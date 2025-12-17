STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large class of synthetic compounds built around extremely strong carbon-fluorine bonds. They’re used to make products nonstick, waterproof, and stain-resistant

A California biomonitoring study of 563 adults found that even low, detectable PFAS levels in public water systems were linked to 30% to 80% higher PFAS in blood

PFAS aren’t just in water — testing has found very high PFAS markers in soft contact lenses, wild freshwater fish, and some activewear leggings

Health concerns linked to PFAS exposure include liver toxicity, immune and hormone disruption, cancer, high cholesterol, and developmental and reproductive effects

You can reduce your personal exposure to PFAS by filtering your tap water, steering clear of most nonstick and stain-resistant products, and selecting PFAS-free personal care items

What are you willing to sacrifice for convenience? Nonstick cookware, waterproof jackets, and stain-resistant fabrics make your life easier, but they come with a hidden cost. Many of these products rely on a group of man-made chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These compounds are nearly indestructible, earning them the nickname “forever chemicals.”

PFAS are dangerous even in trace amounts, posing serious risks to your health over time. Avoiding them is nearly impossible, as they’re in the countless everyday products you use, the food you eat, and even in the water you drink. Case in point, a recent California study found that even communities far from PFAS manufacturing face significant exposure through their public drinking water.

What the New California Study Reveals About PFAS in Drinking Water

The featured study, published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, examined data from the California Regional Exposure (CARE) biomonitoring study, which tracks environmental chemical exposure across Eastern and Southern California.

Study design and sample description — The analysis included 563 adults representing the general population instead of high-exposure industrial communities, with 54% primarily drinking tap water.

How PFAS were measured and linked — PFAS levels in participants’ blood were compared with contamination data from California’s statewide PFAS monitoring program, which measured 18 PFAS compounds in 70 public water systems between 2019 and 2022. Researchers linked each participant’s home address to their local water system to estimate exposure based on 12 PFAS measured in blood samples.

PFAS were found in almost all blood samples — Although overall levels were lower than U.S. averages, approximately 86% of participants still had concentrations linked to health risks. Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), and perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS) were found to be the most common types.

PFAS thrive in specific areas — Around 56% of participants used water systems where at least one PFAS was detected. Airports, military bases, and landfills were the main sources of contamination.

How PFAS in water affected blood levels — Among all compounds measured, PFHxS has the strongest association to blood levels. People whose water system had PFHxS had blood levels about 31.9% higher than those in systems without it. Where PFHxS was found in at least half of sampling locations, blood levels were roughly 64% higher. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Even when the water had already undergone treatment, detectable PFAS were still associated with noticeably higher levels in people’s blood — about 79.9% higher for PFHxS, 30.4% for PFOA, 31.2% for PFOS, and 42% for the combined group of five PFAS (∑5 PFAS).

The key takeaway — The study shows that even small amounts of PFAS in drinking water can raise blood levels. People who mainly drank tap water had the highest levels of PFAS in their blood, confirming drinking water as a primary exposure route. Those who primarily drank bottled water generally had lower overall PFAS levels.

These findings can open the doors for deeper understanding — The authors call for stricter PFAS regulations, expanded monitoring, improved water treatment technologies, and efforts to identify and control non-industrial PFAS sources. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Future studies should also investigate other PFAS analytes beyond legacy and long-chain compounds, consider other exposure sources including diet, consumer products, and indoor dust, and include drinking water sampling from rural areas,” they noted.

A Primer on PFAS

Have you ever wondered how old PFAS really are? Their origins are more surprising than you might think. Bloomberg Investigates’ documentary, “The Poison in Us All,” reveals how PFAS originated as part of a top-secret wartime project.

Not a modern marvel — Most people think PFAS were invented in the 1960s or 1970s, but they’ve been around for nearly a century. Their origins trace back to the Manhattan Project, the top-secret U.S. program in the 1940s to build the atomic bomb. Bloomberg reporter Tiffany Kary explains: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “After the war, companies began experimenting with these chemicals. One company had a scientist who accidentally splashed some of it on their canvas shoes. They discovered the chemicals had stain-proof and waterproof properties. That company was 3M.” Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

A vast chemical family — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizes more than 14,000 PFAS structures. These man-made chemicals share a unique trait — carbon-fluorine bonds, which are “some of the strongest bonds in organic chemistry,” says Laurel Schaider, senior scientist at the Silent Spring Institute.

