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Guillermou
Dec 2

Calcium and phosphorus metabolism are interconnected, with effects on parathyroid hormone (PTH), 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D (1,25(OH)₂D), serum and urinary calcium and phosphorus concentrations, including intestinal absorption, urinary excretion, and skeletal actions. Many studies have shown that higher phosphorus (P) intake can have negative effects on the skeleton, while calcium (Ca) intake can have a protective effect. Because there may be an optimal balance between nutrients in relation to bone health, interest has focused on the dietary Ca:P ratio. Data from both animal and human research indicate that a low Ca:P ratio has a negative impact on the skeleton, but there is also evidence suggesting that high P intake can have negative health effects. High dietary phosphorus levels have been implicated in several processes related to accelerated aging: for example, increased risk of fractures, cancer proliferation, cardiac and skeletal muscle dysfunction, and vascular calcification. Currently, dietary phosphorus is estimated to exceed the recommended daily intake by 1.5 to 2 times, which is of particular concern for people with cardiovascular disease. Both high and low levels of dietary phosphorus can cause adverse health effects and impair longevity, and it may be important to consider implementing phosphorus analysis as a routine measurement in clinical practice.

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-1-4939-6566-3_10 (2017).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/10/3001 (2020).-- These documents list the calcium and phosphorus content of a 1-cup serving of each food. Proper bone health and development depend not only on adequate amounts of calcium but also on a proper calcium-to-phosphorus ratio. Feeding a variety of foods helps minimize nutrient imbalances or deficiencies. In general, leafy green vegetables are the best food for most herbivorous animals. Items on the “Ideal Ratio” list can be fed generously, along with items on the “High Ratio” list (preferred foods are in bold). You can use items from the "Moderate Ratio" list. Minimize items from the "Deficient Ca/P Ratio" list, especially those in the lower half; these are foods very low in calcium.

https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/cc78ef9e/files/uploaded/Vegies-Ca-P-contents-REVISED.pdf

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