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Pigeon
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Not to take away from an article geared toward a specifically male issue, (my dog had bph as well & the cure for him was ejaculating him, to periodically empty the prostate) but what would be the cause of the same symptoms "frequent urination, urgency, waking repeatedly at night to urinate, weak urine flow, and a persistent feeling that your bladder never fully empties" in women? The symptoms are very annoying. My boyfriend also says he urinates better for a while after emptying the prostate, but I don't have that quik of a fix being female...

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