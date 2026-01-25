Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
2h

Chemotherapy destroys the immune system and, moreover, does not destroy cancer stem cells (CSCs). The truth is that when a person has cancer, they also have cancer stem cells (CSCs) that are resistant to chemotherapy, although immunotherapy can, in some cases, help fight these stem cells by boosting each person's natural killer (NK) cells. However, it is prescribed less frequently due to the higher cost and also because it has side effects. NK cells, or Natural Killer cells, are immune cells with small particles containing enzymes capable of eliminating tumor cells or cells infected by a virus.

Recent studies lead us to believe that increasing the production of NK cells will increase immune defense responses to eliminate cancerous or infected cells and improve overall health. For example, the use of probiotics has shown results of a potential increase in NK cell count.

My doctoral thesis advisor had prostate cancer and, after 6 years, developed bone metastases. I know many more cases. A friend of my wife had stage 3 lung cancer and was treated with chemotherapy and immunotherapy. She then had a CT scan and appeared cured. However, she developed metastasis a few years later.

Other colleagues with advanced stomach and colon cancer also developed metastasis within a few years. I only know one friend with stage 2 colon cancer, without lymph node involvement, who did not undergo chemotherapy and is still alive after more than 5 years.

Many articles state that foods and supplements attack cancer stem cells.

The theory that cancer stem cells (CSCs) initiate and sustain various carcinogenic processes has been validated, and specific methods for identifying CSCs within the entire cancer cell population have also been shown to be effective. Studies provide an overview of recently acquired scientific knowledge regarding phytochemicals and herbal extracts, which have been shown to be capable of targeting and killing CSCs. Many genes and proteins that support the self-renewal capacity of colony-forming stem cells (CSCs) and drug resistance have been described, and applications of phytochemicals capable of interfering with these signaling systems have been shown to be operationally efficient both in vitro and in vivo. The identification of specific surface antigens, mammosphere formation assays, serial colony-forming unit assays, xenograft transplantation, and tag retention assays, along with the evaluation of aldehyde dehydrogenase 1 (ALDH1) activity, are the most widely used techniques for measuring phytochemical efficiency in CSC destruction.

Among chemopreventive dietary agents, the following are the most effective at reducing the proliferative activity of cancer cell lines found in food: fisetin, quercetin, epigenin, sulforaphane, berberine, epigallocatechin-3-gallate, curcumin, resveratrol, lycopene, pomegranate, luteolin, and genistein. These phytochemicals have been extensively studied for at least three decades. In fact, research on phytochemicals began even before the potential role of cancer cell lines (CSCs) in tumor development and spread was known. However, these studies provide a wealth of knowledge that can now be applied to the development of treatments against CSCs.

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/16/7/15727/htm (2015).

https://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/ben/ctmc/2025/00000025/00000008/art00003;jsessionid=2dcuxcd5l3emt.x-ic-live-02 (2025).—

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/5/4997 (2023).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8247/14/7/676 (2021).

https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4923/16/8/1024 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/17/3/382 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/17/2/203 (2024) .--

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/24/16219 (2022).---

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fft2.129 (2022).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S092422442200108X (2022).----

https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/12/6/915 (2023).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1568163723001022 (2023).----

https://www.apjtb.org/article.asp?issn=2221-1691;year=2021;volume=11;issue=1;spage=1;epage=9;aulast=Antika (2021)

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fsn3.1872 (2021)

https://europepmc.org/article/ppr/ppr304849 (2021)

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fft2.129 (2022).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S092422442200108X (2022).----

https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/12/6/915 (2023).---

https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/natural-killer-cell

https://www.immunology.org/public-information/bitesized-immunology/cells/natural-killer-cells

Reply
Share
Lisa N Mellinger's avatar
Lisa N Mellinger
6h

Covid jabs

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture