STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) impacts 2.4 to 3.1 million Americans, costing the economy $50 billion annually. Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, and weight loss

Diets high in refined sugars, vegetable oils, and ultraprocessed foods disrupt beneficial gut bacteria, reduce protective fats, increase intestinal permeability, and trigger chronic inflammation

New research emphasizes tailored dietary approaches using biomarkers, AI analytics, and multiomics data to identify individual food triggers and healing foods for each patient’s unique biology

Minimize linoleic acid (LA) intake below 5 grams daily from all sources, avoid vegetable oils and ultraprocessed foods, and increase carbohydrates from whole fruits and white rice to support gut repair

Encourage Akkermansia muciniphila growth with polyphenol-rich foods, use Saccharomyces boulardii after antibiotics, add anti-inflammatory foods, and optimize vitamin D levels through safe sun exposure

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Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) currently affects around 2.4 and 3.1 million Americans, costing the economy around $50 billion a year. It is characterized by inflammation of the digestive tract, leading to abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight loss, fatigue, and, in severe cases, intestinal damage and poor nutrition absorption. Left untreated, it can progress to colon cancer.

Considering this information, what you eat plays a large role in IBD flare-ups. Specifically, foods containing refined sugar, vegetable oils, and other ultraprocessed ingredients have been shown to aggravate IBD.

While medical practitioners generally recommend fixing your diet by figuring out what causes the flare-ups, this trial-and-error approach can cause further health troubles. To turn things around, scientists are proposing precision nutrition — tailoring a suite of health recommendations to manage your IBD, since your gut is as unique as your fingerprint.

Western Diet Fuels Inflammation by Disrupting Your Gut Microbiome

In a study published in Frontiers in Immunology, researchers explored how Western eating habits influence the risk of IBD via the gut microbiome. At its core, the diet is high in refined sugars and ultraprocessed foods, which triggers immune dysfunction and microbial imbalance, weakening the intestinal barrier that fuels persistent inflammation. This shift reduces protective compounds like short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), making the gut lining more permeable.

Led by researchers at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, the study used a systems biology approach, which is a method that integrates large sets of biological data to see how diet affects the gut microbiome, immune signaling, and intestinal barrier function. The team’s goal was to identify “key regulatory pathways and molecular interactions driving disease progression.”

Unhealthy bacteria dominate the guts of Western nations — IBD patients, particularly those living in industrialized nations, experience gut microbiomes dominated by oxygen-tolerant bacteria that thrive when the intestinal barrier is compromised. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In contrast, beneficial oxygen-intolerant bacteria, such as Akkermansia muciniphila , which help maintain the mucus layer and produce protective SCFAs, sharply decline. The SCFAs butyrate, acetate, and propionate are key energy sources for colonocytes and help suppress inflammation.

The risk of leaky gut increases — The increased permeability of the gut allows bacterial fragments and endotoxins to slip into the bloodstream, where they activate immune cells that release inflammatory molecules such as cytokines and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α). The researchers noted that this cycle can become self-sustaining, making it difficult for the body to turn off immune activation even when the original triggers are removed: “Emerging evidence suggests that dietary factors significantly influence barrier function, with Western dietary patterns rich in emulsifiers and artificial sweeteners further exacerbating epithelial dysfunction … The increased permeability observed in IBD is also associated with alterations in the mucin layer, as reduced expression of mucin 2 (MUC2), a key mucin component, is frequently reported in patients with active disease.”

Diet-driven inflammation was especially pronounced — This study also reinforces my campaign against omega-6 fats — too much and they harm your digestive and overall cellular health: “When consumed in excess, especially in the context of industrial food processing, these fatty acids may disrupt microbial homeostasis, promote the release of pro-inflammatory mediators, and compromise intestinal barrier integrity. Such alterations have been associated with an increased risk of IBD and colorectal cancer,” the researchers reported.

How refined sugar impacts gut health — The systems biology framework allowed the team to visualize the interactions as a network rather than isolated reactions. Using this analytical method, the team noted that excess intake of refined sugar greatly affects gut microbiome health: “The intake of refined sugars, particularly from sugar-sweetened beverages, has been shown to alter the gut microbiota, increasing the Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes ratio and reducing levels of beneficial butyrate-producing bacteria such as Lachnobacterium. These changes are linked to increased intestinal permeability and endotoxemia, which in turn promote local and systemic inflammation.”

The connection between ultraprocessed salt intake and immune activation — The study observed that refined salt from ultraprocessed foods increased the production of Th17 cells, which is an immune cell that releases interleukin-17, a cytokine known to drive inflammation in autoimmune diseases, including IBD.

