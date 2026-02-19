Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

This review explains the substantial and multifaceted impact of UPFs on the gut microbiome and their implications for health. Artificial sweeteners, emulsifiers, preservatives, and food additives disrupt the delicate balance of the gut microbial ecosystem, reducing microbial diversity, promoting a pro-inflammatory environment, increasing intestinal permeability, and contributing to inflammation and dysbiosis.

These disruptions are associated with adverse metabolic, gastrointestinal, and neuropsychiatric outcomes, as well as an increased risk of chronic diseases, including metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease, and colorectal cancer.

The evidence presented underscores the crucial role of diet quality in maintaining gut health. Transitioning to a diet of minimally processed, nutrient-rich foods can mitigate the harmful effects of UPFs and promote microbial resilience. Furthermore, incorporating probiotics, prebiotics, and lifestyle modifications offers potential strategies for restoring gut homeostasis. A 2023 meta-analysis, which examined 26 observational studies investigating the link between the intake of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and the risk of mental health disorders, indicated that UPF consumption was associated with an increased risk of depression, but not anxiety. Furthermore, a dose-response analysis highlighted a positive linear relationship between UPF intake and the risk of depression. Additionally, a comprehensive 2024 review, which analyzed 39 meta-analyses to explore the connection between UPFs and various health outcomes, found highly suggestive evidence of a correlation between UPF consumption and depression and common mental disorders. Studies demonstrate that diet accelerates beta-amyloid accumulation in animals and that diet can induce and exacerbate Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology in humans and rodents. Prebiotics and probiotics appear to improve cognitive function in PD patients, emphasizing the role of diet and gut microbiota in the pathogenesis of the disease. Furthermore, WD contributes to depression through interactions between nutrients and microglia, and between the gut and the immune system. Patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) exhibit a reduced richness and diversity of gut microbiota compared to healthy individuals, with altered levels of Bacteroidetes, Firmicutes, Proteobacteria, and Actinobacteria.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/5/859 (2025).--

