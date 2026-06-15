STORY AT-A-GLANCE

People using GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic lose about 7% of their facial fat for every 22 pounds of body weight lost, resulting in a hollow, prematurely aged look

Rapid weight loss may drain key nutrients and fatty acids that your body needs to produce collagen and maintain firm, healthy skin

“Ozempic face” may indicate an energy imbalance — your cells lose the fuel and structural support they need to keep skin elastic and vibrant

Avoiding GLP-1 drugs, eliminating seed oils, and restoring gut health may support metabolic recovery, which research suggests could help restore facial tone and fullness over time

Natural tools like polyphenol-rich foods and the right carbohydrates may support weight management without draining your body’s nutrient reserves

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Fast weight loss often feels like a success — until you look in the mirror and realize something else has changed. Many people using drugs like Ozempic to drop weight quickly are noticing their faces look older, thinner, and more tired. The cheeks that once gave definition start to hollow, skin loses its firmness, and wrinkles seem to deepen overnight.

What’s happening isn’t just surface-level. When fat disappears too quickly, your skin loses the very structure that keeps it supported, while your metabolism strains to adapt to the sudden energy drop. This combination leaves you not only depleted but visibly aged. The trend has become so widespread that experts have given it a name — “Ozempic face.”

It’s a reminder that how you lose weight matters just as much as how much you lose. Quick fixes trim the number on the scale, but they also rob your skin and cells of the nutrients needed to stay strong and resilient. To understand what’s really going on — and how to care for your face through the process, while restoring your energy — you need to look beneath your skin, where these changes begin.

Facial Fat Loss from GLP-1 Drugs Measured for the First Time

A study published in Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery was the first to use radiographic imaging — CT and MRI scans — to measure facial fat loss in people taking GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. The goal was to find out how much volume people actually lose in their faces when they drop weight using these medications.

This wasn’t just a survey or observation; it used before-and-after imaging from 20 patients treated between 2017 and 2024 at a major U.S. medical center. The participants had been on the drugs for nearly a year on average, giving researchers a detailed look at real physical changes over time.

Patients lost a significant portion of their facial fat — The researchers found that patients lost about 7% of their midfacial volume for every 10 kilograms (around 22 pounds) of body weight lost. Most of this loss occurred in the superficial fat pads — those just beneath your skin that provide youthful fullness. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Deep fat, which lies closer to your bone, changed far less. In practical terms, this means that the visible signs of aging — hollow cheeks, sagging skin, and sharper facial angles — appear because the upper layers of facial support melt away while deeper structures remain intact.

The connection between body weight and facial deflation was clear — Statistical analysis showed a strong correlation between total weight loss and facial volume loss. The more pounds shed, the more pronounced the hollowing effect became. Importantly, the loss wasn’t uniform — it targeted the areas that most define facial youth, including the cheeks and temples.

The aging effects lie in how fat loss happens — Your body doesn’t evenly burn fat across all areas. When GLP-1 drugs lead to rapid fat loss, they also pull from facial stores that aren’t easily replenished. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The superficial fat pads that give your face smooth contours shrink before deeper tissues adapt, leaving skin unsupported. Skin elasticity depends on collagen, elastin, and healthy subcutaneous fat — so when that foundation disappears abruptly, gravity takes over, leading to sagging and wrinkles.

These changes happen faster than normal aging allows — Under typical conditions, facial fat loss occurs gradually across decades as part of natural aging. By contrast, the patients in this study experienced similar levels of facial hollowing within roughly 10 to 12 months on GLP-1 medication. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That shorter timeframe explains why the results feel shocking — your reflection changes almost overnight. Researchers found that even after less than a year, the visible difference was enough for both doctors and patients to notice substantial deflation.

Experts Link Rapid Weight Loss to Premature Facial Aging

An article in The Epoch Times similarly explored how GLP-1 drugs have led to a rise in what doctors now call “Ozempic face.” It gathered insights from facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and wellness experts who have seen a surge of patients complaining that they look older after losing weight too quickly.

Unlike the scientific study that measured facial fat loss, this article focused on the real-world impact — what people notice in the mirror and what professionals see in their offices. Experts consistently observed sagging skin, hollowed eyes, and deeper wrinkles appearing soon after patients started losing weight with GLP-1 drugs.

Patients often lose far more weight than they intended — Many users reported that they initially wanted to drop about 10 pounds but ended up losing 30 or more. This kind of rapid loss, while initially exciting, caused the fat pads under their skin to shrink faster than their skin could adjust. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published As facial muscles and connective tissues weakened, the result was a gaunt, deflated look. People on these drugs often describe feeling shocked by their reflections, realizing that their skin has aged years in a matter of months.

Doctors outlined visible changes that mirror accelerated aging — Plastic surgeon Dr. John Burns explained that Ozempic face isn’t limited to sagging cheeks — it affects your entire facial structure. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He described several key signs: deepened lines around your mouth and eyes, hollow cheeks and temples, sagging along your jawline, and a thinner upper lip. The combination exaggerates aging cues like drooping jowls and wrinkles. Some patients even noticed their bones appearing more pronounced because the supportive fat underneath had vanished.

The phenomenon mirrors what happens after other forms of rapid weight loss — Dermatologist Dr. Brooke Jeffy pointed out that these same facial changes appear in people who lose large amounts of weight after bariatric surgery. As she put it, “You see the exact same changes in someone who loses weight rapidly from other things.”

Experts linked facial deflation to nutrient depletion and collagen breakdown — When you lose weight too fast, your body burns through fat and also loses the fatty acids and vitamins that build collagen and elastin — the proteins that act as your skin’s internal scaffolding. Without those materials, your skin loses elasticity, dries out, and begins to sag. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published GLP-1 drugs may disrupt the normal balance of nutrients that feed skin cells, which experts suggest could contribute to dullness and premature wrinkling.

