebuilding. But as you age, that balance shifts.

Your body begins to reabsorb calcium and phosphate from your bones instead of keeping them there, slowly hollowing out your skeletal structure. That’s when bones become fragile, setting the stage for fractures that occur from simple movements, not just falls or injuries.

Certain daily habits speed up this breakdown process — Alcohol damages bone tissue and increases your risk of falling, while smoking interferes with bone healing and weakens bone density over time. A sedentary lifestyle compounds the issue — when you don’t regularly bear weight on your legs or spine, your bones get the signal that strength isn’t needed, so your body stops reinforcing them.

Chronic illness and certain medical treatments also interfere with healthy bone renewal — Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, long-term kidney disease, diabetes, and hyperparathyroidism are major contributors to bone loss. Prolonged use of corticosteroids , anticonvulsants, and hormone-blocking therapies for prostate cancer further suppress bone rebuilding. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These drugs interfere with calcium absorption and increase calcium loss through urine, leaving your skeleton depleted. Patients confined to bed or recovering from surgery are also at higher risk because immobility tells your body to stop maintaining bone mass.

Restoring bone strength is about building consistency, not chasing quick fixes — Your bones respond directly to the daily inputs you give them — movement, minerals, and sunlight. Weight-bearing exercise, like walking or resistance training, stimulates bone cells to grow stronger. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Getting outside boosts vitamin D, which helps absorb calcium. By treating bone health as a living process instead of a static number on a scan, you rebuild resilience one day at a time. This isn’t just prevention — it’s active repair through small, steady choices that retrain your body to keep its strength for life.

How to Rebuild Stronger Bones Naturally

If you’ve been told your bones are thinning or your doctor has suggested a bone medication, take a breath before you act. True bone strength comes from restoring your body’s ability to rebuild itself, not from blocking it. Your skeleton is alive — it responds to how you move, eat, and live every day. These five steps target the real cause of bone loss and help you rebuild strength from the inside out.

Rethink bone drugs that interrupt your body’s natural repair cycle — If you’ve been prescribed bisphosphonates or denosumab, it’s important to understand what they do. These drugs don’t build new bone — they freeze your bone metabolism by stopping osteoclasts, the cells that clear out old bone so new bone can form. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When that process stops, microcracks begin to form, leaving bones more brittle over time. Denosumab, in particular, almost eliminates osteoclast activity altogether. If you want stronger bones, focus on restoring healthy remodeling instead of shutting it down. Choose safer bone scans that don’t expose you to radiation — DEXA scans have become the go-to method for measuring bone density, but they often give inconsistent results and rely on a narrow measure of density rather than bone strength. Worse, the scans expose you to unnecessary ionizing radiation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A better option is radiofrequency echographic multispectrometry (REMS) — a technology that uses ultrasound instead of X-rays to analyze bone structure in detail. A study published in Diagnostics found that REMS is not only more accurate but also safer. It measures how your bones handle real-world stress, giving you a clearer picture of your fracture risk and progress from lifestyle changes. Feed your bones the full range of nutrients they need to rebuild — Your bones are about 50% mineral and 50% collagen. Focusing only on calcium leaves half the equation unsolved. To rebuild true strength, you need vitamin D to absorb calcium, vitamin K2 to guide it into bone tissue, magnesium to maintain balance, and collagen to create the flexible matrix that minerals attach to. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These nutrients work together like a construction crew — each has a job, and none can do it alone. Bone broth, sardines, leafy greens, and pasture-raised eggs are simple, whole-food ways to cover all of them naturally, but most people benefit from magnesium supplementation as well. Another powerful, and often overlooked, addition is creatine. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Known for its benefits to muscle, creatine also supports bone health by energizing bone-building cells (osteoblasts). These cells rely on adenosine triphosphate (ATP) — your body’s main energy molecule — to form and mineralize bone tissue. Creatine boosts this ATP system, stimulating osteoblast activity while reducing the breakdown caused by osteoclasts. Over time, that helps preserve bone structure, improve density, and enhance overall skeletal function. Train smarter — not harder — to stimulate bone growth safely — Heavy lifting isn’t your only option for rebuilding density. If you’re older, recovering, or managing injuries, blood flow restriction (BFR) training is an excellent alternative. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Also known as KAATSU, this method briefly limits blood flow in your limbs during light exercise, triggering the same hormonal and cellular growth responses as intense strength training. Paired with whole-body vibration (WBV) therapy — standing or doing simple movements on a vibrating platform — it helps stimulate bone formation, circulation, and balance without strain. Stay consistent with movement and mineral-rich meals — Your bones thrive on rhythm — daily motion, steady sunlight, and nutrient-dense food. Walk every day. Get regular sun exposure to activate vitamin D without damaging your skin. Eat foods high in magnesium, calcium, and collagen, and avoid processed seed oils and refined foods that block mineral absorption. One major but often ignored culprit is soft drinks. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Their high phosphoric acid content disrupts your body’s calcium-phosphorus balance, forcing calcium to leach from your bones even if you’re eating enough calcium. Every soda you skip helps protect your skeletal reserves. Keep an eye on iron levels, too — too much iron damages bone-forming cells and increases inflammation. Every step, every meal, and every small correction builds momentum toward stronger, more resilient bones.

When you live in sync with your body’s natural design, your bones respond quickly. Strength, stability, and confidence return — not through suppression or fear, but through action, nourishment, and consistency. Your skeleton is built to adapt; all you have to do is give it the reason to rebuild.

FAQs About Bone Loss in Men

Q: Why are men at risk for osteoporosis if it’s considered a women’s disease?

A: Osteoporosis affects men almost as often as women, but it’s far less recognized. One in five men over 50 will suffer an osteoporotic fracture in their lifetime, and men are more likely to die after a fracture than women. The main reasons are hormonal decline (especially lower testosterone), poor nutrition, inactivity, and underdiagnosis due to outdated testing standards that were designed for women.

Q: What lifestyle habits weaken bones the fastest?

A: Smoking, excessive alcohol use, and lack of physical activity are top culprits. These habits reduce blood flow to bone tissue, slow repair, and signal your body to stop maintaining bone mass. Soft drinks are another hidden problem — their phosphoric acid disrupts calcium-phosphorus balance, pulling calcium out of your bones even when you get enough in your diet.

Q: What’s a better alternative to conventional bone scans?

A: DEXA scans are the current standard, but they expose you to radiation and sometimes give inconsistent results. A newer, safer option is radiofrequency echographic multispectrometry (REMS), which uses ultrasound to assess bone structure and strength more accurately. REMS helps identify bone weakness early and tracks improvements from lifestyle changes without radiation exposure.

Q: How can I rebuild bone strength naturally without medications?

A: Start by focusing on your body’s natural remodeling process. Do daily weight-bearing activities such as walking or strength training to activate bone growth. Eat nutrient-rich foods containing calcium, magnesium, vitamins D and K2, and collagen. Consider adding creatine, which energizes bone-building cells and helps block bone breakdown, improving both density and structure.

Q: Are bone drugs like bisphosphonates or denosumab effective?

A: These drugs stop bone breakdown temporarily but also halt bone renewal, leading to microcracks and brittleness over time. Denosumab in particular shuts down osteoclast activity almost completely. A better long-term strategy is to restore your natural bone remodeling cycle through exercise, proper nutrition, sunlight exposure, and hormonal balance. This approach strengthens your skeleton safely and sustainably.

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