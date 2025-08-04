Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Voices of Strength
Aug 16, 2025

This post surfaces an often-hidden health crisis affecting millions, reminding us how women’s pain is usually addressed only after crisis hits. Preventive action is long overdue—something I’ve touched on in a recent letter about waiting too long to acknowledge women’s struggles.

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