Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Jim Evans's avatar
Jim Evans
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This stuff is poison!! Stay away! They didn't even know a fraction of the side effects yet!!

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