STORY AT-A-GLANCE

My paper, published in Free Radical Biology and Medicine, explains how reductive stress may be an early, hidden breakdown in mitochondrial function that contributes to chronic fatigue, brain fog, and metabolic diseases, even if your blood tests look normal

Overeating healthy or unhealthy fats and carbs can overload your mitochondria with excess NADH and FADH2, jamming energy production and triggering cell damage from within

High-fat, low-carb diets that include seed oils rich in linoleic acid (LA) can quietly worsen mitochondrial stress and reverse electron flow, increasing oxidative byproducts

Reductive stress can disrupt your body’s natural antioxidant defenses, draining NADPH and stalling key enzymes that protect your cells from damage

Targeted steps like eliminating seed oils and endocrine disruptors, taking low-dose niacinamide, testing redox ratios, and moving your body gently may help support energy production and metabolic flexibility

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Most people think chronic fatigue, brain fog, or sluggish recovery from stress, illness, or everyday exertion is just part of aging. But underneath those symptoms, there’s often a deeper breakdown happening — one that starts in your mitochondria, the tiny power plants inside your cells.

When your cells are overloaded with fuel and lack the ability to process it efficiently, the system backs up. Instead of producing steady energy, your mitochondria start leaking electrons, generating internal stress that damages your DNA, proteins, and cell membranes.

This isn’t just about oxidation. It’s about something called reductive stress — an electron traffic jam that quietly sets the stage for bigger problems. Reductive stress may be one of the earliest warning signs that your metabolism is stuck. Long before diseases like Type 2 diabetes or fatty liver show up on lab tests, your mitochondria may already be overwhelmed.

What looks like clean eating or a disciplined low-carb plan from the outside could actually be fueling the problem from within. My paper, published in Free Radical Biology and Medicine, pulls back the curtain on how this hidden overload unfolds — and why it’s time to rethink the root causes of metabolic breakdown.

You can also download a simplified version of this paper, rewritten in layman-friendly terms for easier understanding of the science.

Too Much Fuel, Not Enough Flow — How Reductive Stress Stalls Your Cellular Engine

My paper highlights a lesser-known contributor to chronic disease: something called reductive stress. This happens when your cells are flooded with electron-rich molecules like NADH (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (reduced form)) and NADPH (the reduced form of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate).

These compounds are supposed to help make energy, but when there’s too much of them, they clog up your mitochondria — the part of your cells responsible for energy production. The result? Your cells can’t make energy properly, and that dysfunction may play a central role in problems like Type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and memory loss.

The figure above shows how your mitochondria make energy by moving electrons through a series of steps, which also creates a flow of protons that powers adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production. Under normal conditions, electrons enter at specific points and move along a chain of protein complexes, eventually helping turn oxygen into water.

At the same time, this process builds up a pressure (proton gradient) that drives the cell’s energy-making engine, called ATP synthase. The balance of this system is crucial — if it’s disrupted, it leads to either too much oxidative stress (from damaging free radicals) or too much reductive stress (from electron buildup).

When fuel builds up, it creates a traffic jam in your energy system — My paper reviewed decades of research suggesting that eating too much — including carbs and fats — can overwhelm your mitochondria. Instead of running smoothly, the energy system gets blocked. This backup forces electrons to leak out, which produces unstable oxygen molecules that damage your cells. Even if oxidative stress wasn’t the problem at first, this kind of overload ends up triggering it anyway.

Too much of a good thing can bring your metabolism to a halt — Normally, your mitochondria use a steady flow of electrons to create energy. But when the flow is too strong, pressure builds up, and the whole system starts to fail. Your body then makes less energy — and at the same time, more damage builds up inside your cells. This is a serious disruption in how your body uses food to stay alive.

You won’t feel reductive stress right away, but it may already be doing damage — One of the most alarming things about reductive stress is that it starts silently. You might feel tired, unfocused, or just “off,” but your standard blood tests may not catch anything unusual. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Deep inside your cells, though, important ratios like NADH to NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) may be way off. This can slow down many of the processes your body relies on to burn fat, regulate blood sugar, and repair damage. Left unaddressed, the imbalance may raise your risk of chronic disease.

The table above explains where certain key molecules work in your cells and what they do to keep things running smoothly — These molecules — like NADH, FADH2 (flavin adenine dinucleotide (reduced form)), and glutathione — help your cells manage energy and protect against damage. But if there’s too much of the “reduced” forms (the ones carrying extra electrons), it overwhelms your mitochondria. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This slows down energy production, creates harmful byproducts called reactive oxygen species (ROS), and leads to cellular stress or damage.

Fuel Starts to Flow Backward, Damaging Your Energy System

A major warning sign is something called reverse electron transport. That means electrons start flowing in the wrong direction through your mitochondria. It happens when your diet pushes out too much NADH or FADH2, including with high-fat or high-carb meals. Instead of helping, the overload causes electrons to backtrack, creating a burst of superoxide — a destructive oxygen molecule that wrecks your mitochondria from the inside.

