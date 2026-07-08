STORY AT-A-GLANCE

A major 10-year study found that one of the world’s most common knee surgeries worked no better than placebo surgery for chronic meniscus tears and often led to worse long-term joint damage

Patients who underwent arthroscopic partial meniscectomy developed more osteoarthritis progression and faced a greater likelihood of needing additional knee surgery later

Multiple placebo-controlled trials over the last two decades reached the same conclusion: trimming damaged knee cartilage doesn’t improve pain, mobility, or quality of life better than fake surgery

Chronic knee pain often stems from deeper problems like muscle weakness, poor movement mechanics, excess joint stress, and chronic inflammation rather than the cartilage tear visible on an MRI scan

Simple strategies like strength training, weight reduction, collagen-rich nutrition, balance work, and low-impact exercises such as cycling, tai chi, and pool walking help protect your knees more effectively than removing cartilage tissue

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One of the world’s most common knee surgeries just failed another rigorous test, and it’s far from the first time. A growing stack of placebo-controlled trials shows that arthroscopic partial meniscectomy, a procedure that trims damaged knee cartilage, delivers no better results than fake surgery.

In trial after trial, patients improve at similar rates whether surgeons actually repair the knee or simply perform a simulated operation. When patients improve identically whether their cartilage was actually trimmed or merely pretended to be trimmed, the most logical conclusion is uncomfortable: the operation itself isn’t doing the healing.

Degenerative meniscus tears, meaning age-related breakdown of the rubbery cartilage that cushions your knee joint, affect millions of adults every year. Symptoms often include knee pain, swelling, stiffness, clicking, locking, and difficulty walking or climbing stairs. Many people receive MRI scans showing torn cartilage and immediately assume surgery is the answer.

Orthopedic surgeons have performed this operation routinely for decades based on the belief that removing damaged tissue relieves pain and restores function. The latest evidence comes from researchers at the University of Helsinki, who set out to answer a simple question: does this surgery actually change the long-term trajectory of your knee health?

Their findings don’t just echo earlier sham-surgery trials — they go further, suggesting the operation may actively leave patients worse off than doing nothing. That forces a much bigger question into the spotlight: if cutting away cartilage fails to solve chronic knee pain, what actually works to preserve joint function and keep your knees healthy as you age?

Fake Knee Surgery Wins Out in Landmark 10-Year Trial

For the study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers tracked adults with age-related knee cartilage tears for 10 years to see whether a common surgery that trims damaged cartilage actually improved knee pain and function over the long term.

Instead of comparing surgery to exercise or medication, researchers used a sham surgery group. That means some participants went through the same operating room process without the surgeon actually trimming the cartilage. This design separates the true physical effect of surgery from the placebo effect people often feel after any medical procedure.

Patients who underwent the real surgery did not improve more than the placebo group — After 10 years, researchers found no meaningful difference in pain relief, daily function, or quality of life between patients who had cartilage removed and those who underwent sham surgery. The expensive operation failed to outperform a placebo procedure designed to imitate it.

Some outcomes actually became worse after surgery — Researchers reported greater progression of osteoarthritis among patients who underwent the real procedure. Osteoarthritis refers to the gradual breakdown of joint cartilage and surrounding tissue that leads to chronic pain, stiffness, grinding sensations, and reduced mobility. Surgery patients also faced a greater likelihood of needing additional knee operations later.

The operation removes tissue your knee relies on for protection — Your meniscus acts like a shock absorber between the thigh bone and shin bone. It spreads force across the joint every time you walk, squat, climb stairs, or stand from a chair. Removing part of that cushion increases mechanical stress on the cartilage underneath. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Imagine replacing the foam padding under a hardwood floor with thinner material; every footstep transfers more force to the wood below. That’s what happens to the bone-protecting cartilage when the meniscus cushion is trimmed away. Over time, that extra pressure accelerates joint wear. The study findings strongly support that explanation.

Researchers openly challenged the conventional explanation for knee pain — According to orthopedic specialist Dr. Raine Sihvonen, the longstanding assumption that inner knee pain automatically comes from a torn meniscus “does not withstand critical examination.” Researchers argued that many painful knees reflect broader age-related joint degeneration rather than one isolated tear visible on a scan. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Further, structural damage on imaging doesn’t automatically mean surgery fixes the problem. Degenerative meniscus tears become extremely common with age. Many adults have tears without severe pain or disability. That means the scan itself doesn’t prove the tear caused the symptoms.

The findings exposed a larger problem inside modern medicine — Lead researcher Teppo Järvinen described the procedure as an example of “medical reversal,” meaning a treatment becomes widely accepted before strong evidence proves it works. Later, better-designed studies reveal the treatment offers little benefit or even causes harm. That’s exactly what happened here.

