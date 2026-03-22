STORY AT-A-GLANCE

A new clinical trial shows that eating lean, low-fat protein after resistance training boosts muscle protein synthesis more effectively than protein meals high in fat

Despite identical protein content, high-fat pork blunted the muscle-building response compared to lean pork by slowing the rise in leucine and essential amino acids that drive muscle synthesis

Earlier research also shows that total protein intake, quality, timing, and distribution throughout the day all influence body composition, strength, and recovery

Additional studies confirm that protein before sleep can support overnight muscle growth, especially when combined with evening workouts and slow-digesting casein

To support muscle growth, aim for 0.8 grams of protein per pound of ideal body weight, with 2 to 3 grams of leucine per meal from high-quality sources like grass fed lean beef, pastured eggs, or tempeh

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After a workout, you probably already know to reach for protein. It’s one of the most common pieces of fitness advice, and for good reason. Protein provides the amino acids your muscles need to recover and grow, and getting it soon after training helps make the most of that recovery window. But there’s more to the story than just hitting a certain number of grams.

A recent randomized controlled trial conducted by researchers from the University of Illinois tested whether the fat packaged with your protein changes the muscle-building signal in the hours that follow exercise. Their findings revealed that not all protein-rich meals perform equally, even if the protein content is the same.

How Fat Content Determines the Muscle-Building Response to Protein

The featured trial, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, enrolled 16 physically active adults who completed a resistance training session involving leg press and leg extension exercises. Immediately afterward, participants consumed one of three test meals, and researchers collected muscle and blood samples over the next five hours to measure the post-exercise muscle-building response.

Three meals, one key difference: fat content — Participants were randomly assigned to consume either a low-fat pork (LFP) meal, a high-fat pork (HFP) meal, or a carbohydrate-only (CHO) drink. All meals were precisely formulated. The LFP meal provided 20 grams of protein, 4.4 grams of fat, and 120 kilocalories. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The HFP meal also delivered 20 grams of protein, but with 20.6 grams of fat and 266 kilocalories. The CHO drink supplied 73.3 grams of carbohydrate and 266 kilocalories, with no protein or fat. The study design allowed for within-subject comparisons between pork meals and a parallel comparison to the carb-only condition.

Lean pork produced the strongest muscle-building effect — Myofibrillar protein synthesis increased to 0.106% per hour after the low-fat pork meal, more than double the baseline rate of 0.047%. High-fat pork raised synthesis to 0.072% per hour, a modest increase that was significantly lower than the lean pork response. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The carbohydrate drink raised synthesis only slightly, from 0.040% to 0.056% per hour, with no significant effect. In head-to-head comparisons, lean pork outperformed both alternatives. Most notably, high-fat pork showed no significant difference from carbohydrate alone, meaning that the added protein failed to deliver a muscle-building benefit when it came packaged with a high-fat load.

Slower amino acid delivery explains the outcome — Plasma levels of leucine, an amino acid essential for stimulating muscle protein synthesis, rose higher and peaked faster after the low-fat meal than after the high-fat meal. Essential amino acid concentrations followed the same pattern. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The researchers concluded that fat delayed or reduced the appearance of amino acids in the bloodstream, likely weakening the anabolic signal during the early window of recovery. Several mechanisms were proposed to explain this result: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “[T]he most straightforward answer is that differences in the lipid content of the pork conditions are known to result in slowed gastric emptying. The latter likely impacted the differential postprandial aminoacidemia observed and the subsequent enhancement of the anabolic properties of ingesting LFP compared with HFP,” the study authors reported. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “For example, past efforts have demonstrated that fast-digested proteins that contain a higher proportion of leucine are particularly effective at stimulating a postprandial rise in muscle protein synthesis rates. This concept has been coined the leucine trigger hypothesis and has largely only been pertinent when comparing isolated protein sources such as whey or casein. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Here, we demonstrated a more rapid and greater postprandial rise in plasma leucine concentrations in the LFP compared with the HFP condition ... Hence, the enhanced anabolic effectiveness of the LFP condition may have simply been related to the leucine trigger, particularly because both LFP and HFP demonstrated a similar total net exposure to postprandial amino acids.”

What Earlier Research Shows About Higher Protein and Muscle Growth

The featured study aligns with the findings of a 2020 review published in Nutrients, which examined current literature to determine how increasing protein intake affects body composition when combined with regular resistance training.

Higher protein intakes support increases in lean mass in trained individuals — Several trials included in the review reported that consuming protein well above the recommended daily amount (RDA) improved body composition during resistance training. In one 10-week study, resistance-trained men taking whey and casein gained more lean mass than those consuming carbohydrate alone. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Other trials found that intakes of 2 to 3 grams per kilogram per day (g/kg/day) during structured training programs supported either greater lean mass gains or more pronounced reductions in fat mass compared to lower-protein diets. These benefits appeared consistently in individuals who maintained regular resistance training.

