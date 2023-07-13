Pig Beans — The Latest GMO Frankenfood
Get ready for a wild ride. This is 'food' like you've never seen before. More than 100 companies are racing to bring their cultured meat and gene-spliced foods to market.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
One of the latest GMO Frankenfoods is Piggy Sooy, a soybean genetically engineered to contain pig protein. One or more undisclosed pig genes are spliced into conventional soya to create a soybean with 26.6% animal protein
Moolec, the U.K.-based company that developed Piggy Sooy, is also working on developing a pea plant that produces bee…