STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Pomegranate is one of the most antioxidant-rich fruits on Earth, protecting your cells from oxidative stress — the same process that drives aging, inflammation, and chronic disease

The peel contains 12 times more antioxidants than the juice or seeds, supporting heart health, blood sugar balance, and immune defense while fighting harmful bacteria and inflammation

Compounds like punicalagins, ellagic acid, and urolithins work together to slow the growth of cancer cells, block tumor-feeding blood vessels, and balance hormones involved in breast and prostate cancers

Research shows pomegranate’s unique nutrients support your brain, skin, and metabolism, helping maintain memory, collagen production, and healthy circulation as you age

Using the whole fruit — seeds, juice, peel, and even seed oil — provides a safe, natural way to strengthen your body’s defenses, reduce inflammation, and promote longevity from the inside out

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For centuries, the pomegranate has been prized as a symbol of vitality and longevity. Ancient cultures understood its connection to health long before science could explain why. Today, researchers are uncovering how the fruit’s rich store of natural compounds protects your body from the inside out — helping guard against chronic conditions that cut life short in the modern world.

Pomegranate is now recognized as one of the most nutrient-dense fruits on Earth, packed with antioxidants that defend your cells from oxidative stress — the process that drives aging, inflammation, and disease. It supports everything from heart health and metabolism to hormonal balance and immune resilience, offering a nutritional profile that few foods can match.

What makes pomegranate so remarkable is how it works on multiple levels. Its bioactive compounds don’t just fight damage after it occurs — they help regulate the very pathways that keep your blood vessels clear, your cells stable, and your tissues youthful. This is where modern biochemistry meets ancient wisdom: the idea that food itself holds the power to restore balance and extend vitality.

Pomegranate Peel Extract Delivers Broad Protective and Anticancer Effects

According to a review published in Food Science & Nutrition, pomegranate peel is richer in antioxidants, flavonoids, phenolic acids, and tannins than the edible portions of the fruit. The study revealed that the flavonoid content in the peel is about 12 times higher than in the juice or seeds, making it the most potent part of the plant for neutralizing free radicals and protecting against oxidative stress.

Pomegranate peel supports metabolic and cardiovascular health through its antioxidant and antidiabetic activity — The peel’s polyphenols and tannins help lower cholesterol oxidation, improve lipid metabolism, and regulate blood sugar levels by inhibiting a certain enzyme. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This slows carbohydrate breakdown and supports more stable glucose control, which is important for preventing diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Pomegranate peel is also beneficial for maintaining blood pressure balance and protecting heart tissues from oxidative damage.

The peel has strong antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties — Pomegranate peel naturally kills harmful bacteria and fungi, which explains why it’s long been used in traditional medicine to treat infections. It also helps calm inflammation and protects tissues from oxidative stress. Because of these properties, researchers say the peel could even be used in food preservation to keep products fresh longer and prevent spoilage.

It supports brain and skin health too — Compounds in the peel protect brain cells by blocking enzymes that contribute to memory loss and other changes seen in Alzheimer’s disease. They also help skin heal faster, thanks to punicic acid — a compound that encourages collagen production and tissue repair. In short, the same fruit that protects your heart also supports your mind and skin.

The peel shows early promise in fighting cancer — In lab tests, pomegranate peel extract slowed the growth and spread of several types of cancer cells, including lung, prostate, ovarian, and breast cancers. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It also reduced the formation of blood vessels that feed tumors and interfered with estrogen activity, which helps explain its effects in hormone-related cancers like breast and prostate. While these results are from cell studies, they suggest the peel could be a powerful, low-toxicity addition to cancer prevention research.

Using pomegranate peel is good for your health and the planet — Instead of throwing it away, researchers suggest using pomegranate peel in teas, supplements, or functional foods. Doing so makes use of a part of the fruit that’s usually wasted — turning it into an inexpensive, sustainable source of antioxidants and other health-protective nutrients that support both people and the environment.