A vicious cycle of reductive stress — The figure above shows how having too many electron-carrying molecules (like NADH) overloads your mitochondria and triggers a harmful chain reaction. When the system gets backed up, electrons start leaking from the energy-making machinery. This “leak” produces damaging byproducts called free radicals — like superoxide and hydrogen peroxide. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Although your cells have defenses to neutralize them, those defenses get overwhelmed. The result is damage to your mitochondria, including their DNA, proteins, and membranes, making it harder for them to produce energy. As the damage builds, it creates even more backup, locking your cells into a vicious cycle of stress and breakdown. But this cycle doesn’t just happen randomly — it unfolds in a predictable pattern that builds in two phases.

It’s not just sugar — fat triggers this too — This isn’t just an unhealthy carb problem. Fatty acids from high-fat diets also drive reductive stress by overloading your mitochondria with FADH2 and NADH. When that happens, the system clogs up just like it does with sugar. This “metabolic bottleneck” gets even worse if you already have insulin resistance or fatty liver. Your mitochondria just can’t keep up. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The table above compares how both sugar and fat overwhelm your mitochondria in different ways. Eating too many carbs floods your cells with glucose, while eating too much fat sends in free fatty acids. Both of these fuel sources end up producing large amounts of NADH and FADH2. This backup creates harmful byproducts and stresses your cells. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Too much sugar is often linked to insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes. Too much fat, especially when stored in your liver, is tied to fatty liver disease. Either way, the result is the same: your cells get overwhelmed, energy production breaks down, and long-term damage builds up.

How This Unfolds in 2 Harmful Phases

The figure above shows how long-term high blood sugar and excess nutrients can damage your cells in two phases. In Phase 1, too much fuel leads to a buildup of electron-carrying molecules like NADH inside your mitochondria. This overload slows energy flow and causes electrons to leak backward — producing harmful free radicals like superoxide.

In Phase 2, these free radicals multiply and trigger even more damage, harming your cell membranes, proteins, and DNA. Over time, this ongoing stress may lead to inflammation and serious problems like heart disease, nerve damage, and complications from diabetes.

High levels of these molecules shut down energy production — The more NADH and FADH2 you have, the harder it is for your mitochondria to work. These molecules are meant to support energy creation, but too many of them stall key enzymes in your body’s energy cycle. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That means your cells struggle to turn food into fuel. On top of that, the backflow of electrons makes things worse by shifting energy away from making ATP — the energy your body runs on — and toward generating damaging byproducts.

Your natural defenses break down when the system is overloaded — Your body relies on antioxidants like glutathione to stay healthy, but they need NADPH to work properly. Reductive stress messes this up by causing NADPH to feed the wrong enzymes — ones that actually promote damage. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At the same time, the enzymes that recycle your antioxidants get left behind. This means you’re making more harmful molecules and losing the ability to clean them up. The result is even more stress and injury to your cells.

How Reductive Stress May Contribute to Type 2 Diabetes

The figure above shows how excess sugar and fat overload your cells and trigger mitochondrial breakdown — especially in people with insulin resistance. When blood sugar stays high over time, your cells pull in too much fuel and funnel it into your mitochondria. That creates a surge in energy molecules like NADH and FADH2, which then flood your energy-producing system (the electron transport chain).

When energy overload may lead to diabetes — Under normal conditions, your mitochondria use these molecules to make ATP, the fuel your body runs on. But when there’s too much input, the system backs up. This causes electrons to leak and creates damaging free radicals. Over time, this hidden overload may help explain how insulin resistance turns into full-blown metabolic dysfunction, including Type 2 diabetes.

You need the right tests to know if this is happening — Most doctors won’t spot reductive stress with regular bloodwork, but there are better tools out there. The table below shows a few key lab ratios that may help show whether your cells are stuck in a state of energy overload — even if your regular bloodwork looks normal. These ratios compare pairs of molecules involved in breaking down sugar, fat, and protein for energy. When one side of the pair gets too high, it’s often a sign that your mitochondria are backed up with too much NADH or aren’t burning fuel efficiently. Tracking these markers may help uncover hidden signs of reductive stress.

How Modern Life Pushes Your Mitochondria Into Overload

The figure above shows how everyday habits and exposures quietly overwhelm your mitochondria. Eating too much — especially fatty foods — floods your cells with fuel, while a lack of movement reduces your body’s need for energy. At the same time, chemicals in plastics and personal care products (like BPA and phthalates) have been linked to insulin resistance, which can cause your fat cells to release even more fuel into your system.

All of this leads to a buildup of energy molecules like NADH inside your mitochondria. When the energy demand is low and your cells can’t keep up, the system backs up. Over time, this overload leads to reductive stress, and the risk of chronic diseases begins to rise.

How to Fix Energy Overload in Your Cells and Get Your Mitochondria Working Again

If you’re constantly tired, foggy, or taking forever to bounce back — even though you eat right and lead a healthy lifestyle — you could be dealing with a hidden issue called reductive stress. You can read more details in my simplified paper above. It’s not about missing antioxidants. It’s about your cells getting jammed with too much fuel and not being able to process it fast enough.