The hidden cost of convenience — Their greaseproof, stainproof, and waterproof qualities made PFAS indispensable for decades. But what seemed like innovation has left us with chemicals that don’t exist in nature, can’t be destroyed, and may be harming our health in ways we’re only beginning to understand. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “It’s hard to even talk to people about these chemicals and tell them, ‘Look, there’s a chemical that’s in you that’s not found anywhere in nature.’ These chemicals are found in 99% of people,” Kary said. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “It just sounds crazy. Tell people that these are also forever chemicals, that we’ve created a chemical that we don’t know how to destroy, it sounds even stranger.” Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

These chemicals have staying power — According to the EPA, PFOA and PFOS are the most studied types, and both persist in the environment and the human body. PFOA and PFOS have been detected in 99% of U.S. blood samples — these chemicals stay in your body for years, where they bind to proteins and accumulate in organs like your liver and brain.

Unlikely Sources of PFAS

PFAS aren’t just a concern in drinking water and industrial products. Testing continues to uncover them in everyday items that seem harmless at first glance. Below are some of the more surprising places PFAS can be found.

Soft contact lenses — The wellness site Mamavation , working with Environmental Health News, tested 18 popular soft contact lens brands at an EPA-certified lab after readers asked whether lenses contain PFAS. All 18 samples were positive for organic fluorine (a PFAS marker), ranging from 105 to 20,700 parts per million (ppm). Around 44% had more than 4,000 ppm, and 22% had above 18,000 ppm. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published PFAS are likely added as fluoropolymers to keep lenses soft, breathable, and comfortable, but they may be delivering huge PFAS doses directly to the eye. As toxicologist Pete Myers explains: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “The presumption that these organic fluorine levels measured in contact lenses are safe is laughable. Last summer the EPA issued health advisories in drinking for four common PFAS, ranging from 0.004 parts per trillion (ppt) to 2000 ppt. EPA considers exposure beneath these thresholds to be safe for drinking water ... Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published While comparing drinking levels in water to concentrations in contact lenses is like comparing apples to oranges, it’s worth noting that all of the contact lenses tested exceeded 100 ppm, which is equivalent to 100,000,000 ppt, or 50,000 times higher than the highest level deemed safe in drinking water by the EPA.” Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Activewear — Mamavation also investigated whether popular leggings and yoga pants contain PFAS in fabrics that sit closest to the skin. The group sent 32 pairs of activewear, primarily workout leggings and yoga pants. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published About 25% of the products tested had detectable levels of organic fluorine, ranging from 10 to 284 ppm. The highest concentration was found in the crotch area of LulaRoe leggings at 284 ppm. The remaining 75% of products showed no detectable levels. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pete Myers, Chief Scientist at Environmental Health Sciences, adjunct professor of Chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University, explains: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “While we know that PFAS can be absorbed through the skin we don’t have much information about how much would be transferred from activewear products. It’s unlikely to be 0.”

Freshwater fish — An analysis by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) of more than 500 fish fillets from U.S. rivers, lakes, and streams found a median PFAS level of 9,500 nanograms per kilogram (ng/kg), and 11,800 ng/kg in fish from the Great Lakes. Study author and EWG senior scientist David Andrews, Ph.D., commented: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “People who consume freshwater fish, especially those who catch and eat fish regularly, are at risk of alarming levels of PFAS in their bodies ... Growing up, I went fishing every week and ate those fish. But now when I see fish, all I think about is PFAS contamination.” Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Eating just one serving of freshwater fish per year can expose you to as much PFOS as a month of drinking water contaminated at 48 parts per trillion. PFAS levels in these wild fish were about 280 times higher than those found in store-bought seafood and processed foods, and roughly equal to eating supermarket fish every day for a year.

Food packaging — PFAS chemicals are often found in grease-resistant wrappers and containers used for fast food and processed products. This includes pizza boxes, microwave popcorn bags, candy wrappers, and packaging from stores like Whole Foods. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A 2018 investigation by Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, and Toxic-Free Future found that Whole Foods Market was the worst offender among the paper food-contact products they tested, with elevated fluorine levels — a marker for PFAS — in five of 17 items, including four containers from its salad and hot food bar. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Another study revealed that about one-third of 400 fast-food wrappers contained fluorine, indicating PFAS use. These chemicals migrate into food and persist in compost and landfills, despite safer alternatives being available.

Other sources of forever chemicals — PFAS are sneaky, which is why you need to wise up and recognize how easily you can expose yourself to them. An article in Time Magazine lists the following sources: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Beauty products, including nail polish and eye makeup Cell phones Mattress pads Household dust Carpeting Food Plumber’s tape Guitar strings Bicycle chain lubricant Dishwasher and laundry detergent



How ‘Forever Chemicals’ Threaten Your Health

PFAS can impact multiple body systems. In May 2015, over 200 scientists from 40 countries signed the Madrid Statement warning about PFAS exposure. Here are some of the health effects they documented:

Liver and metabolic impacts , such as liver toxicity, malfunction, and disruption of lipid metabolism

Immune and endocrine disruption , including reduced immune response against infections, hypothyroidism, and interference with hormones

Tumors in multiple organs and increased risk of testicular, kidney, and prostate cancers

Developmental and reproductive effects , including neonatal toxicity, reduced birth weight, delayed puberty, and decreased fertility

Other chronic conditions, such as high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, obesity, and adverse neurobehavioral effects

Read “Toxic and Tenacious — How ‘Forever Chemicals’ Are Damaging Your Health” for more information on what PFAS exposure can do to your body.

