Researchers have identified 168 everyday chemicals, including pesticides, flame retardants, and plastic additives, that are toxic to beneficial gut bacteria and may disrupt essential body functions

Certain banned or restricted substances, like hexachlorophene and DDT, were also shown to damage gut microbes and promote inflammation and metabolic dysfunction

Pesticides such as glyphosate, chlorpyrifos, and atrazine alter gut microbial balance and reduce protective species, allowing harmful bacteria to thrive and weakening your immune defenses

Gut bacteria exposed to pesticides not only change how they grow but also how they process nutrients, interfere with detox pathways, and trigger inflammation in the gut, liver, and other organs

Practical solutions like choosing organic produce, eating probiotic and prebiotic foods, filtering drinking water, and avoiding plastic containers can help protect and restore gut health

As the global demand for food rises, conventional large-scale agricultural systems continue to use pesticides and other chemicals to protect their crops and ensure consistent food production. However, as I’ve discussed multiple times in previous articles, these chemicals do not stay confined to the fields where they are applied. Instead, they move through soil, water, and air, and eventually end up on your plate and inside your body, where they wreak havoc on your health.

There’s now growing scientific evidence on how these chemicals are harming your gut microbiota — the dense community of microbes responsible for regulating metabolism, immunity, and multiple signaling pathways throughout the body. These disruptions matter because even small shifts in gut microbial composition can increase your risk for health problems like obesity, autoimmune activity, neurological changes, and metabolic dysfunction.

Recent Large-Scale Study Identifies 168 Chemicals Toxic to the Gut

Published in the journal Nature Microbiology, a large-scale investigation conducted by researchers at the University of Cambridge set out to examine whether common human-made chemicals, including pesticides and plastics, harm beneficial gut bacteria. Their research builds on previous evidence associating pesticides and chemicals with gut health.

The researchers tested 1,076 chemical contaminants against 22 species of gut bacteria — These chemicals include more than 800 herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides, nearly 200 pesticide metabolites and compounds, 48 industrial chemicals like bisphenols and nitrosamines, and five mycotoxins found in foods. As for the bacteria, they focused on species that were commonly found in healthy people. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Using their data, the researchers developed a machine learning model that can predict if industrial chemicals will be harmful to human gut bacteria.

168 chemicals found to be toxic to gut bacteria — According to Dr. Indra Roux, a researcher from the University of Cambridge’s MRC Toxicology unit and the study’s first author: “We were surprised that some of these chemicals had such strong effects. For example, many industrial chemicals like flame retardants and plasticisers — that we are regularly in contact with — weren’t thought to affect living organisms at all, but they do.”

Some of the chemicals tested were alarmingly aggressive — The flame retardant tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA), often found in electronics and furniture foam, inhibited growth in 19 of the 22 tested gut bacterial strains. Another chemical called closantel, an antiparasitic used in cattle, had the same effect.

The most damaging compound by far was the fungicide and antibacterial agent hexachlorophene — This compound, which was restricted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1972 and had its food tolerances revoked by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 1995, was found to suppress 20 out of 22 tested bacterial strains.

The study authors stress the importance of evaluating the effects of chemicals on gut bacteria — The fact is that standard chemical safety assessments typically overlook the human gut microbiome, as these chemicals are designed to act on specific targets. For instance, insecticides are intended to affect insects but are not tested for their effects on the gut.

“Safety assessments of new chemicals for human use must ensure they are also safe for our gut bacteria, which could be exposed to the chemicals through our food and water,” Dr. Stephan Kamrad, one of the study authors and a researcher at the university, commented.

An Earlier Study Highlights How Pesticides Reshape Your Gut Microbiome and Lead to Body-Wide Effects

Your gut microbiome is composed of approximately 4,500 distinct bacterial species — as well as other organisms like viruses and fungi — that work together to support essential bodily functions. But when this microbial ecosystem becomes imbalanced, known as gut microbial dysbiosis, it can lead to a wide range of health issues, including digestive disorders, obesity, and disruptions to both the immune system and mental well-being.

Previous studies have highlighted how the microbiome acts as a vital pathway through which exposure to toxic chemicals like pesticides harms human health. For example, a study published in May 2025 in the journal Nature Communications reported how widely used pesticides interact with human gut microbes. They also revealed the biological changes that occur when this happens.

The study demonstrates how certain gut bacteria are altered as a result of pesticide interactions — Researchers from the Ohio State University investigated 18 pesticides and their effects on 17 gut bacteria species. Some of the pesticides they studied included dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT), atrazine, chlorpyrifos, and permethrin. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They looked at how these pesticides affected bacterial growth at several doses that reflect real-world exposure and created a bacteria-pesticide interaction model that identifies which pesticides impact bacterial growth.

