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Guillermou
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Thank you very much for sharing this interesting article. I find it particularly significant that body posture can influence our mood and decision-making, even when we are not consciously aware of it.

The study published in the *British Journal of Psychology* in 2026 suggests that small changes in our environment—such as the height of a screen—can alter our posture and, consequently, our behavior in risky situations.

It is fascinating how the body and the brain maintain a two-way communication: not only do our emotions influence how we move, but our posture can also provide feedback that affects our emotions. This raises an intriguing question: to what extent could we improve our emotional well-being through simple changes to our environment and postural habits, without relying solely on conscious effort?

Original study: https://doi.org/10.1111/bjop.70083

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