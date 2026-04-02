STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Postbiotics are compounds your gut bacteria already produce during digestion, which means they’re a result of gut health rather than a replacement for it

Most postbiotic supplements deliver isolated compounds and don’t create lasting microbiome changes because they don’t reproduce inside your body

Research shows postbiotics strengthen gut barrier function, reduce inflammation, and selectively suppress harmful microbes, with the strongest benefits seen when the gut is already compromised

Whole foods and fermented foods support continuous postbiotic production while also supplying nutrients that supplements can’t replicate

Supporting your gut environment through diet delivers steady, long-lasting benefits, while postbiotic supplements like heat-killed Akkermansia serve as supportive additions once your gut is healthy

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Few people realize that your gut bacteria have produced postbiotics for as long as humans have existed. Long before supplements or wellness trends, these compounds formed naturally every time bacteria in your digestive tract broke down food. Today, postbiotics show up on store shelves as capsules and powders, often marketed as a shortcut to better gut health. But this shift reflects a deeper misunderstanding about how your microbiome actually works.

Postbiotics aren’t bacteria. They’re the compounds bacteria leave behind after digestion — short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate, enzymes, amino acids, vitamins, and fragments of bacterial cell walls. These substances already exist inside you when your gut bacteria function properly, which means postbiotics are an outcome of gut health rather than a replacement for it.

That distinction matters because supplement marketing often skips right past it. The real question isn’t whether postbiotics do useful things in your body — they do. The question is whether buying them in a bottle makes sense when your gut already produces them for free, and what the research actually says about each approach. Let’s look at what the evidence shows.

How Postbiotics Influence Human Health at a Biological Level

A narrative review published in the peer-reviewed journal Biomolecules examined how postbiotics affect your gut and other body systems by analyzing experimental, animal, and human data across multiple research domains. The researchers evaluated how different postbiotic components act on tissues, immune responses, and microbial balance.

Certain postbiotics directly strengthen your gut barrier — When your gut lining develops microscopic gaps, a condition that causes bloating, food sensitivities, and systemic inflammation, specific postbiotics repair the damage by increasing tight junction proteins. These act like mortar between gut cells, creating a selective barrier that lets nutrients pass while blocking toxins, undigested food particles, and bacteria from entering your bloodstream. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When these junctions weaken, unwanted substances slip through your gut lining. Postbiotics helped restore this barrier by increasing protective proteins and reducing inflammatory signals, which directly supports digestive comfort and nutrient absorption.

Postbiotics directly neutralize the cellular damage caused by oxidative stress — Several postbiotics reduced reactive oxygen species, meaning unstable molecules that damage cells by stealing electrons from healthy structures — like rust spreading through your gut lining. This cellular damage triggers inflammation and impairs your gut’s ability to absorb nutrients. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Excess oxidative stress disrupts digestion and worsens chronic gut conditions. By neutralizing these molecules, postbiotics lowered tissue damage in gut models, which explains why benefits showed up most clearly in inflammatory diseases rather than general wellness settings.

Antimicrobial effects were selective, not broad spectrum — Certain postbiotic-derived bacteriocins suppressed specific harmful bacteria without wiping out beneficial microbes. This targeted action differed from antibiotics, which disrupt entire microbial communities. Postbiotics influence balance rather than acting as blunt microbial weapons. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published However, postbiotics don’t reproduce inside your body. Once intake stops, their effects stop. This explains why they don’t create lasting microbiome changes on their own. It also clarifies why consistent diet and microbial support remain necessary for sustained results.

The strongest benefits appeared in tissues with barrier functions — Beyond your gut, the review documented improved outcomes in skin wounds, atopic dermatitis , vaginal infections , and oral biofilms. All these tissues depend on tight barriers that keep the outside world outside — whether that’s skin keeping bacteria off your bloodstream or vaginal tissue preventing infections.

Postbiotics act through signaling, not colonization — Postbiotics interact with receptors on cells, influence immune signaling pathways, and regulate gene expression linked to inflammation and repair. Instead of “taking over” your microbiome, they act as messengers that nudge existing systems toward stability.