Ways to Remove PFAS from Your Water

Filtering PFAS out of your drinking water isn’t as simple as using a basic pitcher filter. Most filters only trap these chemicals temporarily, allowing them to leak back later. That’s why you need solutions that truly remove PFAS, not just hold them. According to a North Carolina researcher featured in Wired, here are three proven methods:

Reverse osmosis — This system pushes water through an ultra-fine membrane. Clean water passes through, while PFAS and other contaminants stay behind. It’s highly effective but can be costly and waste some water during the process.

Activated carbon filtration — These filters use tiny charcoal particles to trap PFAS as water flows through. They’re common in pitchers and faucet attachments, but their effectiveness depends on filter quality and regular replacement.

Ion exchange — This method works like a magnet for PFAS. Water passes through a material that attracts and binds the chemicals. A promising version uses zeolite, a natural mineral with lots of surface area, making it reusable and eco-friendly.

Aside from these well-known methods, researchers from the Institute of Tokyo created a breakthrough system using wood scraps and sugar. This dual-action design vaporizes water and traps leftover chemicals permanently, turning waste into a sustainable tool for cleaner, safer drinking water. If you want to learn more about filtering PFAS from your drinking water, read “Are You Drinking PFAS-Contaminated Water? Here’s How to Get It Out.”

Smart Ways to Slowly Cut Off PFAS Exposure

It’s challenging to eliminate PFAS-laden items from your life completely, but there are simple steps you can take to reduce your exposure and protect your health. To make it easier, here are practical strategies to reduce your exposure:

Skip stain-repellent fabrics — These include clothing, carpets, and furniture treated for stain resistance. Even “breathable” fabrics may use PTFE (Teflon). Choose untreated textiles or natural fibers like cotton, wool, or linen for a safer alternative.

Avoid flame-retardant treatments — Furniture, mattresses, carpets, and baby products are common sources. Instead, opt for naturally less flammable materials such as leather, wool, or cotton to reduce chemical exposure without sacrificing safety.

Ditch microwave popcorn bags — The inner lining of these bags can leach PFAS into the oil during heating. A healthier swap is to make stovetop popcorn using non-GMO kernels in a stainless steel or cast-iron pot.

Replace nonstick cookware — Safer choices include ceramic or enameled cast iron, which are durable, easy to clean, and free from harmful coatings.

Check your personal care products — PFAS often hide in items like dental floss and cosmetics under names like PTFE or “fluoro” compounds. Use resources like the EWG Skin Deep database to find cleaner alternatives that protect your health.

Add beta-glucan-rich foods to your diet — Beta-glucan, a soluble fiber found in oats, barley, rye, wheat, mushrooms, seaweed, and nutritional yeast, can help bind PFAS in your digestive tract so you excrete them. A study showed an 8% drop in PFAS levels after four weeks of beta-glucan intake.

Reducing PFAS exposure isn’t just a personal choice — it’s part of a larger fight for environmental health. These chemicals linger for decades, but every informed decision you make helps weaken their hold on your lifestyle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About PFAS

Q: What are PFAS and why are they called “forever chemicals”?

A: PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are man-made chemicals used to make products nonstick, waterproof, and stain-resistant. They’re called “forever chemicals” because they don’t readily break down in the environment or the human body and can accumulate over time.

Q: How do PFAS get into drinking water?

A: PFAS can enter water supplies when they’re used or discharged at places like airports, military bases, landfills, factories, and wastewater plants. From there, they seep into rivers, lakes, and groundwater, eventually ending up in public drinking water systems and private wells.

Q: What did the California study on PFAS in drinking water reveal?

A: The study linked PFAS detected in public water systems to higher PFAS levels in people’s blood, even at relatively low water concentrations.

Q: What health problems are associated with PFAS exposure?

A: Research has linked PFAS exposure to liver damage, high cholesterol, immune suppression, hormone disruption, lower birth weight, reduced fertility, and increased risk of certain cancers.

Q: How can I reduce my exposure to PFAS?

A: It’s difficult to avoid PFAS altogether, but you can lower your exposure by filtering tap water with a PFAS-targeting filter, avoiding nonstick cookware and stain-resistant treatments, limiting microwave popcorn bags and greasy fast-food packaging, and choosing personal care products and cosmetics without “PTFE” or “fluoro” ingredients.

