STORY AT-A-GLANCE

A single can of cola floods your system with nearly 100% absorbable inorganic phosphate, triggering hormonal shifts that disrupt vitamin D, calcium balance, and kidney function

Phosphate in soda raises levels of FGF23, a hormone that accelerates vascular calcification, weakens bones, and increases your long-term risk of heart attack or stroke, even if your labs are normal

Unlike natural sources, phosphate additives in soda are rapidly absorbed and bypass digestive safeguards, placing a silent burden on your kidneys and arteries with every sip

When combined with high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), soda creates a metabolic double hit — HFCS promotes liver fat, raises uric acid, and drives insulin resistance, while phosphate sabotages hormonal and mineral balance

Replacing soda with sparkling citrus water, magnesium glycinate, and vitamin K2 helps support your bones, protect your heart, and reverse the silent damage phosphate leaves behind

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A single can of cola delivers more than just refined sugar — it delivers a metabolic ambush that your body absorbs within minutes. While most people know to worry about the high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) lurking in soft drinks, few realize that the real damage comes from the phosphate hidden in plain sight.

Phosphoric acid is added to cola for flavor and shelf life, but what it delivers is a rapid spike in inorganic phosphate, a form your body absorbs almost entirely. Your bloodstream reacts fast. Within just 30 to 60 minutes, phosphate levels surge — and with them, a hormone called fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23). That one surge sets off a hormonal chain reaction that disrupts calcium absorption, suppresses vitamin D, stresses your kidneys, and begins laying the groundwork for hardening of your arteries.

Unlike the sugar in soda, phosphate acts more like a stealth hormone disruptor. It hijacks your endocrine system with every sip. And it doesn’t matter how healthy you think you are. Even young adults with no chronic conditions have shown elevated FGF23 levels within hours of a single phosphate load.

What’s worse, this phosphate exposure is virtually unregulated by your body. While natural food sources contain phosphate bound in protein or phytate, which slows absorption, sodas deliver inorganic phosphates that enter your system quickly. This largely bypasses your digestive safeguards and leaves your organs to clean up the mess.

It’s a burden your kidneys never signed up for and one your arteries pay for over time. That’s why the real danger in soda isn’t just about sugar — it’s about what happens when fructose and phosphate collide in the same can. Let’s take a closer look at the two ingredients side by side.

What’s Really in a Can of Cola?

When you crack open a can of soda, you’re not just sipping something sweet. You’re taking in a concentrated mix of biologically active compounds that hit your metabolism hard. Each 12-ounce serving of cola contains ingredients that work against your health in different ways — and some are far more damaging than they appear.

High-fructose corn syrup (HFCS-55, ~39 grams of total sugar) — HFCS -55 is made of roughly 55% fructose and 45% glucose. While glucose raises blood sugar and stimulates insulin, it’s the fructose component that does the deeper damage. Your liver takes the hit first. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Fructose gets funneled directly into your liver’s fat-making process, increasing your liver’s fat load and elevating triglycerides. At the same time, it spikes uric acid, which increases oxidative stress, raises blood pressure, and damages mitochondria. Over time, this combination drives insulin resistance — the foundational defect in obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Phosphoric acid (~50 to 60 milligrams (mg) of elemental phosphorus) — This is where things turn hormonal. Unlike phosphate found in whole foods, the phosphate in cola is inorganic and nearly 100% bioavailable. That means your body absorbs almost all of it, quickly. Within minutes, it forces your kidneys and bones to compensate. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You’ll see a spike in FGF23 — a hormone that lowers vitamin D, impairs calcium metabolism, and forces your kidneys to waste phosphate in an effort to protect your bloodstream. Repeated exposure increases vascular stiffness and elevates cardiovascular risk, even in people without existing kidney problems.

