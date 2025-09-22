Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Guillermou
Sep 22, 2025

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) were responsible for the loss of 17.9 million lives in 2019; by 2030, this figure is expected to increase to more than 22.2 million, making cardiovascular disease the leading cause of death worldwide. Many cardiovascular events are attributed to atherosclerosis, in which lipid and calcium plaques form on vessel walls. CVD has been widely associated with chronic inflammation and impaired innate and adaptive immunity, with macrophages being central to this process. The pathogenesis of CVD has an immunoinflammatory background. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31992061/ (2020).---

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27595467/ (2016).---

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30653442/ (2019).---

The evidence reported by Dr. Mercola reveals an essential foundation for health: the importance of an organic diet of fresh foods, avoiding industrial processes as represented today by cooking sprays, ultra-processed foods (hydrogenated fats and carcinogenic compounds), low omega-6 fatty acids, fish (EPA, DHA, vitamins D and E), saturated fats from coconut and grass-fed cattle and products, fasting, and exercise. These factors are critical to avoiding insulin resistance, obesity, and metabolic diseases. Obesity and aging predispose to numerous overlapping chronic diseases. For example, metabolic abnormalities, including insulin resistance (IR) and type 2 diabetes (T2D), are important causes of morbidity and mortality. Chronic low-grade inflammation in tissues such as the liver, visceral adipose tissue, and neurological tissues, is considered to contribute significantly to these chronic diseases. The intestinal barrier function, which is strongly implicated in the pathogenesis of obesity and age-related diseases, is also a factor.

https://febs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/febs.16558 (2022).--

There is evidence to support the hypothesis that omega-6 PUFAs have proadipogenic and prolipogenic properties, and it has been shown that exposure to a diet rich in omega-6 PUFAs during early life is sufficient to program an increase in body fat mass in offspring. Excessive consumption of omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) versus omega-3 PUFA deficiency in modern diets: the factor disrupting their “balanced antagonistic metabolic functions” in the human body.

. The imbalance between omega-3 and omega-6 PUFAs in the modern Western diet appears to contribute to the marked increase in the incidence of metabolic diseases, such as DM, over the past 30 years. Preclinical studies indicate that omega-3 may have a positive effect on glucose metabolism due to its hypoglycemic and insulin-sensitizing effects.

https://journals.lww.com/co-endocrinology/Fulltext/2013/02000/Omega_6_polyunsaturated_fatty_acids_and_the_early.12.aspx (2013).-----

https://link.springer.com/protocol/10.1007/978-1-4939-9882-1_3 (2020).----

https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jl/2021/8848161/ (2021).---

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/13/10717 (2023).---

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/12/2672 (2023).---

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