Postbiotic Supplements — Breakthrough or Overhyped Shortcut?

An article published in The Conversation examined what postbiotic supplements are and whether people actually need them, noting that most postbiotic research focuses on individual compounds, not full supplements. For example, certain postbiotics are linked to better sleep quality, mood, or immune responses, but these effects appear in tightly controlled settings. This means results depend on the exact compound, dose, and population studied, which limits how broadly you can apply them to daily life.

There’s a gap between lab results and real-world health — Many encouraging results come from cell cultures or animal experiments, such as reduced invasion of colon cancer cells or protection against E. coli in laboratory models. However, these findings don’t translate directly to human outcomes.

Some heat-killed bacteria showed targeted immune effects in people — The article highlighted a double-blind, placebo-controlled study where a heat-killed strain of Lactobacillus pentosus lowered the likelihood of older adults developing the common cold. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Another review found that a heat-killed Lactobacillus acidophilus strain reduced both risk and duration of diarrhea in children. The strongest clinical support, however, existed for butyrate , an SCFA linked to symptom improvement in people with inflammatory bowel disease in human studies. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Butyrate doesn’t just feed colon cells — it actually reaches into the cell nucleus and influences which genes get turned on or off, particularly genes controlling inflammation and cellular repair. This epigenetic effect explains why butyrate shows up consistently in research on inflammatory bowel disease .

Whole foods delivered broader benefits than supplements — Foods like grass fed yogurt paired with fruit provide probiotics, prebiotics, and nutrients together. This combination allows your gut to produce postbiotics naturally while also supplying calcium, protein, potassium, and vitamins. This reinforces that everyday food choices influence gut health more reliably than expensive supplements.

Cost and payoff rarely favored supplements for the average person — Postbiotics resist heat, oxygen, and time, which makes labels more accurate and storage easier. They also avoid risks linked to live bacteria, which matters for severely immunocompromised individuals. However, supplements often cost more than dietary changes while delivering narrower benefits. As long as your gut is healthy, investing in varied, fiber-rich foods typically produces stronger overall health returns.

How to Support Postbiotic Production the Right Way

Here’s the good news: you don’t need to understand cellular signaling pathways to benefit from postbiotics. Your gut already has the blueprint. Your job is simply to provide the raw materials and get out of the way.

This means if you want the benefits linked to postbiotics, the answer isn’t simply reaching for another bottle on the shelf. The real leverage point is the environment where postbiotics form. Your gut bacteria already produce these compounds when conditions support them. When digestion breaks down, production drops. So, the goal is straightforward — give your gut what it needs and let it do what it already knows how to do.

