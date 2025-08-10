Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Aug 10, 2025Edited

PFAS contamination is destroying the environment and causing all kinds of diseases in people, including cancer. "PFAS are a new breed of contaminant that doesn't follow the 'rules' of traditional organic pollutants," says Bradley Clarke, senior lecturer in Analytical Chemistry and Environmental Sciences at the University of Melbourne and an Agilent collaborator. "We now have a serious problem with widespread PFAS contamination of drinking water, agricultural land, and the domestic environment." They have been found in Arctic ice and dust from the International Space Station.

Fertilizers produced from sewage sludge have dangerous levels of PFAS, according to laboratory tests organized by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), and therefore pose a major threat to American agriculture and public health. Every year, 2.4 million tons of sewage sludge are dumped on American land.

Sixty percent of the sewage sludge produced each year at U.S. wastewater treatment plants is spread on agricultural fields, and there are no federal requirements for PFAS testing.

Five farmers in Johnson County, Texas, filed a lawsuit against Synagro Technologies, Inc. and its Texas subsidiary. The lawsuit alleges that Synagro's biosolids fertilizers contain high levels of PFAS that poisoned them, killed their livestock, contaminated their water, and rendered their property worthless.

"Similar cases of PFAS poisoning have occurred on farms, dairies, and ranches in several states," said PEER Science Policy Director Kyla Bennett, a scientist and attorney who worked at the EPA, noting that Maine banned land application of biosolids after more than 60 farms were found to have dangerous levels of PFAS contamination. "This lawsuit against Synagro is likely the first of many."

Maine ha anunciado un plan para crear un fondo de ayuda de 65 millones de dólares para agricultores orgánicos cuyo sustento está siendo devastado por la contaminación plástica de sustancias perfluoroalquiladas y polifluoroalquiladas (PFAS). El Congreso está considerando asignar 500 millones de dólares de fondos de los contribuyentes estadounidenses para compensar a los agricultores cuyas granjas han sido contaminadas con biosólidos tóxicos, también conocidos como biolodos .

Además, afirman que la EPA actuó de manera negligente al no desarrollar regulaciones que controlaran las sustancias químicas PFAS que, como ya han reconocido, están presentes en los lodos de depuradora. En cambio, la EPA se ha quedado de brazos cruzados y ha permitido que "millones de acres" de tierra se contaminaran con estas sustancias químicas tóxicas y expuso a las comunidades circundantes a sus daños.

En un comunicado de prensa, una abogada de PEER, Laura Dumais, dijo: “ El envenenamiento de las tierras agrícolas por PFAS se está convirtiendo rápidamente en una emergencia agrícola nacional. Los agricultores cuyas tierras han sido diezmadas por los biosólidos preguntan constantemente: '¿Por qué la EPA permite esto?' Y tienen toda la razón. La EPA debe actuar de inmediato para proteger a los agricultores y nuestro suministro de alimentos de este desastre tóxico”.

Un nuevo estudio realizado por investigadores de la Universidad de Birmingham muestra que las peligrosas "sustancias químicas eternas", perfluoroalquilos y polifluoroalquilos (PFAS), se absorben a través de la piel en niveles mucho más altos de lo que se creía

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/texas-families-health-problems-sewage-sludge-pfas-contaminated-lawsuit/ (06/10/2024).—

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/human-skin-absorb-toxic-pfas-forever-chemicals/ (07/10/2024).—

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Toxic-Biosolids-Threaten-US-Farmland-and-Livestock.html (06/03/2024).---

https://peer.org/pfas-biosolids-fertilizer-damages-lawsuit/ (02/20/2024).---

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/maine-organic-farmers-65-million-clean-up-pfas-forever-chemical-contamination/ (03/14(2024).--

Reply
Share
Geoffrey Newton's avatar
Geoffrey Newton
Aug 10, 2025

Thank you for your invaluable research and information.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture