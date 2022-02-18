Reduce Your EMF Exposure
A 7,727% rise in fibromyalgia and 11,027% jump in chronic fatigue. A whopping 10,833% increase in youth bipolar diagnoses. Even a 430% rise in sleep apnea, all since 1990. What's going on?
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Exposure to microwave radiation from baby monitors, cellphones, cordless phones, Wi-Fi routers, smart meters and other wireless devices causes serious mitochondrial dysfunction due to free radical damage
Excessive free radicals triggered by microwave exposure from wireless technologies have been linked to anxiety, Alzheimer’s disease, au…