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Guillermou
Oct 5

Processed meat warrants attention not only due to its well-established link to colorectal cancer but also because of the potential association observed with primary lung cancer and the spread of colorectal cancer to the lungs (pulmonary metastasis).

It is important to distinguish between two different scenarios:

1. Primary lung cancer: Some epidemiological studies have found an association between higher processed meat consumption and the risk of developing lung cancer. A meta-analysis confirms this.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34455534/?utm.com

2. Colorectal cancer metastasis to the lung: This is entirely different. Colorectal cancer can spread from the original tumor to other organs, particularly the liver and lungs. In this case, we are not referring to "lung cancer," but rather to pulmonary metastases originating from colorectal cancer.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40210826/ (2025)

Thus, there are two distinct pathways: when discussing the potential effects of processed meat, one must clearly differentiate between the risk of developing primary lung cancer and the possibility of colorectal cancer subsequently spreading to the lungs.

The evidence regarding processed meat and colorectal cancer is much more consistent:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40210826/?utm.com (2025)

Potential mechanisms involve N-nitroso compounds, heme iron, heterocyclic amines, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, depending on processing and cooking methods.

Minimizing processed meat intake can be a reasonable measure within a comprehensive cancer prevention strategy. Furthermore, regarding primary lung cancer, we must not forget that avoiding tobacco remains the single most important preventive measure.

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