Moving from Guesswork to Data-Driven Guidance

In another study, published in Crohn’s & Colitis 360, researchers also explored how personalized nutrition can reshape IBD treatment. Specifically, they outlined the Precision Nutrition Initiative — a large-scale effort to replace the one-size-fits-all approach to IBD meal plans with a data-based system that matches each person’s biological profile to specific foods.

The goal was simple — to help patients identify which foods drive inflammation in their unique bodies, and which ones support healing using measurable data instead of trial and error.

Diet is the core of IBD treatment — The researchers reviewed years of clinical and molecular data showing that even when two patients eat the same foods, their responses differ dramatically. For example, one person with Crohn’s disease might flare up after eating high-fiber vegetables, while another thrives on them. These differences stem from variations in genetics, gut microbiota, immune function, and metabolic pathways. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rather than treating diet as an external lifestyle factor, the authors argued that it should be viewed as an active therapeutic tool. They emphasized that dietary guidance needs to evolve from vague generalities into personalized interventions based on measurable biomarkers.

The Precision Nutrition Initiative is organized around four synergistic methods — The first focuses on clinical trials designed to test how different dietary patterns manage symptoms of IBD. The second involves identifying biomarkers that reveal whether a specific food is helping or harming the gut. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The third centers on mapping dietary triggers that IBD, using advanced analytics to uncover hidden relationships between food patterns and immune activity. Lastly, the fourth employs artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze large datasets, predict individualized responses, and recommend diet plans tailored to your own unique molecular signature.

Food is an interconnected system — Unlike earlier studies that examined isolated nutrients to manage IBD, this featured study views diet as an encompassing system that affects everything. Foods interact with gut microbes, which in turn influence immune pathways, producing a ripple effect that impacts disease activity. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The researchers proposed using multiomics (from the word “omes,” referring to multiple biological datasets), which combines data from genomics (genes), transcriptomics (gene activity), proteomics (proteins), and metabolomics (metabolic byproducts) to understand the complete biological picture of diet-induced inflammation.

Using AI to make dietary recommendations measurable and adaptive — The researchers described plans for creating an AI-powered decision-support system for both patients and healthcare providers. This system would continuously learn from each meal, test result, and symptom log, then refine diet recommendations accordingly. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In other words, AI can help patients identify their personal “safe” and “trigger” foods through an evolving, evidence-based process rather than relying on rigid diets or guesswork. Over time, these personalized data patterns could be used to design therapeutic meal plans that restore microbiome diversity and reduce inflammation without further aggravating their IBD.

Practical implications for patients — Rather than trying random diet trends, you’ll be guided by objective data showing how your body reacts to specific foods. Biomarker testing could eventually show whether your gut bacteria respond better to a certain food or a different one.

The researchers underscored the need to improve this field of research — They noted that nutrition remains one of the least standardized areas in IBD management, despite its central role in disease activity. As noted in the study’s abstract: “There is a longstanding open question regarding how patients with inflammatory bowel diseases can best optimize their diet to maintain overall health, avoid triggering of symptoms, and support remission. However, to date there is limited evidence in support of comprehensive dietary recommendations for these patients.”

Take Control of Your IBD Before It Wrecks Your Health

You don’t have to sit and wait while new tools for managing IBD make their way into clinics. You can rebuild your gut health and reclaim control of your body right now by addressing your diet and tracking your progress with the latest digital support.

The Pax health coaching platform includes Mercola Lab, an integrated tool that combines at-home blood testing with advanced analytics to track things like inflammation and gut recovery over time. The app’s AI feature also helps you log your meals, analyze your food intake, and interpret nutrition data in real time. That said, here are some basic suggestions you can use to start healing your gut today:

