Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Dec 17

PFAS contamination is destroying the environment and causing all sorts of illnesses in people, including cancer. "PFAS are a new kind of contaminant that doesn't follow the 'rules' of traditional organic pollutants," says Bradley Clarke, senior lecturer in Analytical Chemistry and Environmental Science at the University of Melbourne and an Agilent collaborator. "We now have a serious problem with such widespread PFAS contamination of drinking water, agricultural land, and the home environment." They have been found in Arctic ice and dust from the International Space Station.

Fertilizers produced from sewage sludge have dangerous levels of PFAS, according to laboratory tests conducted by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), and therefore pose a major threat to American agriculture and public health. 2.4 million tons of sewage sludge are dumped on American land each year.

Sixty percent of the sewage sludge produced annually at U.S. wastewater treatment plants is spread on agricultural fields, and there are no federal requirements for testing for PFAS.

Five farmers in Johnson County, Texas, have filed a lawsuit against Synagro Technologies, Inc. and its Texas subsidiary. The lawsuit alleges that Synagro's biosolids fertilizer contains high levels of PFAS that poisoned them, killed their livestock, contaminated their water, and rendered their properties worthless.

“Similar cases of PFAS poisoning have occurred in several states on farms, dairies, and ranches,” said Kyla Bennett, PEER's director of science policy, a scientist and attorney who previously worked at the EPA, noting that Maine has banned the application of biosolids to soil after more than 60 farms were found to have dangerous levels of PFAS contamination. “This lawsuit against Synagro is likely the first of many.”

Maine has announced a plan to create a $65 million relief fund for organic farmers whose livelihoods are being devastated by plastic pollution from perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Congress is considering allocating $500 million of U.S. taxpayer funds to compensate farmers whose farms have been contaminated with toxic biosolids, also known as biosludge.

Furthermore, they claim that the EPA acted negligently by failing to develop regulations controlling PFAS chemicals, which, as they have already acknowledged, are present in sewage sludge. Instead, the EPA has stood idly by, allowing "millions of acres" of land to become contaminated with these toxic chemicals and exposing surrounding communities to their harmful effects.

In a press release, PEER attorney Laura Dumais said, “PFAS poisoning of farmland is rapidly becoming a national agricultural emergency. Farmers whose land has been decimated by biosolids are constantly asking, ‘Why is the EPA allowing this?’ And they are absolutely right. The EPA must act immediately to protect farmers and our food supply from this toxic disaster.”

A new study by researchers at the University of Birmingham shows that dangerous "forever chemicals," perfluoroalkyls and polyfluoroalkyls (PFAS), are absorbed through the skin at much higher levels than previously thought.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/texas-families-health-problems-sewage-sludge-pfas-contaminated-lawsuit/ (October 6, 2024)

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/human-skin-absorb-toxic-pfas-forever-chemicals/ (October 7, 2024)

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Toxic-Biosolids-Threaten-US-Farmland-and-Livestock.html (06/03/2024).---

https://peer.org/pfas-biosolids-fertilizer-damages-lawsuit/ (02/20/2024).---

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/maine-organic-farmers-65-million-clean-up-pfas-forever-chemical-contamination/ (03/14/2024).—

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935125007121 (2025).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12940-025-01181-8 (2025)

https://www.benthamdirect.com/content/journals/cpr/10.2174/0115733963267526231120110100 (2025)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture