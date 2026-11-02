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Guillermou
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An interesting report. Astaxanthin is one of my top choices for skin and eye health. Astaxanthin—a natural diketo-carotenoid xanthophyll—is a nutraceutical and food ingredient highly valued for its potent health benefits. These include the regulation of redox balance and various biological mechanisms, as well as effects on inflammation, cell death, and lipid metabolism in humans. Consequently, it offers benefits for skin condition, eye health, the cardiovascular system, neurological function, exercise performance, and immune response. It also exhibits anti-cancer, anti-aging, hepatoprotective (liver-protecting), pulmonary-protective (lung-protecting), muscle-protective, and anti-diabetic properties.

Astaxanthin (ATX) has been shown to decrease levels of malondialdehyde (MDA) and enhance antioxidant activity, thereby repairing liver damage and reducing oxidative stress. Furthermore, it upregulates the expression of Nrf2 while downregulating the expression of Keap1. Additionally, ATX has been shown to reduce levels of interleukin-1β (IL-1β) and interleukin-6 (IL-6), as well as the expression of NF-κB (p65) and IκBα proteins. Overall, it has been proposed that the anti-aging efficacy of ATX is mediated by the activation of the Nrf2/Keap1/NF-κB pathways and the resulting antioxidant activity, as well as by anti-immunosenescence effects linked to the modulation of various immune mediators.

Astaxanthin is the most effective antioxidant among the carotenoids and one of the most significant components for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). There is growing evidence supporting the use of astaxanthin—a xanthophyll carotenoid—as a dietary supplement for the management of chronic metabolic diseases. An increasing body of data suggests that astaxanthin may prevent or even reverse non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by reducing oxidative stress, inflammation, insulin resistance, lipid metabolism issues, and fibrosis. Furthermore, preclinical trials point to additional potential effects, such as the regulation of gut microbiota and antidiabetic activity.

Available evidence indicates that this carotenoid does not merely act as a free-radical scavenger; rather, it exerts more profound regulatory effects on key molecular pathways. It activates protective signaling pathways—such as Nrf2 and AMPK—while inhibiting pro-inflammatory cascades, including NF-κB and mTOR. These mechanisms translate into tangible systemic benefits, such as improvements in glucose and lipid metabolism, insulin sensitivity, endothelial function, and the overall antioxidant capacity of tissues.

Astaxanthin provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory protection, offering benefits for cardiovascular and visual health, helping to stabilize blood sugar levels, strengthening the immune system, and reducing inflammation and associated diseases. It also aids in the fight against cancer, absorbs UVB rays, reduces DNA damage, and protects against sunburn. Astaxanthin possesses anti-cancer properties.

Astaxanthin increases skin elasticity, reduces wrinkles, and improves hydration levels. Unlike topical sunscreens, astaxanthin does not block UV rays; therefore, it does not prevent UVB rays from being converted into vitamin D in the skin, while still protecting the skin from damage. It helps eliminate intracellular reactive oxygen species and reduces apoptosis. It also helps manage the progression of burn wounds by reducing inflammation induced by oxidative stress and mitochondria-related apoptosis. Results from a meta-analysis indicate that astaxanthin intake can significantly improve hyperlipidemia. Various studies have shown that astaxanthin (ASX) can enhance cholesterol removal by macrophages, decrease plaque accumulation, and optimize the lipid profile by reducing triglycerides (TG) and increasing HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels. Research also highlights the role of ASX in regulating blood pressure and improving vascular function.

ASX demonstrates efficacy in conditions characterized by elevated inflammation and metabolic dysfunction—such as type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, obesity, polycystic ovary syndrome, and endometriosis—by helping to restore a more balanced cellular microenvironment, thereby improving oocyte quality, reproductive outcomes, and various clinical parameters. In contexts involving intense physical stress, such as high-intensity athletic activity or physically demanding professions, ASX is also valuable for reducing post-exercise inflammatory responses and supporting immune function.

A review of experimental evidence highlights the health benefits of astaxanthin (ASX) in alleviating asthma, COPD, and emphysema, as well as acute lung injury (ALI), pulmonary fibrosis, and lung cancer. The potential beneficial effects of ASX were mediated by the inhibition of the Nrf-HO-1 pathway, NF-κB signaling, MAPK signaling, JAK/STAT-3 signaling, and the PI3K/Akt pathway. ASX also exerts its efficacy against pulmonary diseases by modulating the immune response, particularly by reducing Th1 cytokines.

Furthermore, it is effective in combating COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases; astaxanthin has also been shown to provide health benefits by protecting against radiation and promoting the health of the skin, eyes, brain, and heart. Several studies have demonstrated the impact of astaxanthin on a wide range of diseases, particularly brain disorders (such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression, stroke, and autism). It has been observed that astaxanthin slows brain aging by increasing levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in the brain, attenuating oxidative damage to lipids, proteins, and DNA, and protecting mitochondrial functions. Emerging data now suggest that ASX can modulate Nrf2, FOXO3, Sirt1, and Klotho proteins, which are linked to longevity. Together, these mechanisms support the role of astaxanthin as a potential geroneuroprotective agent.

Astaxanthin enhances osteoblast differentiation, as well as the number and/or differentiation of osteocytes; it inhibits osteoclast differentiation and markers of cartilage degradation, while increasing bone mineral density and the expression of osteogenic markers, thereby reducing bone loss.

https://academic.oup.com/advances/article/12/3/850/5975037?login=false (2021)—

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332221001591 (2022)---

https://www.mdpi.com/1660-3397/21/10/514 (2023).------

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/7/1480 (2023).------

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408398.2021.1983766 (2023).-----

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408398.2023.2232866 (2023).-----

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/7/1480 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/8/1552 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1660-3397/21/3/176 (2023).--

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10333078/ (2023).---

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/6/826 (2024).--

https://brieflands.com/articles/semj-141316 (2024).--

https://www.intechopen.com/online-first/89393 (2024).--

https://openurl.ebsco.com/EPDB%3Agcd%3A12%3A21825356/detailv2?sid=ebsco%3Aplink%3Ascholar&id=ebsco%3Agcd%3A189220880&crl=c&link_origin=scholar.google.com (2025).-

https://jksus.org/astaxanthin-a-promising-nutraceutical-for-cardiovascular-health/ (2025).—

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0321509 (2025)--

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/14/6/715 (2025).--

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12840775/ (2026).—

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/07388551.2025.2537816 (2026).-

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10787-025-02090-5 (2026)----

https://japsonline.com/abstract.php?article_id=4767&sts=2 (2026).--

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