Instead of making energy, your system gets stuck. The solution isn’t to take more — it’s to clear the buildup and get your energy flowing again. If you were dealing with these symptoms, here’s what I’d suggest you do:

Cut out seed oils and endocrine disruptors — Seed oils are a major source of hidden stress. They’re loaded with linoleic acid (LA), a polyunsaturated fat that can push your mitochondria into overdrive and add to the buildup. Get rid of seed oils like soybean, canola, safflower, and sunflower, even if they’re organic. Replace them with healthier fats like ghee, grass fed butter, or beef tallow. These are easier for your cells to handle and less likely to jam your system. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But the problem doesn’t stop with food. Everyday exposures to endocrine disruptors — like BPA and phthalates found in plastics, food packaging, and personal care products — may also worsen the overload by disrupting your hormones and contributing to insulin resistance. This can cause your fat cells to release even more fuel, making the mitochondrial backlog even worse. Try low-dose niacinamide — A simple B vitamin called niacinamide is a building block your body uses to make NAD+. I recommend 50 milligrams (mg), taken three times a day. NAD+ is the key molecule your mitochondria need to clean up excess NADH, which builds up when your energy system is jammed. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published NAD+ helps enzymes do their job, clearing out metabolic waste and supporting energy production. Niacinamide is inexpensive. Talk to your healthcare provider before starting it, especially if you take medications. Don’t overload your system with fat or sugar — aim for balance — Even healthy diets can cause problems if they dump too much fuel into your mitochondria. Both sugar and fat lead to energy overload. Instead of going extreme with high-fat or low-carb, try a more balanced approach. Most people feel better with 250 grams of carbs a day, especially if your gut is working well. The goal is to give your mitochondria enough to work with — without flooding the system. Get the right tests, not just standard bloodwork — Reductive stress won’t show up on your basic lab panel. But certain ratios can give you clues. Ask for tests like lactate to pyruvate or beta-hydroxybutyrate to acetoacetate. These numbers can hint at how well your body is handling fuel and whether it’s stuck in a reduced state. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If the ratios are too high, it could mean your mitochondria are clogged and struggling to keep up, although other factors, such as low oxygen levels or how the sample is handled, can also raise them. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether this testing is appropriate for you. Move your body to give your mitochondria a reason to work — Exercise helps pull electrons through your energy system. If you’re totally wiped out, start small — just take a walk for 20 or 30 minutes, and work up to walking an hour a day. As your energy comes back, add short strength sessions. But don’t push too hard. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The point isn’t to stress your body — it’s to give your mitochondria a “job” so they clear the backlog and start producing energy again. When your energy system is overloaded, the goal isn’t to do more — it’s to unblock the traffic and get things flowing again. That’s how you support real energy rather than just masking the symptoms.

FAQs About Reductive Stress

Q: What is reductive stress, and how is it different from oxidative stress?

A: Reductive stress occurs when your cells are overloaded with electron donors like NADH and FADH2, leading to a traffic jam in energy production. Unlike oxidative stress, which involves an excess of oxidants such as ROS relative to your antioxidant defenses, reductive stress results from too many electrons and blocked mitochondrial function. Both are harmful, but reductive stress may be an earlier and often overlooked contributor to chronic disease.

Q: What are the symptoms of reductive stress?

A: Early signs may include fatigue, brain fog, poor exercise recovery, and a general feeling of being “off,” even if you’re eating well. Standard lab tests usually don’t detect it, but behind the scenes, your mitochondria may be struggling to process fuel. If not corrected, this imbalance may contribute to conditions like insulin resistance, fatty liver, and memory loss.

Q: How does diet contribute to reductive stress?

A: Too much fuel, whether from sugar, fat, or LA-rich seed oils, can overload your mitochondria. This can cause reverse electron flow, which produces damaging byproducts like superoxide. Even healthy diets can trigger reductive stress if they provide excessive NADH and FADH2 without enough cellular capacity to clear them.

Q: What lab markers help detect reductive stress?

A: Key ratios to ask your healthcare provider about include lactate:pyruvate (reflects NADH load) and beta-hydroxybutyrate:acetoacetate (shows liver redox status). Researchers also use malate:oxaloacetate (indicates energy cycle efficiency) and alpha-ketoglutarate:glutamate (flags amino acid stress), though these aren’t routine lab tests. Elevated values may suggest your mitochondria are stuck and struggling to clear excess fuel.

Q: How do I fix or prevent reductive stress?

A: Start by removing seed oils high in LA and aim for a more balanced intake of carbs and fats. Low-dose niacinamide (50 mg, three times daily) provides a building block your body uses to make NAD+, which your mitochondria need to clear excess NADH. Gentle movement, like walking, also encourages your mitochondria to restart energy production and relieve the internal backlog.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to your health regimen.

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