The researchers examined whether bacteria simply interacted with pesticides or absorbed and retained them — They found that some bacteria accumulated significant amounts of persistent pollutants, especially organochlorines like dichlorodiphenyldichloroethylene (DDE). This one-way exposure — meaning the chemical gets in but doesn’t get out — suggests a mechanism by which pesticide residues may persist in the body.

They also found that pesticides can lead to metabolic disruptions — Using advanced metabolomics, the team identified more than 468 microbial metabolites. Their results showed widespread alterations across 40 metabolic pathways, including amino acid metabolism, nucleotide synthesis, carbohydrate processing, and vitamin-related pathways. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Most previous environmental health studies reported that pesticide contamination affects the overall composition of gut bacteria,” Li Chen, a senior research associate with the university’s Comprehensive Cancer Center and the study’s first author, said. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “We showed those pesticides really can affect specific gut bacteria and detailed how these changes will affect the general composition.”

In a separate analysis using a mouse model, the researchers explored how microbial changes due to pesticide exposure can lead to body-wide reactions — The researchers introduced the human gut bacterium Bacteroides ovatus into mice that had been given antibiotics to clear out their normal gut flora. This allowed the team to isolate the effects of pesticide exposure on a single, known microbe. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published After four weeks, mice exposed to pesticides showed inflammation across multiple organs, including the gut, liver, and other tissues involved in detoxification and energy regulation.

The exposed mice also experienced changes in metabolic activity and lipid production — Lipids are fats and fat-like molecules involved in cell structure, energy signaling, and protective barriers. The study found that pesticide-exposed bacteria produced different classes of lipids that, in turn, interfered with normal cellular signaling. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published One class of lipids inhibited a protein involved in regulating oxidative stress, which is the body’s internal process for handling harmful molecules generated through normal metabolism or environmental exposure. When oxidative stress becomes poorly controlled, it contributes to aging, fatigue, metabolic slowdown, and tissue damage. “We know inflammation is generally bad for the body. If something toxic is going to induce it, and there are other molecules that can counteract that agent, you may have a solution to intervene or prevent larger-scale damage,” Jiangjiang Zhu, associate professor of human nutrition in the college and senior author of the study, said.

Understanding how pesticides reshape gut bacteria on a biochemical level gives you a powerful advantage — it allows you to strengthen your internal defenses before these disruptions progress into more serious health issues. Every decision that reduces your toxin exposure or strengthens your microbial diversity moves you closer to a healthier, more resilient gut ecosystem.

Pesticides Harm Not Just Your Gut, but Also Your Overall Health

These two studies add to the growing list of evidence on how pesticides can severely damage your well-being, despite manufacturers claiming they are “harmless” to humans. In fact, exposure in low doses, when it occurs on a daily or regular basis, compromises various areas of your health, including your gut microbiome.

Below are some previously published findings highlighting how these toxic chemicals disrupt your gut — proof that these ubiquitous compounds are among the worst threats plaguing the world today.

Organophosphates like chlorpyrifos (CPF) have been associated with gut damage, metabolic disruption and inflammation — In a 2025 study published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research International, CPF was found to significantly disrupt the gut microbiome, harming beneficial organisms such as Akkermansia, Lactobacillus, and Bifidobacterium while allowing opportunistic pathogens like Helicobacter to thrive. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Another mouse study published in the Microbiome journal found that CPF weakens the intestinal barrier, allowing lipopolysaccharides to enter circulation and spark low-grade systemic inflammation. This inflammatory cascade promotes fat accumulation and reduces insulin sensitivity.

DDT changes your gut microbiota’s composition — In one study published in Environment International journal, researchers found that DDE, the main metabolite of DDT in organisms, alters the composition of your microbiome. It also accumulates in fat cells and triggers obesity and other metabolic disruptions. DDT has been banned for decades, yet it still persists in the environment — proving that these toxic chemicals are long-lasting.

Glyphosate is perhaps the most damaging weedkiller out there — I’ve published many articles discussing how dangerous this toxic chemical is. Known as the active ingredient in the Roundup herbicide, glyphosate wreaks havoc on various systems in your body, including your liver, brain health, and fertility. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In a pivotal study published in Life (Basel) journal, researchers report that 55% of common gut bacterial species possess enzyme variants that are inherently sensitive to glyphosate. This suggests that this herbicide can suppress a significant portion of beneficial gut microbes. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In one animal study published in Scientific Reports, researchers found that even low-dose glyphosate exposure not only altered gut microbial composition in mice, but also led to elevated biomarkers associated with cardiovascular risk. For more information on the damaging effects of glyphosate, read “Roundup Weedkiller Linked to Multiple Cancers.”

Steps to Protect Your Gut Microbiome from Toxic Pesticides

Pesticides aren’t just killing insects or destroying weeds — they’re harming you. Specifically, they’re damaging your gut bacteria, the very microbes that help regulate your metabolism, balance your immune system, and even influence your energy and mood. But because these chemicals are so widespread today, avoiding them can be a challenge. Whether you live near farms, in a suburban area, or in a city with green spaces, your daily environment likely contains some level of exposure.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t do anything to protect yourself. Below are some clear, actionable steps you can take to minimize your pesticide burden and keep your gut microbiome in optimal health.

