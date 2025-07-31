STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Most people with liver damage have no symptoms and receive a diagnosis only after irreversible scarring has occurred, making early detection and lifestyle changes essential

Standard blood tests often miss early-stage liver fibrosis, even when enzyme levels are "normal," delaying diagnosis until complications like cirrhosis or liver cancer appear

The real threat isn’t liver fat, but fibrosis — scar tissue that silently builds up from insulin resistance, inflammation, toxic fats like vegetable oils, and alcohol

Choline is a key nutrient that helps your liver move fat out before it causes damage; pastured egg yolks are the best source, but many people don’t get enough from food alone

Removing vegetable oils and alcohol, eating choline-rich foods, trimming belly fat, and moving daily help reduce liver stress and reverse fibrosis before it's too late

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I'm currently in the process of publishing a scientific paper and writing a book that takes a deep dive into liver health, including the overlooked root causes of liver dysfunction and what you can do to reverse them.

The fact is, liver disease has become one of the most overlooked public health threats of our time, quietly damaging the organs of millions of people who feel perfectly fine. You could be living with significant liver scarring and have no idea — until symptoms finally emerge, and by then, it's often too late to reverse course. The real danger isn't liver fat itself.

It's the silent buildup of fibrosis — scar tissue that forms when your liver is repeatedly injured and doesn't have a chance to heal properly. That scarring is what sets the stage for cirrhosis, organ failure, and cancer. This form of liver disease is fueled by common, everyday problems like insulin resistance, excess belly fat, and poor mitochondrial function.

New data published in medical journals show just how common advanced liver damage has become, especially in people over 50. What's more concerning is that conventional lab tests won't pick it up. You can have "normal" liver enzyme levels and still be progressing toward irreversible fibrosis. And if you have Type 2 diabetes, the risk is exponentially higher.

But you're not powerless here. Researchers are sounding the alarm and pushing for new, noninvasive screening tools that catch this condition early. Plus, there are lifestyle changes to reverse the trajectory before your liver crosses the point of no return.

Most People at Risk for Liver Failure Are Never Told They Have It

A paper published in The Lancet Regional Health Europe outlined a major gap in liver disease care: most people with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and fibrosis — what the researchers call "at-risk MASH" — don't know they have it until it's too late.

The researchers called for doubling diagnosis rates by 2027, warning that without early detection, millions could progress to irreversible cirrhosis or liver cancer. They focused on expanding diagnostics beyond liver specialists and shifting testing into primary care, where the highest-risk patients are already being seen regularly.

Older adults with diabetes or obesity are most affected — The study highlighted that MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis is particularly common in people over age 50 and those living with Type 2 diabetes or obesity. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In these groups, the disease often advances without noticeable symptoms, leading to missed opportunities for prevention. By the time these individuals receive a diagnosis — often triggered by unrelated imaging or advanced symptoms — the window for full recovery has usually closed.

Current diagnostic systems are outdated and missing early-stage disease — Right now, liver disease is often diagnosed using liver enzymes like alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST), but the cutoffs are too high and outdated. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published According to the paper, many labs still use upper limits that miss early fibrosis. The researchers suggested lowering the thresholds to align with more modern standards of ALT greater than 33 IU/L for men and greater than 25 IU/L for women. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published However, in my interview with Dr. Bryan Walsh , a naturopathic physician extensively trained in molecular biological pathways and an associate professor at the University of Western States, he explains that the medical literature "very clearly show that, a) men and women should have a different AST and ALT reference range, and b), [the ideal range] is not much above 20 U/L."

Primary care providers are missing clear opportunities to screen — People with cardiometabolic diseases, including prediabetes, obesity, and Type 2 diabetes, typically have frequent doctor visits, which represent missed chances to test for liver fibrosis. The paper recommends using these visits to incorporate routine screening tools into electronic health records. The goal is to make liver checks as common as blood pressure, cholesterol, or A1C testing.

Liver Scarring, Not Fat, Is What Puts You at Risk

While fat in the liver (steatosis) has been the main diagnostic target for decades, The Lancet Regional Health Europe paper emphasized that fibrosis stage — not fat content — is the main predictor of death or progression to cancer. Moderate fibrosis marks the point at which your liver begins losing function. Once fibrosis reaches more advanced stages or cirrhosis, the damage is harder — sometimes impossible — to reverse.

