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Joachim Ken's avatar
Joachim Ken
Sep 13

What about drug induced liver injury? Like usage of Metamizol especially as IV and in emergency services.

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Guillermou
Jul 31, 2025

Insulin resistance, oxidative stress, hyperlipidemia, and inflammation play key roles in the development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Some studies have reported that hesperidin can reduce hyperglycemia and hyperlipidemia by inhibiting inflammatory pathways. Several studies have found that hesperidin is involved in multiple signaling pathways, such as cell proliferation, lipid and glucose metabolism, insulin resistance, oxidative stress, and inflammation, which can potentially affect the development and prognosis of NAFLD. Recent findings indicate that hesperidin also regulates key enzymes and may affect the severity of liver fibrosis. Hesperidin inhibits the production of reactive oxygen species, which potentially interfere with the activation of transcription factors such as nuclear factor κB. Adequate hesperidin adherence may be a promising approach to modulate inflammatory pathways, metabolic indices, hepatic steatosis, and liver injury. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fsn3.3729 (2023)

Undiagnosed and untreated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) can lead to the development of many complications, such as cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, and cardiovascular disease. In this study, there were statistically significant differences between groups in salivary concentrations of MMP-9 (matrix metalloproteinase 9), resistin, and IL-1β (interleukin 1β). Statistically significant positive correlations were also found between hepatic steatosis and salivary concentrations of MMP-2 (matrix metalloproteinase 2), resistin, and IL-1β. Statistically significant positive correlations were also found between salivary resistin concentrations and serum concentrations of ALT (alanine aminotransferase) and GGTP (gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase). MMP-2, IL-1β, and resistin may be potential markers of NAFLD development when assessed in saliva. However, further research is needed because this is the first study to evaluate the concentrations of selected proinflammatory parameters in the saliva of patients with NAFLD.

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/3/2891 (2023)

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