Limit your exposure to pesticide-contaminated foods — Your first line of defense is to reduce the amount of pesticide residue entering your gut in the first place. Be selective with your produce. If you’re not already eating organic, start with the Dirty Dozen, which are the most pesticide-laden fruits and vegetables listed each year by the Environmental Working Group (EWG). If going fully organic isn’t in your budget, focus on avoiding non-organic versions of these high-risk items first. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Also, consider washing your fruits and vegetables thoroughly in a solution of water and baking soda, which can help remove some of the surface pesticide residues. It’s not perfect, but it’s far better than nothing. If you’re a gardener or spend time around pesticides in your work or environment, find ways to reduce your contact — protective clothing, gloves, and staying away from sprayed areas are small actions that make a big difference over time. Use prebiotics and probiotics strategically to rebuild the damage — If your gut bacteria are under daily attack, you need to give them reinforcement. Certain strains of bacteria like Lactobacilli have been shown to degrade or detoxify pesticide residues inside the gut. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At the same time, feeding your good bacteria is just as important as introducing new ones. That’s where prebiotics come in. Prebiotic fibers like pectin (found in apples, carrots, and citrus peels) and inulin (found in foods like garlic, leeks, and Jerusalem artichokes) fuel your existing microbes and help rebuild the balance that pesticides destroy. If your gut is sensitive, start with small amounts and increase slowly to avoid discomfort. Avoid drinking or eating from plastic containers whenever possible — Other toxic chemicals that harm gut bacteria like flame retardants, phthalates, and bisphenols are found in plastics, and leach out into your food and water. Switch to glass or stainless steel containers for your water and food storage. Never microwave food in plastic. If you’re using plastic wrap or plastic takeout containers, minimize how often hot food touches those surfaces. Every small change reduces your chemical load. Support your body’s detox systems naturally — Your liver, kidneys, and gut lining are designed to help eliminate toxins. But if your gut bacteria are compromised, that detox process becomes less efficient. That’s when stored toxins build up and lead to inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Focus on foods and habits that support your body’s ability to clear out what doesn’t belong. Eat foods that stimulate bile flow like beets, bitter greens, and dandelion root. Increase your intake of nutrient-dense animal proteins — collagen-rich cuts, bone broth, and pastured eggs — while avoiding processed meats and seed oils. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’ve had a history of low-carb or restrictive diets, now is the time to repair your metabolism by introducing slow-digesting carbohydrates like root vegetables and ripe fruits to restore energy to the gut. Use a water filter that removes glyphosate — If you live in an agricultural area or drink municipal tap water, there’s a good chance glyphosate is in your drinking supply. Look for filters that specifically state they remove glyphosate — not all filters do. A whole-house filtration system is best, but if you’re renting or on a budget, a high-quality countertop filter is still better than nothing. Clean water is one of the easiest and most impactful places to start.

Lastly, you need to start tracking symptoms and patterns to build awareness. Your body gives you signals when something’s off — you just have to learn how to listen. Keep a daily journal for a few weeks and track symptoms like bloating, fatigue, skin reactions, sleep quality, and mental clarity.

Note what you eat and drink, how you feel afterward, and any exposure you may have had to chemicals (even as small as opening a new mattress or using cleaning products). If you notice you always feel worse after eating certain foods or using specific products, that’s useful information. You can use that awareness to start eliminating triggers one by one, instead of guessing in the dark.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Pesticides and Your Gut Microbiome

Q: What do pesticides do to gut bacteria?

A: Pesticides disrupt the balance of your gut microbiota by killing or weakening beneficial microbes, which makes room for harmful bacteria to grow. This can interfere with digestion, immune health, hormone balance, and even brain function.

Q: How are people exposed to harmful pesticides?

A: You’re exposed through non-organic food, contaminated water, airborne drift, and everyday items like plastic containers and household dust. These chemicals travel far beyond farms and enter your body through ingestion, inhalation, or skin contact.

Q: Why does this matter for your overall health?

A: Your gut microbiome is responsible for regulating key systems like metabolism, immune response, and inflammation. When pesticides alter this ecosystem, it can lead to chronic fatigue, autoimmune issues, weight gain, and even neurological problems over time.

Q: Can the damage be reversed or prevented?

A: Yes. You can protect and rebuild your gut by eating organic foods, introducing more probiotic and prebiotic foods, using filtered water, and avoiding synthetic fragrances and plastic packaging. These steps reduce exposure and help restore microbial balance.

Q: What’s the best first step to take right now?

A: Start by switching your top five most frequently eaten produce items to organic. This small change can significantly lower your pesticide load and give your gut bacteria a better chance to thrive.