Other serious side effects are emerging beyond facial aging — One study found a 45% increased risk of suicidal ideation in patients taking semaglutide (Ozempic or Wegovy) compared to other medications, with even higher risks for those with preexisting mental health conditions. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In addition, GLP-1 drugs have been linked to severe vision problems, including diabetic retinopathy and optic nerve damage that may impair vision. These findings suggest the risks of using GLP-1 drugs extend far beyond appearance, underscoring the importance of safer, natural approaches to weight loss and metabolic health.

Proactive Ways to Deal with the Effects of ‘Ozempic Face’

If your face has started to look hollow, saggy, or older after taking Ozempic, that’s your body signaling an energy imbalance. GLP-1 drugs throw off how your cells produce and use energy. Rather than relying on fillers or creams, supporting the internal systems that keep your skin and metabolism healthy may help over time.

Avoid GLP-1 injections and rebuild your natural energy balance — Drugs that promise fast weight loss, like Ozempic or Wegovy, don’t heal your metabolism — they suppress it. They reduce appetite and calorie intake so drastically that your body enters a low-energy state. The resulting fat loss often leaves your face with a gaunt, aged, or saggy appearance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The smartest move is to step away from these drugs and start focusing on supporting your mitochondria instead — the “batteries” in your cells — through real food, daily movement, sunlight, and enough rest. When your energy system works again, your face may gradually regain color, tone, and vitality. Eliminate seed oils to lighten your cellular load — Vegetable oils such as canola, corn, soybean, sunflower, safflower, and grapeseed oil are everywhere, and they’re quietly destroying your skin’s foundation. These oils are packed with linoleic acid, which slows down fat burning, weakens cell membranes, and promotes inflammation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Replace them with healthier fats like grass fed butter, tallow, or ghee. Stick with meats from ruminant animals — grass fed beef or lamb — because poultry and pork tend to store these same inflammatory fats. Once you cut out seed oils, your metabolism may function more efficiently, and your skin’s appearance may improve over time. Choose the right carbs to support your gut — Your body runs best on glucose, but the source matters. High-quality carbs contain fermentable fibers that feed beneficial microbes, which produce short-chain fatty acids such as butyrate — meaning fuel that strengthens your intestinal barrier, lowers inflammation, and supports immune balance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If your gut is irritated, start gently with easy-to-digest options like fruit or white rice. When digestion steadies, layer in root vegetables, beans, and then whole grains. Aim for roughly 250 grams of quality carbs daily to fuel your thyroid, help friendly microbes thrive, and support the production of butyrate, which research suggests may support gut and metabolic health. Nourish gut microbes that naturally raise GLP-1 — Skip drugs that force GLP-1 and train your microbiome to produce it for you. One keystone species, Akkermansia muciniphila, has been associated with supporting fat metabolism and healthy glucose regulation, in part by supporting natural GLP-1 activity. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Feed it with polyphenol-rich foods — apples, onions, green tea, ginger, broccoli, carrots, and berries. As this ecosystem strengthens, GLP-1 may rise on its own, metabolism stabilizes, and your face benefits from steadier nutrients and better collagen support.

These metabolic strategies work alongside a whole-food diet, sun exposure, and regular daily movement to support steadier energy, clearer thinking, and healthier weight management — without the facial deflation that follows drug-driven loss. Your skin is a reflection of your metabolic health. When you rebuild energy at the cellular level and eliminate the toxins that block it, skin health may improve as metabolic function is restored.

These findings include results from clinical, observational, and expert commentary. Results may not apply to all individuals.

FAQs About Ozempic Face

Q: What exactly is “Ozempic face”?

A: Ozempic face refers to the hollowed, aged look that develops after rapid weight loss from GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. A 2025 study found that users lose about 7% of their facial fat for every 22 pounds dropped, mainly from the superficial fat pads that give your face its fullness and support. When that fat disappears too fast, skin loses elasticity, sags, and wrinkles deepen — creating a prematurely aged appearance.

Q: Why does facial fat loss happen so quickly with GLP-1 drugs?

A: These medications suppress appetite and slow digestion, causing a sharp drop in calorie intake. The body burns fat rapidly, including the delicate fat pads in your face. Because skin and connective tissue can’t keep up with that pace, they lose support, resulting in deflation and sagging. Researchers also note that facial fat loss on this scale usually takes decades to develop naturally — but with GLP-1 drugs, it happens within a year.

Q: How do nutrient and fat deficiencies play a role in aging my face?

A: Fast weight loss depletes essential nutrients and fatty acids that your skin needs to stay firm and hydrated. Without these materials, collagen and elastin — the proteins that hold your skin together — begin to break down. This leads to dryness, dullness, and visible wrinkles. Experts emphasize that nourishing your body with real food, including quality protein and carbohydrates, helps preserve your skin’s structure and may help slow visible aging.

Q: Can “Ozempic face” improve over time?

A: Yes, but it requires addressing the underlying metabolic imbalance. Step one is avoiding or discontinuing GLP-1 drugs. Then, eliminate seed oils that interfere with energy production, eat around 250 grams of healthy carbs daily to support cellular energy, and feed beneficial gut microbes through whole fruits, root vegetables, and polyphenol-rich foods. These changes may support your body’s natural processes for skin maintenance and elasticity.

Q: What natural alternatives support healthy metabolism and weight management?

A: Experts often highlight the role of everyday habits in supporting metabolic health. Nutrient-dense foods, sunlight exposure, and regular physical activity form the foundation. Additionally, replacing seed oils with tallow or grass fed butter, prioritizing rest, and keeping your gut balanced all work together to support steadier weight management, reducing the facial deflation associated with rapid weight loss.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to your health regimen.

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