Caffeine, caramel color, and artificial flavors — Don’t dismiss the trace components. Caffeine itself increases calcium loss in your urine, compounding the calcium-phosphate imbalance created by phosphoric acid. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Caramel color, especially the ammonia-sulfite processed kind, adds another layer of risk by introducing advanced glycation end products (AGEs). These compounds contribute to inflammation, oxidative stress, and tissue aging. Artificial flavors may seem harmless, but their unknown interactions with your gut and liver remain poorly studied.

Each of these ingredients hits a different pathway — metabolic, endocrine, vascular — but the real problem is how they interact. Fructose depletes adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and raises uric acid. Phosphate hijacks your hormone signaling. Add caffeine and AGEs, and you’ve got a cocktail that does far more than add inches to your waistline.

How Inorganic Phosphate Hijacks Your Hormones and Stresses Your Kidneys

When you eat whole foods, like meat, eggs, or legumes, the phosphate they contain is naturally bound to proteins or plant compounds like phytate. Your body takes its time breaking those down, and you only absorb about 40% to 60% of the phosphate in a typical meal. That’s a manageable load.

But the phosphate in soda doesn’t play by those rules. Phosphoric acid is a form of inorganic phosphate that’s not bound to anything. It bypasses digestion and enters your bloodstream at nearly 100% absorption. Within 30 to 60 minutes, your blood phosphate level spikes. And your body scrambles to respond.

FGF23 is the hormone that flips your metabolism into damage control — This sudden phosphate flood triggers a spike in FGF23. This hormone is produced by your bones to get rid of excess phosphate , but FGF23 suppresses the enzyme 1α-hydroxylase, which your kidneys need to convert vitamin D into its active form, calcitriol. Without calcitriol, your body struggles to absorb calcium, shutting down bone turnover and starving your cells of calcium even when your diet is sufficient.

Your body tries to rebalance, and your skeleton pays the price — As calcium levels drop, your parathyroid glands kick in. They release parathyroid hormone (PTH), which pulls calcium out of your bones to bring blood levels back up. But this leaching process weakens bone structure over time. If you’re regularly drinking cola, your bones are constantly being tapped to fix a problem that started in your soda can.

A silent source of wear and tear on your kidneys — With every phosphate spike, your kidneys start dumping phosphate into your urine to keep blood levels in check. This ongoing flush seems protective, but it comes at a cost: micro-damage, oxidative stress, and accelerated wear on delicate filtering structures. Over time, even small, repeated injuries add up, especially if you’re already dealing with other metabolic stressors like insulin resistance or high uric acid.

How Phosphate Hardens Your Arteries and Raises Your Risk of a Heart Attack

You don’t need kidney disease for phosphate to wreck your heart. Even if your lab tests look normal, chronically high phosphate levels, like the ones triggered by regular soda consumption, quietly damage your blood vessels and heart over time. The damage starts in your bloodstream, but it doesn’t stay there.

Your arteries aren’t supposed to turn into bone, but that’s what happens — Under normal conditions, smooth muscle cells in your arterial walls stay flexible and elastic. But when exposed to persistently elevated phosphate, those same cells begin expressing genes typically seen in bone-forming cells. This process turns pliable arteries into rigid, calcium-laced pipes. Once this transformation begins, it’s extremely difficult to reverse.

Your hormonal defense system collapses — High phosphate doesn’t just activate bone-building pathways in your arteries. It also disrupts the protective feedback loop between FGF23 and a protein called α-Klotho. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These two normally work together to regulate phosphate and calcium balance. But when phosphate keeps flooding your system, this balance breaks. Klotho levels drop, oxidative stress goes up, and arterial walls stiffen. That stiffening drives up blood pressure and reduces blood flow, setting the stage for a heart attack or stroke.

Phosphate raises your risk of dying from heart disease — A 2024 meta-analysis showed that people in the highest phosphate quartile had a 44% greater risk of cardiovascular death compared to those with lower phosphate levels, even if their kidney function was perfectly normal. This isn’t about end-stage disease or rare cases. It’s about everyday exposures, like the phosphate in your soda, quietly eroding your cardiovascular resilience year after year.

