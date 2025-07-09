STORY AT-A-GLANCE

PPI heartburn drugs have been linked to a 16% higher risk of heart attacks and double the risk of dying from cardiovascular events, even in people with no history of heart disease

Contrary to common belief, most reflux is caused by too little stomach acid, not too much, and PPIs worsen this problem by further suppressing acid production

Long-term PPI use damages kidneys, weakens bones, impairs nutrient absorption and increases infection risk, as stomach acid is essential for pathogen defense

If you’re using PPIs, taper off slowly and switch to famotidine (Pepcid), a safer option that not only avoids heart risks but also helps block excess serotonin that disrupts energy and drives inflammation

Full recovery of stomach acid production and digestive function after long-term PPI use takes several months up to two years, requiring targeted nutritional support

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More than 60 million Americans deal with heartburn each month, and for millions of them, relief comes in the form of over-the-counter or prescription acid blockers. These drugs — proton pump inhibitors, or PPIs — promise fast, long-lasting relief. But they also come with risks few people are told about.

What starts as a simple fix for reflux often becomes a long-term dependency that disrupts far more than digestion. These drugs don't just neutralize acid; they shut down the very pumps your stomach uses to create it. That's a problem because stomach acid isn't a disposable nuisance; it's essential for breaking down food, absorbing nutrients and defending your gut from harmful microbes.

When that system is thrown off, your health begins to unravel in unexpected ways. The deeper issue isn't just that acid is suppressed — it's that your body didn't need suppression in the first place. The real cause of reflux, for most people, is low stomach acid, not too much of it. And when PPIs suppress it even further, the result is fermentation, bloating, and pressure that pushes acid up into your esophagus.

But the concern doesn't end in your gut. Long-term PPI use increases your risk of cardiovascular events, even if you have no history of heart disease. That includes heart attacks and death from heart-related causes. If you're taking these drugs daily, thinking they're harmless, it's time to look at what the science actually says — and what safer, root-cause solutions are available.

Popular Heartburn Drug Linked to Higher Heart Attack Risk

In a large-scale analysis published in PLOS One, scientists from Stanford University reviewed more than 16 million electronic clinical documents covering 2.9 million patients. Their goal was to determine whether PPIs — drugs like omeprazole (Prilosec) and esomeprazole (Nexium) — were associated with cardiovascular events, specifically heart attacks.

The population studied included people with acid reflux but no heart disease — The researchers focused on adults with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) , the most common reason PPIs are prescribed. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They isolated individuals who had GERD but had not suffered a heart attack before. Importantly, they excluded people taking clopidogrel, a blood thinner often prescribed after a heart attack, to rule out drug interactions. This allowed them to evaluate how PPIs affect the general population, not just those at high cardiovascular risk.

PPIs were linked to a 16% higher heart attack risk — The data revealed that GERD patients who used PPIs were 1.16 times more likely to experience a heart attack compared to those who didn't take these medications. This increase was found in multiple datasets and remained consistent across different PPI brands.

PPI users faced double the risk of dying from heart problems — In a long-term study of 1,503 adults who underwent heart imaging, researchers followed participants over several years. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They found that people taking PPIs were twice as likely to die from cardiovascular events, like heart attacks, strokes, or cardiac arrest, compared to those not taking the drugs. This increased risk remained even after accounting for factors like blood pressure and smoking history.

H2 blockers did not show the same cardiovascular risks — To compare drug types, researchers also studied H2 blockers like famotidine (Pepcid), which reduce stomach acid by a different mechanism. Unlike PPIs, H2 blockers showed no increased risk of heart attack or cardiovascular death. This key distinction suggests the problem is something unique to how PPIs work.

The biological mechanism involves a molecule that blocks nitric oxide — PPIs interfere with an enzyme responsible for breaking down a naturally occurring molecule that inhibits nitric oxide production. Nitric oxide is essential for healthy blood vessels, helping them stay relaxed, elastic, and resistant to clots. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Without enough of it, the lining of your blood vessels stiffens and becomes inflamed. In vein samples from coronary bypass patients, PPIs were shown to suppress nitric oxide production, confirming the drug's impact on actual human blood vessels, not just cells in a lab.

Heartburn Drugs Silently Damage Your Kidneys, Bones, and Brain Over Time

Millions of Americans are taking PPIs without understanding the risks. These drugs are among the most popular in the world, with over 15 million U.S. users and billions in global sales. Beyond cardiovascular concerns, PPIs are associated with a wide range of long-term complications, many of which emerge silently and go undetected until damage is advanced.

PPIs affect kidneys, bone density, and your nervous system — Long-term use of PPIs has been linked to serious kidney disorders such as chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury and end-stage renal disease.

Your bones become more fragile, increasing your risk of fractures — PPIs lower stomach acid so much that calcium is poorly absorbed. This leads to weaker bones over time. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings that chronic PPI use increases the risk of hip, wrist, and spinal fractures. If you're already dealing with osteopenia or osteoporosis, this puts you at even greater risk, especially if you're over 60, postmenopausal or inactive.

