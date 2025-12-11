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Guillermou
Dec 11

In this link a person discovered that the cause of restless legs is the high percentage of casein in cows. "I eliminated dairy from the glasses and the RLS disappeared!!! I can eat goat and sheep cheese, milk, etc. without problems. "Sometimes I eat cow's diary and bam! RLS is out of control about an hour later! The problem with cow's dairy is that it contains large amounts of a protein called casein. Sheep and goat dairy has very little or none. Why this protein is a problem remains a mystery. Check all food products. It is added to many packaged and canned food products." In the link there are other comments and aspects of the A1 and A2 variants of cow's milk.

https://healthunlocked.com/rlsuk/posts/149041954/rls-and-dairy .----

Also:

https://www.godairyfree.org/personal-stories/dairy-free-restless-leg-syndrome-rls.---

Theories regarding the pathogenesis of restless legs syndrome (RLS) include iron deficiency, dopamine dysregulation, and peripheral neuropathy. The increased prevalence of small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) in controlled RLS studies and case reports of postinfectious RLS suggest possible roles for inflammation and immunological alterations.

A literature search was conducted for all conditions associated with RLS. These included secondary disorders of RLS and factors that can exacerbate RLS. All of these conditions were reviewed with respect to their potential pathogenesis, including reports of iron deficiency, neuropathy, SIBO, inflammation, and immunological changes. A condition was defined as highly associated if there was a prevalence study that used an appropriate control group. Small case reports were recorded but were not included as definitive RLS-associated conditions.

Fifty-four diseases, syndromes, and conditions have been reported to cause and/or exacerbate RLS. Of these, 38 have been reported to have a higher prevalence than age-matched controls, 9 have been reported of adequate size and are generally accepted as RLS-associated conditions, and 7 have been reported on a case report form. Overall, 42 of the 47 RLS-associated conditions (89%) have also been associated with inflammatory and/or immune changes. Additionally, 43% have been associated with peripheral iron deficiency, 40% with peripheral neuropathy, and 32% with SIBO. Most of the remaining conditions have not yet been studied for these factors.

The fact that 95% of the 38 highly associated RLS conditions are also associated with inflammatory/immune changes suggests the possibility that RLS may be mediated or affected through these mechanisms. A significant association between IBD and the subsequent development of RLS

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1087079211000980 (2012).--

https://giirj.com/index.php/giirj/article/view/5597 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2075-1729/13/4/897 (2024).--

TIPS FOR RESTLESS LEGS SYNDROME

1) Food sensitivities have been shown to cause RLS in certain people. 4While any food could be a possible culprit, those documented in scientific studies are: milk, coffee, eggs, aspartame (Nutrasweet), tea, chocolate, citrus fruits, raspberries, strawberries, potatoes, beef and pork. Keeping a food and symptom diary at your bedside can help you notice possible connections between foods and RLS symptoms.

2) Celiac disease, Crohn's disease, and IBS-D are associated with an increased risk of RLS.5Celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disease caused by gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, rye and triticale. Twenty-five to 30 percent of people with celiac disease have RLS.

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