The Collateral Damage You Don’t See — Kidney Strain, Bone Loss, and Faster Aging

The impact of high-phosphate sodas goes far beyond your arteries. What starts as a seemingly harmless beverage choice quickly spreads into a web of silent damage that hits multiple systems in your body. If you’re drinking cola regularly, you’re stacking the odds against your kidneys, bones, and even your longevity.

Phosphate overload speeds up kidney decline, even before symptoms show up — If you already have mild kidney dysfunction, high-phosphate intake pushes that damage into overdrive. Diets rich in inorganic phosphate, like what’s found in sodas and ultraprocessed foods , accelerate the progression of chronic kidney disease. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Your kidneys are forced to work overtime to dump excess phosphate from your bloodstream, which increases oxidative stress and causes scarring in the nephrons — the tiny filters inside your kidneys that clean your blood. Over time, this leads to progressive loss of kidney function, even in people who aren’t diabetic or hypertensive. And because kidney damage is largely symptomless until advanced stages, you may not even know it’s happening.

Soda pulls calcium out of your skeleton and leaves it brittle — Women who drink cola four or more times per week have significantly lower BMD in the hip, one of the most fracture-prone areas of the skeleton. The combination of high phosphate and low calcium absorption makes bones porous and weak , raising the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Excess phosphate accelerates the biological clock — Phosphate affects you down to the cellular level. High phosphate levels activate mTOR, a key regulator of growth and metabolism. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published While mTOR has beneficial roles in controlled settings, chronic overactivation leads to DNA damage, increased cellular replication errors, and premature senescence — a state where cells stop dividing and enter a permanent state of aging. This isn’t just about disease — it’s about quality of life. Phosphate-laden sodas rob you of resilience, making it harder for your body to recover, repair, and maintain the energy you need to thrive.

Fructose in Soda Still Damages Your Metabolism

Fructose in soda isn’t off the hook. You’ll find about 22 grams of it in every can of HFCS-sweetened soda, and that’s more than enough to create metabolic chaos in the wrong context. But unlike phosphate, which hits hard no matter what, you do have some leverage when it comes to fructose’s effects.

Fructose goes straight to your liver and turns into fat — Unlike glucose, which is used by nearly every cell in your body, fructose has a narrow processing window — it’s metabolized almost entirely in your liver. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When your liver is already loaded with energy (especially in sedentary or overfed states), it begins converting that fructose into fat. This results in fat droplets building up inside your liver cells and elevates triglycerides in your bloodstream. Over time, this fat buildup contributes to insulin resistance, fatty liver disease , and rising cardiovascular risk.

Fructose metabolism generates uric acid as a byproduct — High uric acid levels drive inflammation. They impair nitric oxide availability in your blood vessels, reducing their ability to relax and regulate pressure. Elevated uric acid also promotes oxidative stress through the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), further damaging the endothelium — the delicate lining of your arteries. This sets the stage for high blood pressure, kidney strain, and accelerated aging.

Fructose feeds the wrong microbes and fuels leaky gut — Too much fructose also disrupts your gut. It feeds opportunistic bacteria in your small intestine, creating dysbiosis — a microbial imbalance that weakens your gut barrier. When that happens, endotoxins seep into your bloodstream. These toxic fragments drive systemic inflammation, contributing to joint pain, brain fog, and autoimmune flare-ups.

Fructose isn’t harmful in small, buffered doses — The damage from fructose largely depends on how and when you consume it. When eaten with fiber-rich whole foods like fruit, fructose does far less harm. The fiber slows absorption, and the nutrients in whole fruit counterbalance the inflammatory effects. But in soda, you’re drinking a fast-acting dose with zero buffering — just straight metabolic stress.

How to Protect Yourself from the Hidden Damage in Soda

If you’ve been drinking soda regularly, even just a few cans per week, your body is already dealing with the consequences. That phosphate-fructose combo doesn’t just affect your blood sugar or waistline. It hijacks your hormones, leaches calcium from your bones, stiffens your arteries, and stresses your kidneys.