Despite mounting evidence, the surgery remains widely used worldwide. Researchers pointed out that several randomized trials already showed little benefit from partial meniscectomy in both short- and medium-term follow-ups. Yet many orthopedic organizations still endorse the procedure. Clinical habits often survive long after evidence changes.

Earlier Placebo-Controlled Trials Reached the Same Conclusion

The longer researchers study these procedures, the more the same pattern keeps appearing: patients improve at similar rates whether surgeons actually repair the knee or simply perform a simulated operation. That consistency across multiple trials raises serious questions about what truly drives chronic knee pain relief.

A major 2002 knee study found placebo surgery worked just as well as real arthroscopy — Researchers followed 180 patients with knee osteoarthritis who underwent either arthroscopic débridement, arthroscopic lavage, or a placebo procedure where no real surgical repair occurred. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Débridement involves trimming damaged cartilage and removing loose debris, while lavage simply flushes the joint with fluid. Over two years, pain scores, walking ability, and physical function improved similarly across all three groups. Researchers concluded the actual surgeries performed no better than placebo treatment.

A second placebo-controlled trial from Finland reinforced the same pattern — Published in 2013, the multicenter double-blind study followed 146 middle-aged adults with degenerative meniscus tears but no osteoarthritis. Participants underwent either arthroscopic partial meniscectomy or a carefully simulated sham surgery designed to mimic the real operation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pain relief, knee function, and quality-of-life scores remained nearly identical between the surgery group and placebo group at the 12-month follow-up. Researchers found no clinically meaningful advantage from removing damaged meniscus tissue.

These repeated findings reveal a larger issue with chronic knee pain treatment — Imaging abnormalities like cartilage tears often receive blame for pain even when they’re common features of normal aging. Surgery targets the visible defect on the scan, but it doesn’t address the underlying drivers of joint degeneration such as muscle weakness, poor movement mechanics, excess joint loading, and chronic inflammation.

Strengthen Your Knees Before the Damage Accelerates

Your knee isn’t a machine part you can replace; it’s the visible joint of an invisible system. Muscles above and below it, the alignment of your hips and ankles, the strength of your core, the inflammatory state of your whole body — all of it converges on that joint with every step you take.

Cartilage, muscles, tendons, ligaments, and movement patterns all influence how much stress travels through the joint every day. When the surrounding muscles weaken or your movement becomes unstable, pressure concentrates in smaller areas inside the knee and speeds up wear over time. The research showed that removing damaged cartilage doesn’t correct those underlying forces.

Lasting improvement comes from rebuilding strength, improving balance and mobility, lowering inflammatory stress, and giving your connective tissues the nutrients required to repair and support the joint. Knees don’t heal in isolation; they heal only as well as the cellular machinery powering their repair.

