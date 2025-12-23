Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Guillermou
Dec 23

A study published in 2025 in Nature Communications analyzed how common pesticides affect the behavior—not just the survival—of gut bacteria.

Most gut bacteria stopped functioning as they should. Two key species that normally help calm inflammation by producing short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) were affected.

Instead of breaking down or eliminating toxins, certain bacteria absorbed them and retained them as small deposits. Pesticides promote fat accumulation in tissues, and the gut bacteria that transport this fat continue to cause problems over time.

Bacteria altered by pesticides affect the brain, immune system, and metabolism.

Pesticides alter how bacteria process tryptophan, an amino acid necessary for calmness and concentration. Instead of producing beneficial indoles, the bacteria produce compounds that drive inflammation and oxidative stress, which wear down the body over time. More than 40 key bacterial processes were disrupted: the study detected widespread alterations in the bacterial processing of amino acids, fats, bile, and other nutrients. These changes followed predictable patterns, demonstrating that pesticides interfere with gut health in a specific and harmful way, not by accident.

A report from the Global Autoimmunity Institute explains how regular pesticide exposure severely damages the gut, setting the stage for autoimmune diseases such as lupus, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease.<sup>3</sup> It's not just the chemicals themselves, but how they interfere with gut bacteria, throwing the immune system out of balance.

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2025/09/08/how-pesticides-disrupt-gut-health.aspx (2025).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-59747-6 (2025).--

https://www.autoimmuneinstitute.org/articles/pesticide-use-the-gut-microbiome/ (2023).—

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10971818/ (2024).--