But the good news is, you’re not stuck. You can take control starting today by removing the source and supporting your body’s natural defenses. Whether you're an athlete using energy drinks, a parent reaching for a cola, or just looking to break a soda habit, these steps will help you protect your metabolism and cellular health.

Swap soda for sparkling water with fresh citrus — If you're drinking cola — even the diet kind — you’re getting a dose of inorganic phosphate that hits your bloodstream fast. Switch to sparkling mineral water and squeeze in some lemon or lime. You’ll get flavor, hydration, and a small amount of citrate, which helps support kidney function without adding phosphate or HFCS. Ditch phosphate-loaded energy drinks and reach for coconut water with sea salt — If you're an athlete or just someone who relies on energy drinks or sports colas, those are hammering your kidneys and arteries every time you sip. Coconut water mixed with a pinch of sea salt offers natural electrolytes without the phosphate hit, helping your cells rehydrate and recover without metabolic fallout. Use maple-salt rice bars instead of commercial gels — If you're using sports gels or preworkout drinks with cola flavoring or phosphoric acid, it's time to upgrade. Cook some white rice, mix in a little maple syrup and sea salt, press it into a pan, and let it chill. You’ll get slow-burning carbs, no added phosphate, and a better energy profile that doesn’t disrupt your insulin response. Shield your system with magnesium glycinate — If you drink soda now and then — maybe socially or during travel — take 200 to 400 mg of magnesium glycinate with it. This helps bind phosphate, restore calcium balance, and reduce the risk of vascular and kidney damage. It’s a simple tool to soften the metabolic blow. Use vitamin K2 (MK-7) daily to guard your arteries — Vitamin K2 activates matrix-Gla protein, which prevents calcium from getting deposited in soft tissues like your arteries. I recommend 100 to 200 micrograms per day. If you’ve ever had a history of soda drinking, this is a long-term investment in your vascular health. If you’ve already been exposed for years, don’t panic. Your body has the capacity to recover, but only if you remove the drivers and give it the nutrients it needs to repair.

FAQs About Phosphate-Loaded Sodas

Q: What makes soda harmful beyond the sugar content?

A: While HFCS in soda is damaging to liver and metabolic health, the phosphate — especially in the form of phosphoric acid — delivers a faster and more disruptive blow. Inorganic phosphate is absorbed almost instantly, spiking the hormone FGF23, which suppresses vitamin D, disrupts calcium metabolism, and stresses your kidneys and arteries.

Q: How does phosphate affect my bones and heart?

A: Inorganic phosphate triggers hormonal shifts that leach calcium from your bones, weaken your skeleton, and harden your arteries. The rise in FGF23 and drop in active vitamin D impair calcium handling, while high phosphate levels drive smooth muscle cells in your arteries to behave like bone cells, increasing cardiovascular risk even in healthy individuals.

Q: What are the long-term risks of drinking cola regularly?

A: Regular soda consumption increases your risk for chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, vascular calcification, and premature aging. Studies show that even people without kidney disease experience microdamage to their filtering systems and a significant increase in cardiovascular mortality risk when phosphate levels remain elevated.

Q: Is HFCS still a problem in soda?

A: Yes. HFCS in soda drives fat production in your liver, raises uric acid, and fuels gut dysbiosis. However, the effects of fructose are context-dependent — fructose in fruit behaves differently than HFCS in soda due to the presence of fiber and protective nutrients. In soda, fructose is unbuffered, rapidly absorbed, and synergistically harmful alongside phosphate.

Q: What can I do to protect myself if I’ve been drinking soda?

A: Eliminate soda and similar phosphate-loaded drinks. Replace them with sparkling water and natural electrolyte options like coconut water with sea salt. Use magnesium glycinate (200 to 400 mg) to buffer phosphate exposure and consider taking vitamin K2 (100 to 200 mcg daily) to help prevent calcium from depositing in your arteries. These steps support bone, kidney, and cardiovascular recovery.

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