Not all studies found additional benefits, highlighting individual and training-related variables — While many trials showed improvements, others reported no difference between higher-protein and moderate-protein groups. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For example, some resistance-trained men consuming 2.6 to 3.3 g/kg/day showed no further advantage in lean mass or strength over individuals consuming roughly half that amount. These discrepancies suggest that training status, program design, baseline protein intake, and study duration influence outcomes.

Pre-sleep protein meaningfully increases overnight muscle protein synthesis — One of the clearest findings in the review is that consuming casein before bed boosts overnight muscle protein synthesis. This response occurs in both younger and older adults and is even stronger when resistance exercise takes place in the evening. Casein is digested slowly, allowing a steady release of amino acids throughout the night, which supports muscle repair and adaptation.

Long-term training programs combined with pre-sleep protein also improved muscle size and strength — In a 12-week evening resistance-training study, participants who consumed casein before bedtime increased quadriceps size and strength more than those receiving an isocaloric placebo. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Other long-term studies using morning or afternoon exercise showed mixed results, suggesting that timing relative to the training session influences how effectively pre-sleep protein supports adaptation.

Higher protein intake does not increase fat mass — Across all trials included in the review, increasing daily protein intake did not lead to fat gain, even when total calories were higher. Some studies even reported reductions in fat mass in high-protein groups. The evidence consistently shows that protein overfeeding does not contribute to excess fat accumulation in trained individuals.

How Protein Source Shapes Recovery After Intense Training

Another study published in Nutrients in May 2025 provides additional evidence that animal protein offers a strong recovery advantage after intense exercise. The trial used a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover design in military cadets completing the Army Combat Fitness Test, a demanding assessment that includes sprints, drag pulls, lifting tasks, and other high-output movements.

Researchers compared pork- and plant-based meals after maximal effort — Twenty-three men and women aged 18 to 40 completed clinical assessments, soreness ratings, dietary questionnaires, and blood and urine sampling at each visit. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Participants consumed either a pork- or plant-based MRE for three days after the fitness test, with meals similar in total daily protein but differing in amino acid density and creatine content. The crossover design allowed each participant to serve as their own control.

Animal protein produced stronger recovery signals — Across the 72-hour recovery period, the pork-based meals led to lower muscle soreness in multiple thigh regions, a sharper reduction in cortisol at 48 and 72 hours, a higher testosterone-to-cortisol ratio within the pork condition, and reduced urinary urea nitrogen, indicating less protein breakdown. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These responses point to a more favorable recovery environment after consuming the animal-based meals, although testosterone itself did not differ between diets, and inflammatory markers showed mixed patterns rather than a uniform improvement.

Amino acid density and creatine explained the advantage — The pork meals delivered substantially higher essential amino acids and nearly 10 times more creatine than the plant-based meals, as shown in the study’s nutrient tables. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The authors note that this richer nutrient profile may help explain improvements in soreness ratings, cortisol reduction, and nitrogen retention. The study did not test mechanisms directly but concludes that the plant-based meals would require targeted fortification with essential amino acids and creatine to match the recovery support seen with pork.

Protein combining improves plant-based outcomes — Although the plant-based meals in this study contained less creatine and fewer essential amino acids, the authors emphasize that these limitations are correctable. They recommend fortifying plant-based MREs with additional essential amino acids and creatine to support post-exercise recovery on par with animal-based options. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This reflects the broader principle that protein quality depends on amino acid completeness and bioactive compounds. Combining plant sources like legumes and grains balances limiting amino acids and creates a more effective protein profile. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published As long as you reach 2 to 3 grams of leucine per meal, plant-based meals can still promote muscle protein synthesis, provided total protein intake is high enough and timed to meet your recovery window.

These findings reinforce a consistent theme — after strenuous exercise, protein quality matters. Read more about the importance of protein quality in “Eating Animal Protein After Training Improves Recovery, According to Study.”

Setting the Right Daily Protein Target for Your Body

Daily protein needs depend on your ideal body weight, not the number you see on the scale alone. Ideal weight reflects what is appropriate for your height, age, and sex. Using current weight often inflates targets in people carrying excess body fat or sets them too low in those who are underweight, which leads to inaccurate and unhelpful protein goals.

Start with a clear target based on ideal body weight — Most adults do well with about 0.8 grams of protein per pound of ideal body weight, or 1.76 grams per kilogram. This generally places protein at about 15% of daily calories. Roughly a third of that intake (about 5% of your daily protein) needs to come from collagen-rich sources such as bone broth, oxtail, shank, or other connective tissue cuts.

Calculate your ideal weight before setting your intake — Use any reputable ideal body weight calculator and enter your height, age, and gender. Once you have that number, multiply it by 0.8 to find your daily protein goal. For example, if your ideal weight is 128 pounds, your daily target becomes about 102 grams. This method applies across body types and ages, including older adults, who often benefit from the higher end of the range.

Spread protein evenly through the day — Dividing your intake across meals makes it easier to reach your target and improves how your body uses those amino acids. If you’re aiming for 100 grams per day, you can take in about 33 grams for each of your three meals. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A person with an ideal weight of 135 pounds would need about 108 grams daily, which breaks down to roughly 54 grams if eating twice a day. As a guide, one ounce of steak supplies about 7 grams of protein, so a 5-ounce serving gives you around 35 grams.

