9 Reasons Why You Bruise Easily
While everyone bruises once in a while, if you bruise easily an underlying issue could be to blame. Everything from pale skin to straining during exercise to nutrient deficiencies may play a role.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Your skin bruises more easily as you get older; straining during exercise, certain medications and underlying medical conditions may also make you bruise easily
A deficiency in bioflavonoids and vitamin C may contribute to easy bruising
If you bruise easily, eat more vegetables and fruits and consider a rutin bioflavonoid supplement
Your d…