Minimize LA intake to rebuild your gut from the ground up — One crucial step you can do to repair your gut health is to minimize linoleic acid (LA) intake as much as you can. This inflammatory omega-6 polyunsaturated fat (PUF), found in vegetable oils and ultraprocessed foods, interferes with mitochondrial function and increases oxidative stress, worsening gut inflammation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Keep your LA intake below 5 grams per day. If you can get it below 2 grams, that’s even better. From there, optimize your carbohydrate consumption to support gut repair. Most adults need around 250 grams daily from whole foods. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If your gut is severely compromised, avoid dietary fiber to start and focus on healing your gut with gentle carbs like whole fruit and white rice, and gut healing foods like bone broth. Once digestion improves, slowly reintroduce fiber-rich foods to strengthen your gut lining. Encourage growth of Akkermansia muciniphila — This beneficial keystone bacterium helps maintain a balanced microbiome and healthy intestinal barrier. Ideally, it should make up about 3% to 5% of your gut microbiome population. To nourish it, eat polyphenol-rich fruits like blueberries, along with inulin-containing foods such as garlic, asparagus, bananas, and leeks. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You can also take a postbiotic Akkermansia supplement. However, before following this route, allow your body time to recover from vegetable oils. A six-month break helps your mitochondria heal and restores a gut environment where Akkermansia can thrive. Rebuild your microbiome after antibiotics with Saccharomyces boulardii — Antibiotics eliminate harmful bacteria in your system, but one major downside is that it also targets your beneficial bacteria, which will inevitably affect long-term gut health. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That said, if you absolutely need to take an antibiotic to treat a dangerous infection, replenish your gut immediately afterward with Saccharomyces boulardii, a probiotic yeast. It helps restore microbial growth and reduces the risk of antibiotic-associated diarrhea, making your recovery smoother and faster. Add more anti-inflammatory foods into rotation — As mentioned earlier, ultraprocessed foods are filled with ingredients that cause IBD to worsen. While removing them from your diet will support your gut health, it’s important to fill the space with anti-inflammatory foods. These include blueberries, homemade yogurt, wild-caught Alaskan salmon, and real matcha tea. For more dietary recommendations, read “Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods and Supplements.” Optimize your vitamin D levels — Vitamin D plays a role in immune balance and gut barrier repair, and the best source is sunlight, around solar noon. However, there’s an important caveat — avoid going outside during this time until you’ve reduced LA intake for at least six months to avoid sunburn and skin damage. LA is incorporated into skin cells, which reacts with the ultraviolet rays and leads to oxidative stress and DNA damage. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It typically takes two years of eating a low-LA diet to clear it from your system, though the process can be accelerated. One way to do this is by increasing your intake of C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid). For more information, read “The Fast-Track Path to Clearing Vegetable Oils from Your Skin.” Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In addition, check your vitamin D status through a blood test, aiming for a level between 60 and 80 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL). According to research, this appears to be the optimal range that provides the greatest benefits for your overall health.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Personalized Nutrition for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Q: What causes inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and how does it affect the body?

A: IBD develops when the immune system mistakenly attacks the digestive tract, causing chronic inflammation. This leads to symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight loss, fatigue, and nutrient deficiencies. If untreated, it can progress to severe complications like intestinal damage or even colon cancer. The condition is especially common in Western nations, where poor dietary habits contribute to gut microbiome disruption and weakened intestinal barriers.

Q: How does the Western diet trigger or worsen IBD symptoms?

A: According to research in Frontiers in Immunology, the Western diet — high in refined sugars, vegetable oils, and ultraprocessed foods — shifts the balance of bacteria in the gut. Specifically, more harmful bacteria thrive instead of beneficial bacteria. In addition, the excess consumption of omega-6 fats from vegetable oils, refined salt, and sugary drinks intensifies immune dysfunction, perpetuating chronic inflammation throughout the body.

Q: What is “precision nutrition,” and how is it different from traditional IBD diets?

A: Precision nutrition replaces generic dietary advice with personalized plans tailored to your biology. This approach uses data from your gut microbiome, genetics, and metabolism to determine which foods heal your gut and which trigger inflammation. Researchers aim to use biomarkers and artificial intelligence (AI) to predict your body’s response to different foods, helping you identify your unique “safe” and “trigger” foods instead of relying on trial and error.

Q: How can I start improving my gut health right now?

A: Begin by addressing your diet. Limit linoleic acid (LA) to under 5 grams per day, and make sure you’re getting enough healthy carbohydrates that are low in fiber to repair gut energy metabolism. Most adults need about 250 grams of carbs a day. Gradually reintroduce fiber once your digestion improves.

Support beneficial bacteria such as Akkermansia muciniphila by eating polyphenol-rich fruits (like berries) and inulin-containing foods (like garlic and asparagus). After antibiotic use, take Saccharomyces boulardii, a probiotic yeast that helps restore balance in your gut microbiome.

Q: Why is vitamin D so important for IBD recovery, and how should I optimize it?

A: Vitamin D plays a central role in maintaining immune balance and repairing the intestinal barrier. Aim for moderate daily sun exposure during midday when UVB rays are strongest — but only after reducing LA intake for at least six months, since excess LA in skin tissue can react with sunlight and cause oxidative stress. In the meantime, stick to early morning or late afternoon exposure.

For faster LA clearance, increase your intake of C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid), a beneficial fat in grass fed dairy. Lastly, keep your vitamin D levels between 60 and 80 ng/mL for optimal gut and immune function.

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