Needs shift with age, activity, and health — Children require only 5 to 10 grams per meal, while young adults need about 20 grams. Most adults need at least 30 grams per meal to support muscle tissue. Older adults, athletes, and those recovering from illness often need more to overcome reduced anabolic sensitivity or increased training demands.

Aim for balance rather than excess — Protein is essential, yet routinely going far above your requirement strains your organs and skews your amino acid balance, especially when collagen intake is low. Staying within your calculated range and using a mix of muscle and collagen-rich proteins supports strength, recovery, and long-term metabolic health.

For a deeper look at how to match your protein intake to your daily rhythm, read “When Is the Best Time to Eat Protein?”

What to Eat After Training for Muscle Recovery

Once you know your daily protein target, the next step is making sure each meal delivers enough leucine to trigger muscle repair. Aim for about 2 to 3 grams of leucine in your post-workout meal. Hitting this threshold ensures your protein actually stimulates recovery rather than simply adding to your daily total.

Animal proteins are the most efficient way to meet this threshold — Grass fed beef, wild-caught fish, pastured eggs, and dairy all provide complete amino acid profiles and naturally high amounts of leucine in realistic serving sizes. Whey protein isolate is also highly concentrated, delivering close to 3 grams of leucine per scoop.

Tempeh is a reliable plant-based option when portioned correctly — A 150-gram serving offers 28 to 30 grams of protein and a little over 2 grams of leucine, making it one of the few whole-food, plant-based choices that meet the post-workout recovery threshold without requiring additional powders or blends.

Avoid unfermented soy products like tofu — While some sources include tofu as a plant-based protein option, unfermented soy has been linked to several health concerns. Tempeh remains the better choice, as fermentation helps break down many of soy’s harmful compounds. For more information on soy’s risks, read “ Soybean Oil Linked to Genetic and Neurological Damage .”

If you’re eating pork and poultry, choose pasture-raised varieties — The pork used in the studies above was part of a controlled research protocol, but for real-world use, sourcing matters. Conventional pork and chicken are often raised on feed high in polyunsaturated fats (PUFs), which alters the fat profile of the meat. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When possible, choose pasture-raised options. Organic, pasture-raised pork delivers high-quality protein and is one of the richest dietary sources of thiamine (vitamin B1), which supports mitochondrial energy production. Here’s a quick leucine breakdown for common post-workout protein choices:

No matter which protein sources you rely on, make sure your meals still include high-quality fats (especially outside the post-training window), clean carbs, and colorful fruits and vegetables. When protein is integrated into a balanced plate, it supports daily recovery and long-term health without crowding out other essentials.

Animal Protein Remains Necessary Until Better Alternatives Exist

At this time, I firmly agree with the assertion that animal protein is required to optimize human biology. Yet after five decades of studying the issue, I’ve concluded that relying on animal sources is far from ideal.

That is why I am engaged in research to solve this dilemma — developing healthier, cost-effective alternatives from plants and microbial fermentation that can supply the dozen essential nutrients found only in animal foods, such as creatine, carnitine, choline, carnosine, vitamin B12, taurine, anserine, and others.

I am fully committed to this path, and once a practical replacement exists, I will no longer consume animal flesh. For now, there is no truly pragmatic alternative for most people, but creating one is my deepest commitment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Post-Workout Protein Intake

Q: Why does the amount of fat in my post-workout meal matter?

A: The featured study showed that meals with the same protein content produced very different muscle-building responses depending on how much fat they contained. The low-fat meal triggered a much stronger rise in muscle protein synthesis, while the high-fat meal produced a weaker signal that wasn’t any better than carbohydrates alone.

Fat appears to blunt this response because it slows gastric emptying and delays the rise in amino acids, especially leucine, during the early recovery window when your muscles are most responsive.

Q: If high-fat protein blunts muscle building, do I need to avoid fat entirely?

A: You don’t need to avoid fat altogether, but the findings suggest it’s ideal to keep it low in your immediate post-workout meal. Save richer fats for meals later in the day, when digestion speed doesn’t affect recovery as much.

Q: Can plant-based protein work as well as animal protein after training?

A: Yes, but it takes more planning. To match the recovery effect of animal protein, you need enough essential amino acids like leucine, and you may need to combine plant sources. Plant proteins also lack creatine, so adding creatine separately helps close the gap.

Q: How much protein do I need to eat each day?

A: Your target depends on your ideal body weight. Multiply your ideal weight (in pounds) by 0.8 to find your daily intake in grams. This gives you a more accurate number than using your current weight, especially if you’re overweight or underweight.

Q: How much leucine do I need after a workout?

A: Aim for 2 to 3 grams of leucine in your post-workout meal. This level reliably triggers muscle protein synthesis. Lean meats, pastured eggs, grass fed dairy, and whey protein make it easy to hit that threshold.

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