Fibrosis silently progresses due to chronic metabolic dysfunction — The researchers explained that chronic inflammation caused by insulin resistance, toxic fat buildup, and oxidative stress leads to scar tissue forming in the liver. Over time, this scarring disrupts blood flow, stiffens tissue, and triggers a cascade of dysfunction that affects your entire body, from your metabolism to your immune system.

The earlier fibrosis is found, the more reversible it is — Fibrosis at the minimal scarring stage can often be reversed through diet, lifestyle, and targeted therapies if caught in time. But once fibrosis progresses beyond this point, reversing the damage becomes far more difficult, even with aggressive treatment. Early detection isn't just helpful — it's necessary for meaningful recovery.

How Words Affect Whether People Seek Liver Care

An analysis published in Nature Medicine examined how stigma, especially surrounding alcohol use, prevents people from seeking timely diagnosis and treatment for liver disease. The authors argued that outdated language, including clinical labels like "alcoholic cirrhosis," is not only inaccurate but actively harmful. They proposed new person-first terminology that emphasizes health status over blame, with the goal of improving care access and patient engagement.

Patients delay or avoid care because of shame tied to the disease label — Researchers found that patients with liver conditions often experience guilt, internalized shame, and discrimination from health care providers and insurers, especially when their disease is linked to alcohol. Even people with metabolic liver conditions like MASH, who don't drink heavily or at all, often fear judgment and delay seeking help. This contributes to late-stage diagnoses and reduced survival.

Language influences medical bias, policy, and treatment decisions — The paper showed that stigmatizing language has real consequences in care delivery. People with liver disease often receive worse care, are deprioritized for transplants, and face lower-quality pain management simply due to the perceived behavioral causes of their illness. This bias also extends into health care funding and policy, reinforcing a cycle of neglect.

Reframing liver disease in human terms helps improve outcomes — Instead of labels like "alcoholic" or "fatty liver," the authors recommend phrases like "person with steatotic liver disease" or "individual managing MASH." These terms reduce identity-based judgment and shift the focus toward solutions and support. Just as cancer and mental health advocacy have benefited from reframing language, liver care should follow the same path.

The researchers called for broad changes in global disease classification systems — According to the paper, global coding systems like the International Classification of Diseases still use outdated and stigmatizing terms, reinforcing harm at every level of care. By updating these systems to reflect person-first, nonjudgmental language, health care providers could help increase early screening, reduce treatment delays, and improve survival rates.

Most People with Liver Damage Don't Know Until It's Advanced

A 2023 narrative review published in Cureus similarly focused on the silent progression of chronic liver disease and the urgent need for earlier screening, especially in people with metabolic risk factors. The paper highlighted how the liver sustains ongoing damage for years without causing symptoms, making early intervention difficult. As a result, many people only get diagnosed when they develop cirrhosis or complications like fluid retention, confusion, or internal bleeding.

Patients typically remain undiagnosed until severe symptoms appear — Researchers noted that early signs, like fatigue, mild abdominal discomfort, or bloating, are either too vague or too easily dismissed, both by patients and providers. This is especially dangerous for people with underlying metabolic conditions, such as insulin resistance or obesity, who are already at higher risk.

Common liver disease triggers were categorized into four main types — The review grouped liver disease into four overlapping causes: alcohol use, hepatitis viruses, fatty liver related to metabolic dysfunction, and autoimmune or genetic disorders. In real life, many of these overlap. A person might have mild alcohol intake and also be overweight or diabetic, which accelerates progression. This complexity is part of why the disease goes undetected — it doesn't follow one clear path or profile.

Researchers identified the biggest diagnostic blind spots in clinical care — Despite known risk factors, physicians rarely screen for liver fibrosis unless liver enzymes are elevated or symptoms appear. But, as mentioned, liver enzyme tests are often normal in the early stages, so fibrosis silently continues. The review emphasized that relying on enzymes alone is a flawed approach. Noninvasive imaging and biomarker tests are far better tools for early-stage detection.

Cutting-edge diagnostics are emerging, but underused — The paper introduced newer testing methods gaining ground in research and clinical practice, including elastography — a type of ultrasound that measures liver stiffness — microRNA markers, and polygenic risk scores. These tools catch liver damage before symptoms arise, especially in people with metabolic dysfunction. However, access and awareness remain low, particularly outside specialist settings.

People with Diabetes Are at the Center of the Liver Disease Epidemic

According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), about 7 out of 10 people with Type 2 diabetes have some degree of fat buildup in their liver. Even more concerning, nearly 1 in 5 already have hidden scarring, which often leads to cirrhosis if left untreated.

