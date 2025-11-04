Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Nov 4, 2025

Chronic pain is a widespread problem, and fibromyalgia is one of its most common forms. Central sensitization, in which neurons in the spinal cord become sensitive due to inflammation or cell damage, may be involved in how people with fibromyalgia process pain. Fibromyalgia patients are prone to severe inflammation throughout their bodies, including the nervous system and brain.

Eat a varied diet of fresh, organic, and whole foods that are as close to their natural state as possible. Whole fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, which have anti-inflammatory properties. The more colorful your fruits and vegetables, the better. Researchers believe that optimal vitamin D levels may improve important brain chemicals and protect brain cells by increasing the effectiveness of glial cells in helping damaged neurons recover.

Eat most of your food raw (“living foods”) whenever possible to obtain their enzymes and biophotons. Personally, I try to consume 80% of my food raw. Cooking food above 115 degrees F destroys enzymes and reduces nutrient absorption.

Let's not forget the anti-inflammatory diet. Chronic inflammation is a hallmark of virtually all diseases, including cancer, obesity, and heart disease. Leafy greens, limiting lectin content, especially for people with autoimmune diseases, berries and mushrooms, and omega-3 fatty acids are potent anti-inflammatory foods. Spices like ginger and turmeric are also beneficial.

Traditionally fermented foods optimize gut flora. Examples include kefir, yogurt, natto, kimchi, miso, tempeh, pickles, sauerkraut, and other fermented vegetables, which also have an anti-inflammatory effect. Fasting and calorie restriction are also important.

Ginger also has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antioxidant, and anticancer properties that protect against both acute and chronic diseases. The National Library of Medicine has the following to say about ginger:

"The exact mechanism is not fully understood, but several active compounds in ginger have been shown to have biological activity.

• Gingerol and related compounds: antioxidant activity, antitumor activity through induction of apoptosis and modulation of gene activity, anti-inflammatory and anti-analgesic activity, antimicrobial activity, and hepatoprotective activity.

• Paradol: Antioxidant, anticancer, and antimicrobial properties.

• Shogaol: Antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer activity through inhibition of cell invasion, reduction of matrix metalloproteinase-9 expression, and antiproliferative activity.

• Zingerone: Antioxidant activity, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

• 1-Dehydro-10-gingerdione: Regulation of inflammatory genes.

• Terpenoids: Induction of apoptosis through activation of p53.

• Ginger flavonoids: Antioxidant activity.

... Ginger has been shown to play a role vital as an antimicrobial agent. Several active components have been shown to be active against E. coli, Salmonella typhi, Bacillus subtilis, Candida albicans, M. avium, and M. tuberculosis...

Ginger is a source of numerous antioxidants and plays a role in reducing lipid oxidation and ROS formation. Studies have demonstrated the ability of active compounds in ginger root to scavenge superoxide anions and hydroxyl radicals and inhibit lipid peroxidation.

Inflammation is an important immune response mechanism to injury and can be mediated by interleukin-1 (IL-1), tumor necrosis factor (TNF), and anti-inflammatory cytokines... In vivo studies have demonstrated ginger's ability to suppress pro-inflammatory cytokines and downregulate the induction of inflammatory genes.

Through thousands of studies, researchers have demonstrated that curcumin has antibacterial, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, antimalarial, antioxidant, antiparasitic, antiproliferative, pro-apoptotic, and wound-healing properties. Scientists investigating the biological activities of curcumin have stated the following regarding its vital role in supporting health. I take it in liposomal form.

Don't forget about Coenzyme Q10, also available in liposomal form. Coenzyme Q10 levels decline with age. Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) can be beneficial for pain management, especially in conditions such as fibromyalgia, migraines, or statin-induced muscle pain, thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The mechanism involves CoQ10's role in the electron transport chain within the mitochondria, which helps generate cellular energy (ATP) and reduces the production of harmful free radicals that can damage tissues and trigger pain signals. Furthermore, CoQ10 can help stabilize cell membranes and modulate inflammatory cytokines, further contributing to pain reduction.

The potential benefits of CoQ10 supplementation for reducing oxidative stress and inflammation—common underlying factors in many painful conditions—are highlighted. For pain management, typical CoQ10 doses range from 100 to 300 mg daily, taken with food to improve absorption, as CoQ10 is fat-soluble.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/11/10/1969

---

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31387429/

---

INFLAMMATION

https://nutritionfacts.org/topics/inflammation/

----

WHICH FOODS ARE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY?

https://nutritionfacts.org/video/which-foods-are-anti-inflammatory/ .----

ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DIETS AND FATIGUE

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/11/10/2315 .---

THE RUNDOWN OF DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND THEIR EFFECTS ON INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DESIGN—A REVIEW

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/5/1423

INFLAMMATION: THE BEAUTY OR THE BEAST? VITAMINS, NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS, ANTIOXIDANT THERAPY, AND MODULATORS OF INFLAMMATION AS THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTIONS

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/21/3630

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture