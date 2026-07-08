Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Johnny Hammond's avatar
Johnny Hammond
7h

Joe, please read a book called The holographic universe it was my Bible for a while there's unbelievable placebo studies in that book.

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