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Guillermou
Oct 12

Excellent article. The relationship between polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and cardiovascular risk warrants special attention—not only due to hormonal imbalances but also because of the potential link to insulin resistance, chronic low-grade inflammation, and metabolic dysfunction.

Research is also exploring the roles of gut microbiota, mitochondrial function, and neuroinflammatory pathways, which could help clarify the connections between metabolic and brain health.

From a preventive standpoint, I believe it is particularly important to prioritize high-quality nutrition, regular physical activity, and the early detection of metabolic abnormalities, without necessarily resorting to restrictive strategies focused solely on weight loss.

Evidence regarding omega-3s and their potential to improve certain metabolic markers in women with PCOS is also compelling, although further studies are needed to confirm their effects on cardiovascular events.

An integrative approach linking hormonal, metabolic, cardiovascular, and gut health can contribute to more personalized, evidence-based prevention strategies.

Scientific references:

PCOS, inflammation, the kynurenine pathway, and potential neurodegeneration:

https://www.mdpi.com/2218-273X/14/8/918

Omega-3s and metabolic abnormalities in PCOS:

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/17/2961

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