Build stronger knee support with simple home exercises — Research published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that exercise, whether done at home or with a physical therapist, helped reduce knee pain in adults with osteoarthritis and meniscal tears. Weak muscles force your knee joint to absorb more stress with every step. Focus on rebuilding the muscles that stabilize the joint. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Gentle exercises done consistently often improve pain, balance, and daily movement more effectively than invasive procedures. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If stairs hurt, start with controlled sit-to-stands from a chair. Mini squats, step-ups, straight-leg raises, stationary cycling, and pool walking strengthen your legs without excessive joint pounding. Even five to 10 minutes daily creates momentum. Aim for consistency, not occasional exhaustion. The knee responds to daily repetition far more than to weekend heroics. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Also consider blood flow restriction (BFR) training, or KAATSU. BFR uses a specialized cuff or elastic band to gently limit blood flow to a limb during light exercise. This amplifies the muscle-building effect of low-resistance movements, making it possible to gain strength without heavy lifting. Briefly limiting blood flow during light exercise tricks your muscles into responding as if they’re lifting heavy weights, triggering growth signals without the joint stress. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Treat your progress like a scorecard. Count how many smooth sit-to-stands you complete today, then slowly increase that number over several weeks. Small positive changes retrain movement patterns and rebuild confidence in your knees. Lower the mechanical stress crushing your joint surfaces — Every extra pound of body weight increases pressure inside your knees during walking, standing, and climbing stairs. Fat tissue isn’t passive storage; it actively releases inflammatory chemicals that travel through your bloodstream and degrade joint cartilage from the inside. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you carry excess weight, reducing even a modest amount changes the force moving through your knees thousands of times each day. Focus on improving metabolic health first because healthier cellular energy production improves movement tolerance, recovery, and inflammation control together. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Center your meals around nutrient-dense whole foods with adequate protein intake to maintain muscle mass. Aim for about 0.8 grams per pound (or 1.76 grams per kilogram) of lean body mass, with one-third coming from collagen-rich sources like slow-cooked meats or bone broth. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Avoid seed oils, which are common in ultraprocessed foods and restaurant foods, as they’re high in linoleic acid (LA) that worsens inflammatory stress and impairs mitochondrial energy production when consumed in excess. Mitochondria are the tiny power plants inside every cell. When they’re damaged by excess LA, your tissues can’t generate the energy needed to repair themselves, including cartilage and the muscles that protect your knees. Fix injuries completely before they reshape how you move — Many chronic knee problems begin after an old injury didn’t fully heal. A minor twist, meniscus strain, or ligament injury changes how you walk, squat, and shift weight. Over time, those compensations overload other parts of the joint. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pain relief is not the same as healing; it’s just silence. A knee can stop hurting while continuing to deteriorate underneath. Your knee requires restored strength, alignment, stability, and mobility before normal movement patterns return. If one side feels weaker, stiffer, or unstable, your body quietly shifts force elsewhere with every step. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Start rebuilding function with slow, controlled movement instead of jumping back into aggressive exercise too quickly. Practice single-leg balance drills, controlled step-downs, slow bodyweight squats, and gentle mobility work for your hips and ankles. Those areas strongly influence knee alignment and force distribution. Walking backward slowly on a treadmill or flat surface also helps retrain the muscles that stabilize your knee joint. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pay attention to simple daily clues. Uneven shoe wear, difficulty balancing on one leg, stiffness after sitting, or hesitation going downstairs often signal lingering dysfunction. Correcting those patterns early prevents years of unnecessary joint wear later. Feed your cartilage the raw materials it actually uses — Cartilage depends heavily on collagen and connective tissue proteins for structural support. Your body also requires enough vitamins and minerals to maintain healthy joint tissue turnover. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Bone broth, slow-cooked meats with connective tissue, and collagen supplements provide amino acids that support cartilage structure. Sulforaphane-rich vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts help block enzymes that break down joint tissue. Vitamin D also matters because low levels commonly appear in people with osteoarthritis. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sun exposure supports vitamin D production while also improving mitochondrial energy production inside your cells. Morning sunlight helps regulate circadian rhythm and supports recovery. If your diet remained high in seed oils for years, limit harsh midday sun exposure for at least six months. LA accumulates in your skin and reacts with ultraviolet light, increasing inflammatory damage. As your tissue composition improves, you can gradually increase midday sun exposure safely. Retrain your movement patterns with low-impact mind-body exercise — Strength matters, but so does the nervous system that coordinates your movement. Even strong muscles can’t protect a joint if the brain-body signals firing them are sluggish or imprecise. Your knee health also depends on coordination just as much as strength. Poor balance and unstable movement patterns increase joint compression and uneven force distribution. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Tai chi and yoga improve body awareness, flexibility, coordination, and muscular control without the repetitive pounding seen in high-impact exercise. Slow controlled movement teaches your nervous system how to stabilize the joint more efficiently. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If conventional workouts feel intimidating, start smaller. Practice standing on one leg while brushing your teeth. Walk slowly in a pool. Use gentle yoga flows that improve hip and ankle mobility along with knee control. Those simple movement patterns reduce strain across the entire chain supporting your knees.

FAQs About Common Knee Surgery That’s No Better Than Placebo

Q: What did the new 10-year knee surgery study actually find?

A: Researchers found that arthroscopic partial meniscectomy, a common surgery that trims damaged knee cartilage, didn’t improve pain, mobility, or quality of life any better than placebo surgery. Patients who underwent the real operation also showed greater osteoarthritis progression and a higher likelihood of needing additional knee surgery later.

Q: Why doesn’t removing torn cartilage solve chronic knee pain?

A: Many meniscus tears are part of normal age-related joint degeneration rather than the true source of pain. Your knee functions like an entire system involving muscles, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and movement patterns. Removing cartilage doesn’t fix muscle weakness, poor joint mechanics, inflammation, or excess pressure inside the knee joint.

Q: What works better than surgery for long-term knee health?

A: Exercise-based approaches improve knee pain and function effectively without the long-term risks tied to surgery. Simple movements like sit-to-stands, mini squats, cycling, pool walking, step-ups, and balance drills strengthen the muscles that stabilize the joint and reduce stress on damaged areas.

Q: How does excess body weight damage my knees?

A: Every extra pound of body weight increases the force moving through your knees during walking, climbing stairs, and standing. Excess body fat also raises inflammatory signaling that speeds up cartilage breakdown. Improving metabolic health and reducing inflammatory foods lowers stress on the joint surfaces thousands of times each day.

Q: What nutrients and lifestyle habits help support cartilage repair?

A: Cartilage relies heavily on collagen-rich proteins and healthy cellular energy production. Collagen-rich foods like bone broth and slow-cooked meats provide amino acids that support connective tissue repair. Vitamin D from regular sunlight exposure and anti-inflammatory whole foods also help maintain healthier joint tissue, while avoiding seed oils reduces inflammatory stress and mitochondrial dysfunction that accelerates joint degeneration.

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