Feed the bacteria you already have before buying bacteria in a bottle — Food comes first because postbiotics form during digestion, not in a capsule. When you eat a range of whole foods that your gut bacteria can break down, your body produces these compounds naturally — alongside minerals, vitamins, and protein. A supplement can’t replicate that full package. Use fermented foods as a daily foundation — If you tolerate fermented foods, make them a regular part of your routine — think sauerkraut with dinner, a spoonful of kimchi at lunch, grass fed kefir in a morning smoothie, or a small serving of miso soup alongside your meal. They supply bacteria that already know how to generate postbiotics once they receive the right fuel. Don’t treat this as a one-time experiment. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Consuming small amounts of fermented foods daily compounds over time and builds a more resilient gut environment. Aim for 2 to 4 tablespoons of fermented vegetables daily, or 4 to 8 ounces of grass fed kefir or yogurt. If you’re new to fermented foods, start with 1 teaspoon and increase gradually over two to three weeks to avoid digestive upset. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If fermented foods consistently cause bloating, headaches, or digestive distress even at tiny doses, you may have small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), histamine intolerance, or bacterial overgrowth. In these cases, address the underlying condition first with a qualified integrative practitioner before reintroducing fermented foods. Pair foods instead of isolating nutrients — Combine foods that contain live bacteria with foods that feed them. For example, pairing yogurt with berries or kimchi alongside a fiber-rich meal gives your gut bacteria both the microbes and the fuel they need to generate postbiotics on their own. This keeps postbiotic production running without the mental load of tracking compounds or counting doses. Just meals that work together instead of in isolation. Consider a postbiotic Akkermansia supplement — but prepare your gut first — Akkermansia muciniphila is a microorganism found in the mucus layer that lines the intestinal tract. This layer acts as a boundary between gut microbes and intestinal cells, and most research on Akkermansia focuses on how it functions within that environment, not as something that independently changes gut function. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pasteurized, nonviable forms of Akkermansia — often categorized as postbiotics — do not colonize the gut. Because of this, they’re typically discussed in research contexts for their stability and structural characteristics, such as resistance to heat and storage conditions, rather than their ability to create lasting microbiome changes. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These preparations are generally positioned as optional additions within a broader nutrition strategy, not as substitutes for dietary patterns that support normal digestive processes. The real leverage point remains the environment where these compounds are produced, not isolated inputs. For readers interested in broader discussions of diet, metabolism, and nutrition concepts, additional background reading is available in the consumer book The Weight Loss Cure. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But the key word is “addition” — make sure your gut terrain is healthy before layering in a supplement. Akkermansia thrives in a low-inflammation environment. If your cells are still saturated with linoleic acid (LA) from years of seed oil consumption, supplementing won’t help. Give your body at least six months to clear stored LA by eliminating soybean, corn, sunflower, and other seed oils. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This allows your cellular membranes and mitochondria to rebuild with stable fats, creating the conditions where Akkermansia — and its postbiotic products — can actually function. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This means eliminating soybean, corn, cottonseed, sunflower, safflower, and other vegetable oils — the oils hiding in salad dressings, mayonnaise, restaurant food, and processed snacks. Cook with grass fed butter, ghee, or tallow instead. Read ingredient labels obsessively for the first month until you know which products to avoid. Trust your gut instead of chasing labels — Pay attention to digestion, energy, bowel regularity, and comfort. A short daily check-in tells you more than any marketing claim. For instance, keep a simple daily log for two weeks tracking: Bowel movements — Aim for one to two formed stools daily without straining

Energy — Note mid-afternoon crashes or brain fog

Bloating — Rate on a scale of zero to 10 after meals

Sleep quality — Note how often you wake at night Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Improvements in two or more categories within three to four weeks suggest your approach is working. If it’s not, adjusting food choices — like focusing on easy-to-digest carbs including fruit and white rice — usually delivers more progress than adding another product to the rotation. Supporting the system that produces postbiotics delivers steadier results than trying to replace it.

FAQs About Postbiotics

Q: What exactly are postbiotics?

A: Postbiotics are the compounds your gut bacteria produce after digesting food, including SCFAs like butyrate, enzymes, amino acids, vitamins, and bacterial cell fragments. They aren’t live bacteria and are created naturally when your gut microbiome functions well.

Q: Do you need postbiotic supplements to get these benefits?

A: Only if your gut isn’t producing enough on its own. Your gut already produces postbiotics when it receives the right food. Supplements deliver isolated compounds, while whole foods support the entire system that generates postbiotics naturally and consistently.

Q: What health effects do postbiotics actually have?

A: Research shows postbiotics strengthen gut barrier integrity, reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, and selectively suppress harmful microbes without disrupting beneficial ones. The strongest benefits appear in people with gut or barrier-related problems rather than in already healthy individuals.

Q: Why don’t postbiotic supplements create lasting changes?

A: Postbiotics don’t reproduce or colonize your gut. Once intake stops, their effects stop. Lasting improvements depend on restoring the gut environment that produces postbiotics continuously through digestion.

Q: What’s the most effective way to support postbiotic production?

A: Focus on food first. Regularly eating whole foods, pairing fermented foods with the fibers that feed bacteria, avoiding gut-disrupting fats like LA in vegetable oils, and tracking digestion and energy signals support steady postbiotic production without relying on supplements. Once your gut is healthy, pasteurized, “heat-killed” Akker provides additional support.

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