Pomegranate Stops Cancer Cells from Growing and Spreading

A review published in Molecules looked at how different parts of the pomegranate — like its juice, peel, and seeds — affect cancer. Researchers explained that compounds such as ellagic acid, punicalagins, and urolithins stop cancer cells from multiplying and trigger apoptosis, which is your body’s built-in process for removing damaged cells. This makes pomegranate a natural aid for cancer prevention.

Pomegranate reduces inflammation and blocks the signals that help tumors grow — The same compounds calm inflammation and reduce oxidative stress — two main causes of DNA damage and tumor formation. The review noted that pomegranate’s polyphenols turn down several “master switches” of inflammation. It helps turn off the cellular “alarm bells” that keep tumors alive and growing.

It helps balance hormones linked to breast and prostate cancers — The research also explained that pomegranate affects hormone-related cancers by reducing estrogen and testosterone activity. Its unique compounds, called urolithins, slow down the enzyme aromatase, which produces estrogen . This helps stop hormone-driven cancers, such as certain types of breast and prostate cancer, from spreading as quickly.

Pomegranate affects genes that control how cells grow and die — Pomegranate compounds influence the genes inside cancer cells that regulate the cell cycle. In breast cancer cells, for example, these compounds increased genes that tell unhealthy cells to die and reduced genes that allow them to survive and multiply. That means pomegranate helps restore your body’s natural ability to clear out abnormal cells before they cause harm.

Its antioxidants protect cells from damage that leads to cancer — Pomegranate is loaded with antioxidants — substances that stop the “rusting” of your cells caused by free radicals. By preventing this damage, pomegranate helps protect tissues throughout your body, including your skin, from the kind of stress that allows cancer cells to take hold.

Pomegranate Works Through Multiple Pathways to Stop Cancer at Its Source

Pomegranate targets dozens of cancer-related pathways simultaneously, according to a comprehensive scientific review published in Seminars in Cancer Biology. It examined studies on pomegranate’s bioactive compounds and their effects on cancer prevention and treatment. Pomegranate’s unique blend of phytochemicals — including ellagitannins, flavonoids, anthocyanins, and fatty acids — interferes with nearly every stage of cancer development.

These compounds block tumor initiation, suppress inflammation, slow cell division, and prevent metastasis, all without toxic effects on healthy tissue. This makes pomegranate a “multi-targeted natural therapy,” meaning it works across many biological systems at once rather than focusing on a single mechanism.

Pomegranate fights more than a dozen types of cancer — Pomegranate extracts have demonstrated strong anticancer activity against breast, prostate, colon, lung, liver, pancreatic, ovarian, and blood cancers, among others. Each type of cancer involves a slightly different biological trigger, yet pomegranate’s compounds are versatile enough to address them all. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For example, in colon and prostate cancers, punicalagin and ellagic acid reduce tumor size and inhibit angiogenesis — the process by which tumors grow new blood vessels to feed themselves. In breast and ovarian cancers, the same compounds regulate hormone activity, reducing estrogen-driven cell growth. This versatility gives pomegranate a unique advantage over synthetic drugs that target only one pathway.

The fruit’s anticancer effects rely on restoring cellular communication — Cancer cells survive because their signaling systems — pathways that control when to grow, divide, or die — go haywire. Pomegranate compounds reactivate “oncosuppressive” signaling, the built-in genetic programs that keep cell growth in check. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At the same time, they inhibit “oncogenic” signaling, the faulty communication that drives cancer progression. Restoring this balance allows normal cell cycles to resume and triggers natural cell death in cancerous cells. In other words, pomegranate helps your body’s internal communication system tell damaged cells to stop reproducing and self-destruct instead.

Pomegranate is a safe, nontoxic ally in cancer prevention and therapy — Across animal and human studies, no significant toxicity was observed even at high doses of pomegranate juice, extract, or seed oil. In contrast to chemotherapy agents, which damage healthy cells and suppress your immune system, pomegranate strengthens cellular defense and enhances antioxidant capacity.

How to Use Pomegranate to Protect Your Health

If you’ve made it this far, you already understand how powerful pomegranate is. What you might not realize is how easy it is to start using it strategically — to protect your arteries, calm inflammation, and strengthen your body’s defenses against disease. The goal isn’t just to add pomegranate for the sake of it.

