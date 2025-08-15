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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Aug 17, 2025

Plums are a potential source of polyphenolic compounds and bioactive compounds such as phenolics, anthocyanins, and carotenoids, as well as many organic acids such as citric acid and malic acid. Plums are also abundant sources of many minerals such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamins A, B, K, and C. Plums are abundant sources of predominant antioxidants and phenolic compounds such as caffeic acid, chlorogenic acid, cryptochlorogenic acid, and neochlorogenic acid. These antioxidants and bioactive compounds are effective in the treatment and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases, bone health, cardiovascular disease, and in maintaining blood glucose levels. Plums help prevent heart disease because they are low in fat and rich in dietary fiber. They are also effective in the treatment of lung and oral cancer. Plum consumption improves human health and prevents many diseases. Despite their sweet taste, prunes do not cause a large postprandial increase in blood glucose or insulin. Direct effects on the gastrointestinal tract include the prevention of constipation and possibly colon cancer. The characteristic phenolic compounds and their metabolites may also act as antibacterial agents in both the gastrointestinal and urinary tracts.

The beneficial effects of prunes on bone health may be due in part to the variety of phenolics present in the fruit. Animal and cellular studies suggest that dried prunes and/or their extracts enhance bone formation and inhibit bone resorption through their actions on cell signaling pathways that influence osteoblast and osteoclast differentiation.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of mortality worldwide. According to the European Society of Cardiology, approximately 113 million people in the 57 member countries experienced cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Prunes may represent a plausible non-pharmacological treatment approach to preserve bone health by attenuating the chronic low-grade inflammation associated with postmenopausal bone loss while simultaneously avoiding any adverse effects on cardiometabolic risk factors. Postmenopausal women with low baseline BMD may benefit from prunes if they harbor certain gut microbes.

Prunes, especially the dried plum intervention, may improve lipid profiles by lowering LDL cholesterol levels.

Fruit and vegetable components are a source of protective nutrients for maintaining bone health. Nutraceuticals are recognized by dietary agents such as anthocyanin, kaempferol, curcumin, diosgenin, embelin, gambogic acid, genistein, quercetin, reseveratrol, omega-3 from zerumbone, and prebiotics and probiotics, which can be anti-osteoporotic. Calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, zinc, boron, vitamins D, C, and K2 play a vital role in bone formation and repair. Nutraceuticals that are good for bone health are also called anti-osteoporotic compounds. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408398.2011.563880 (2013).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/9/4/401 (2017).---

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fsn3.4000 (2024).---

https://etda.libraries.psu.edu/catalog/23033jjd467 (2023).--

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202308.0457/v2 (2023).---

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10942912.2023.2249254 (2023).--

https://www.taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edit/10.1201/9781003415084-4/beneficial-aspects-nutraceuticals-management-osteoporosis-sharad-visht-garima-singh (2024).--

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnut.2024.1389638/full (2024).--

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Aug 17, 2025

Plums are a potential source of polyphenolic compounds and bioactive compounds such as phenolics, anthocyanins, and carotenoids, as well as many organic acids such as citric acid and malic acid. Plums are also abundant sources of many minerals such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamins A, B, K, and C. Plums are abundant sources of predominant antioxidants and phenolic compounds such as caffeic acid, chlorogenic acid, cryptochlorogenic acid, and neochlorogenic acid. These antioxidants and bioactive compounds are effective in the treatment and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases, bone health, cardiovascular disease, and in maintaining blood glucose levels. Plums help prevent heart disease because they are low in fat and rich in dietary fiber. They are also effective in the treatment of lung and oral cancer. Plum consumption improves human health and prevents many diseases. Despite their sweet taste, prunes do not cause a large postprandial increase in blood glucose or insulin. Direct effects on the gastrointestinal tract include the prevention of constipation and possibly colon cancer. The characteristic phenolic compounds and their metabolites may also act as antibacterial agents in both the gastrointestinal and urinary tracts.

The beneficial effects of prunes on bone health may be due in part to the variety of phenolics present in the fruit. Animal and cellular studies suggest that dried prunes and/or their extracts enhance bone formation and inhibit bone resorption through their actions on cell signaling pathways that influence osteoblast and osteoclast differentiation.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of mortality worldwide. According to the European Society of Cardiology, approximately 113 million people in its 57 member countries experienced cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Prunes may represent a plausible non-pharmacological treatment approach to preserve bone health by attenuating chronic low-grade inflammation associated with postmenopausal bone loss while simultaneously avoiding any adverse effects on cardiometabolic risk factors.

Plum consumption, especially the dried plum intervention, may improve lipid profiles by lowering total cholesterol (TC) and LDL cholesterol levels.

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408398.2011.563880 (2013).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/9/4/401 (2017).---

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fsn3.4000 (2024).---

https://etda.libraries.psu.edu/catalog/23033jjd467 (2023).--

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202308.0457/v2 (2023).---

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10942912.2023.2249254 (2023).--

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