You're more likely to get infections when your stomach acid is too low — Stomach acid isn't just there to digest food; it's your body's first line of defense against pathogens. With less acid, harmful bacteria survive and thrive. PPI users are more prone to infections like Clostridium difficile (C. diff), pneumonia, Salmonella and E. coli. These infections are often severe, especially in older adults or people with compromised immune systems.

These effects happen even at common doses — The damage isn't limited to high doses or long durations. Even standard over-the-counter use repeated multiple times a year builds up risk. The FDA has recommended no more than three 14-day treatment periods per year due to these long-term effects, a warning many consumers and doctors overlook.

Heartburn Often Mimics Heart Attack Symptoms

Heartburn and heart attacks sometimes look and feel almost identical. When symptoms like chest discomfort, nausea, or shortness of breath appear, many people misread them as digestive issues and delay calling for help. This mistake costs lives. Knowing how to tell the two apart could help you or someone you love survive a cardiac emergency.

The problem affects tens of millions of Americans each month — More than 60 million Americans experience heartburn at least once a month, and 15 million suffer from it daily. Meanwhile, over 800,000 Americans have a heart attack each year. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These overlapping numbers create a dangerous gray area where heartburn is wrongly assumed to be harmless when it's actually a sign of something far more serious. Heartburn often feels like "a burning sensation in your chest between your stomach and your mouth," while heart attack pain is often described as pressure, tightness, or heaviness.

A heart attack doesn't always follow the classic pattern — Cardiologist Dr. Juan Carlos Rozo with Houston Methodist explains that many people still believe heart attacks always involve sharp, crushing chest pain. That stereotype leads people to dismiss their symptoms. In reality, heart attacks often present with subtler signs like fatigue, mild shortness of breath, cold sweats, or pain in your arms, jaw or back.

Key differences reveal when to call 911 — There are several differences between heartburn and heart attacks that help you assess what's happening in the moment: Heartburn is often accompanied by a sour taste in your mouth or a feeling of food rising up your esophagus. Heart attack symptoms radiate, especially to your arms, back, jaw, or neck. Heartburn tends to come and go based on what you've eaten. Heart attack discomfort lasts longer, feels deeper and isn't relieved by digestive aids.

Treat chest symptoms as an emergency — The advice is clear: don't wait it out. If chest discomfort is also associated with shortness of breath, cold sweats, nausea, or lightheadedness, Rozo recommends seeking emergency care. Many people try to tough it out or assume it's just something they ate. That decision could cost you important minutes during an actual heart event. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Every minute counts when your heart is deprived of oxygen, and survival depends on how fast blood flow is restored. Methylene blue and melatonin are two important compounds that are beneficial in case of a heart attack. Methylene blue administration helps mitigate tissue damage, while melatonin helps reduce reperfusion injury if taken immediately after a heart attack or stroke.

Use Pepcid as an Alternative to PPIs

Many people assume acid reflux means you have too much stomach acid. In reality, it's usually the opposite. When stomach acid is too low, food sits undigested and ferments. That builds pressure, causing acid to backflow into your esophagus. PPIs don't fix this. They make it worse by shutting down the last bit of acid your body is trying to make.

Low acid leads to poor protein digestion and gut imbalance — Stomach acid is essential for breaking down protein into usable amino acids. When acid is suppressed, large protein fragments pass into your gut undigested. This feeds harmful bacteria and yeast. Over time, this causes dysbiosis — a state where bad microbes in your gut outnumber the good ones — leading to gas, bloating and more reflux.

PPIs create dependence by triggering a rebound acid surge — Your body doesn't stop trying to produce stomach acid just because a drug blocks it. Over time, it increases the number of acid-producing cells to compensate. So, when you stop a PPI suddenly, those cells flood your stomach with acid. That rebound effect often feels worse than the reflux you started with.

Tapering off slowly is the safest way to get off PPIs — If you've been on PPIs for months or years, stopping cold turkey isn't wise. You'll need to reduce the dose slowly, ideally while supporting digestion naturally, using betaine HCl, bitters or apple cider vinegar. Once you're at the lowest dose, switch to Pepcid, an H2 blocker shown to be safer for your heart. Then gradually taper off that, too.

It takes several months up to two years to fully recover acid function — For long-term users, your body needs time to normalize stomach acid levels and restore proper function of your lower esophageal sphincter (LES), the valve that keeps acid in your stomach. This isn't a quick fix. But if you stay consistent with rebuilding gut health and energy production, you'll resolve the root cause rather than just silencing the symptom.

Why I Recommend Pepcid Over Every Other Acid Blocker on the Market

If you're looking for an acid blocker that doesn't come with long-term health risks, Pepcid is the one I recommend. Unlike older H2 blockers like cimetidine (Tagamet) and ranitidine (Zantac), or high-risk PPIs, Pepcid delivers heartburn relief with additional systemic benefits and fewer side effects.

Most people don't realize famotidine has powerful anti-serotonin properties. That matters because excess serotonin, far from being a "feel-good" chemical, is now known to drive chronic inflammation, pain, fatigue, and even mitochondrial dysfunction. A case report in the Korean Journal of Anesthesiology documented a 70-year-old man who developed life-threatening serotonin syndrome after surgery.