It’s to help correct the root causes of damage: oxidative stress, chronic inflammation, and hormonal imbalance. Whether you’re looking to support your heart, improve your skin, or keep cancer at bay, here’s how to use this ancient fruit as a daily defense system.

Start your day with fresh pomegranate, juice, or extract — You’ll get the strongest benefits when you eat the whole fruit because the seeds, pulp, and membrane work together to deliver fiber, antioxidants, and polyphenols that protect your heart and clean your arteries. If fresh pomegranate isn’t available, choose a cold-pressed, unsweetened juice or a standardized extract containing punicalagins — the key compounds that improve circulation and lower inflammation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Try enjoying half a fruit daily or a small glass of juice in the morning when your body’s natural detox systems are most active. If you’re avoiding sugar, use the extract form instead to get the benefits without the sweetness. Use the peel — not just the fruit — The peel holds more antioxidants than any other part of the fruit. You can dry it, powder it, and add it to smoothies or tea. Simply steep a teaspoon of powdered peel in hot water with lemon for a rich, earthy tea that supports blood sugar balance, gut health, and immunity. This is one of the easiest ways to lower inflammation from the inside out. Combine pomegranate with healthy fats to boost absorption — Many of pomegranate’s antioxidants are fat-soluble, meaning they’re absorbed better when eaten with healthy fats. Try pairing pomegranate seeds with full-fat grass fed yogurt. This not only improves nutrient uptake but also helps stabilize blood sugar and keeps you full longer. Consider pomegranate seed oil for extra protection — The oil extracted from pomegranate seeds contains punicic acid, a rare omega-5 fatty acid with strong anti-inflammatory and hormone-balancing effects. You can find it in capsule form or as a cold-pressed oil. It supports skin elasticity, helps regulate estrogen activity, and supports cancer prevention. Use pomegranate daily as part of a “longevity routine” — Think of this fruit as your cellular insurance policy. You can rotate between fresh pomegranate seeds, juice, extract, or peel tea throughout the week. Add them to yogurt, side dishes, or smoothies. If you’re older or under high stress, daily use becomes even more important — your body produces more free radicals under strain. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Making pomegranate a consistent part of your diet supports steady energy, smoother skin, sharper focus, and stronger immunity over time.

FAQs About Pomegranate

Q: Why is pomegranate considered one of the healthiest fruits on Earth?

A: Pomegranate is packed with antioxidants — especially polyphenols and tannins — that protect your cells from oxidative stress, which drives aging, inflammation, and chronic disease. Unlike many fruits, it also supports heart health, balances hormones, strengthens immunity, and helps prevent DNA damage, giving it a full-body protective effect.

Q: What makes pomegranate peel so powerful?

A: The peel contains about 12 times more antioxidants than the juice or seeds. Studies show it helps lower cholesterol oxidation, balance blood sugar, and calm inflammation. It also fights harmful bacteria and fungi, protects brain cells, and supports skin repair by boosting collagen production. Researchers even found it slows the growth of several cancer cell types in lab studies.

Q: How does pomegranate help prevent cancer?

A: Pomegranate’s compounds — like ellagic acid, punicalagins, and urolithins — work through multiple pathways to stop cancer from forming and spreading. They reduce inflammation, block tumor-feeding blood vessels, slow cell division, and interfere with estrogen activity linked to breast and prostate cancers.

Q: Is pomegranate safe to use regularly?

A: Yes. Research shows pomegranate juice, extract, and seed oil are nontoxic even at high doses. Unlike chemotherapy drugs that harm healthy cells, pomegranate strengthens cellular defenses, enhances antioxidant capacity, and supports your body’s natural repair systems without side effects.

Q: What’s the best way to include pomegranate in your diet?

A: Eat the whole fruit whenever possible — seeds, pulp, and all — for maximum benefits. You can also drink unsweetened juice, take a standardized extract, or use the peel in tea or powder form. Pairing pomegranate with healthy fats, like full-fat grass fed yogurt, improves nutrient absorption. Using pomegranate daily helps protect your arteries, fight inflammation, support hormone balance, and promote longevity.

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