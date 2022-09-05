Riboflavin for Migraine Prevention
Could migraines be a result of a central nervous system disorder as well as mitochondrial dysfunction? Researchers suspect so.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
While the exact mechanisms behind migraines remain unclear, a number of different hypotheses have been raised. It appears to be a disorder of your central nervous system. Mitochondrial dysfunction also appears to be part of the puzzle
The influence of neurotransmitters may also play a role, as may nutritional deficiencies. Studies have i…