Within minutes of receiving intravenous famotidine, his symptoms — tremors, agitation and high fever — completely reversed. Bioenergetic researcher Georgi Dinkov explains that famotidine blocks serotonin activity throughout your body, reducing the inflammation and energy suppression tied to high serotonin levels.

Pepcid's unique mechanism offers relief from more than reflux. It helps calm the underlying inflammation driving pain, fatigue, and mood issues. It's also significantly safer than older H2 blockers like ranitidine, which was pulled from the market due to N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) contamination — a probable carcinogen.

Even the relaunched "Zantac 360°" now uses famotidine as its active ingredient, making it functionally identical to Pepcid. In short: if you're weaning off PPIs or need short-term acid relief, Pepcid is the only H2 blocker with decades of safe use and emerging benefits that extend far beyond your stomach.

How to Fix the Root Causes Behind Reflux Without Risking Your Heart

If you're relying on heartburn drugs like PPIs to get through meals, it's time to address what your body is really asking for: better digestion, not acid suppression. Low stomach acid — not high — is often the actual problem, especially when symptoms persist or get worse over time.

The solution isn't just symptom relief. It's restoring the foundation that helps your stomach break down food, absorb nutrients and protect you from pathogens. These five steps will help rebuild your digestion, protect your heart and move you away from relying on harmful acid blockers.

Restore the cellular energy needed to make stomach acid — Making stomach acid takes energy — lots of it. If your mitochondria, the tiny power plants in your cells, aren't working well, acid production slows down. That leads to poor digestion, bloating, and reflux. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Start by supporting your mitochondria with daily sun exposure, healthy carbohydrates (about 250 grams daily if you're moderately active) and eliminating seed oils, which contain linoleic acid that disrupts energy production. This gives your body what it needs to turn food into acid, not symptoms. Feed your stomach what it needs to make acid — You need raw materials to produce hydrochloric acid. In addition to optimizing your mitochondrial function, consuming hydrogen-rich foods, such as fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins, and chloride-rich foods, such as salt, tomatoes, lettuce, celery, and olives, provides the dietary sources for your body to make stomach acid. Consuming sauerkraut or cabbage juice will also stimulate your body to produce stomach acid. Use time-tested digestive support tools — Bitters before meals signal your body to start acid production. If your stomach acid is already too low, try betaine HCl, starting with one capsule before meals and slowly increasing until you feel warmth or mild discomfort. That's your threshold. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Back off slightly and stay at that dose. Another option: mix 1 tablespoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar in a full glass of water and drink it just before or after eating. It gives your stomach the extra push it needs. Rebuild zinc levels to support acid production — Zinc is required to make hydrochloric acid. If you're deficient, your body won't produce enough acid. Most adults need 8 to 11 milligrams per day. I recommend getting it from food first — like grass fed beef and raw yogurt. If you're dealing with poor digestion, you're probably not absorbing enough zinc from supplements, so focus on real food sources. Step down from PPIs slowly and switch to safer support — If you're already taking a PPI, don't stop suddenly. As mentioned, your stomach will rebound and create even more acid, which triggers severe symptoms. Instead, work with the steps above while gradually reducing your dose. Once you reach the lowest available dose, switch to Pepcid. After that, taper off the H2 blocker over several weeks until you no longer need it at all.

FAQs About Proton Pump Inhibitors

Q: Why are PPIs dangerous for long-term use?

A: PPIs suppress stomach acid, which triggers a cascade of health issues. Long-term use has been linked to increased risks of heart attack, kidney disease, bone fractures, infections, and even dementia. They also interfere with nutrient absorption, weakening your body over time. According to research, even healthy people without heart conditions face a higher risk of cardiovascular events when using PPIs.

Q: Isn't heartburn caused by too much stomach acid?

A: No. Most people with GERD symptoms actually have too little stomach acid. This leads to improper digestion, especially of protein, which ferments in your gut and feeds harmful bacteria. The pressure created by this fermentation pushes stomach contents upward, triggering reflux. Suppressing acid with PPIs worsens this root cause.

Q: What are safer alternatives to PPIs for managing reflux?

A: Support digestion by restoring stomach acid naturally. That includes eating salt- and chloride-rich foods, using digestive aids like bitters, betaine HCl, and apple cider vinegar, and consuming zinc-rich foods. Tapering off PPIs slowly, switching to an H2 blocker like famotidine, and then gradually weaning off helps avoid rebound symptoms.

Q: What happens if I stop taking PPIs too quickly?

A: Stopping PPIs abruptly often causes a rebound surge in stomach acid. Your body has increased acid-producing cells during PPI use, so sudden withdrawal results in heightened symptoms. This isn't a return of your original issue. It's your body trying to recalibrate. Gradual tapering is key.

Q: How long does it take to fix digestion after quitting PPIs?

A: Recovery time varies. For people who have used PPIs long term, it takes several months up to two years for stomach acid levels and digestive function to normalize fully. Supporting your gut with the right foods, supplements and lifestyle changes significantly speeds up the process and prevents relapse.

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