Doctors are being urged to start checking liver health like they check blood sugar — The ADA recommends a simple two-step screening process that starts with a blood test called the fibrosis-4 index (FIB-4). If that's high, it should be followed by a scan that checks how stiff your liver is. This reveals early signs of liver damage before symptoms ever show up.

Liver disease in diabetes affects your whole body, not just your liver — When liver damage progresses, it raises your risk for heart disease, kidney problems, cancer, and even early death. People with both diabetes and liver disease are even more likely to die early compared to those without either condition.

Catching liver issues early gives you the best shot at recovery — The good news is that liver scarring is often reversible — if you catch it in time. Simple lifestyle shifts, like cutting out harmful oils, losing belly fat, and improving your diet, can go a long way toward stopping the damage before it turns into something more serious.

How to Stop Liver Disease Before It Starts

If you've been told your liver enzymes are "a little high," if you're dealing with Type 2 diabetes or stubborn belly fat, or if you're over 50 and have never had your liver checked — now's the time. The earlier you act, the better your odds of reversing liver scarring and preventing cirrhosis or cancer down the road. Liver disease doesn't show up on your radar until it's advanced, but the damage begins years earlier. I want you to be ahead of it. Here's how:

Cut out vegetable oils and alcohol immediately — If you're eating packaged foods made with soybean oil, canola, corn oil, or anything that says "vegetable oil," your liver is under attack. These oils are high in linoleic acid (LA), a mitochondrial poison that disrupts cellular energy, promotes fat accumulation in your liver and drives inflammation. Toss out the junk and cook with butter, tallow, ghee, or coconut oil instead. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Cutting back on alcohol is just as important as eliminating vegetable oils. Both alcohol and polyunsaturated fats like LA overwhelm your liver in similar ways. When your body metabolizes vegetable oils, they turn into toxic byproducts called oxidized linoleic acid metabolites, or OXLAMs. These are a type of reactive aldehyde — unstable, highly damaging molecules that disrupt cell membranes and set off chronic inflammation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Alcohol does something very similar. It's broken down into acetaldehyde, another reactive aldehyde that harms your mitochondria and accelerates aging at the cellular level. Both types of aldehydes interfere with your liver's ability to detoxify, regenerate, and store energy. If you already have signs of insulin resistance, belly fat, or elevated liver enzymes, avoiding both vegetable oils and alcohol gives your body the best chance to reverse the damage before it becomes permanent. Add choline-rich foods to help your liver move fat out before it causes damage — Choline is essential for clearing fat from your liver. Without enough of it, fat starts to pile up in your liver cells, eventually leading to inflammation and scarring. Think of choline as the nutrient that keeps your liver's traffic flowing — without it, everything gets backed up. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The best food source is pastured egg yolks, but be sure to look for low-PUFA eggs. Grass fed beef liver is another option that delivers a highly absorbable form of choline. Choline isn't optional — it's required for making phosphatidylcholine, a molecule your liver needs to package and export fats. Without it, those fats get stuck, and that's when the damage begins. Consider a choline supplement if your diet falls short — If you avoid animal products, getting enough choline becomes a real challenge. Plant-based sources like cruciferous vegetables offer only small amounts, and you'd need to eat unrealistic quantities to meet your needs. In that case, a supplement isn't just helpful — it's often necessary to avoid deficiency. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published One underrated option is citicoline, a form of choline that's been largely overlooked because most products use doses that are far too low to have a real effect. But at therapeutic levels — between 500 milligrams (mg) and 2,500 mg per day — citicoline supports your liver's ability to export fats, while also helping your brain make acetylcholine, a key neurotransmitter. If you're dealing with liver stress, insulin resistance, or brain fog, this is a smart addition to your routine. Move every day and keep your waist in check — I'm not talking about running marathons. Just take a brisk walk after meals, stretch, and do a bodyweight circuit a few times a week. The goal is to keep insulin low and blood flowing through your liver. If your waist is over 40 inches (men) or 35 inches (women), focus on trimming visceral fat — it's the type that's directly tied to liver scarring.

FAQs About Liver Disease

Q: What makes liver fibrosis more dangerous than liver fat?

A: Liver fat is often reversible, but fibrosis — scarring caused by repeated liver injury — is what drives disease progression. It disrupts liver function, impairs detoxification, and raises your risk of cirrhosis, liver failure, and cancer. Fibrosis, not fat, is the key predictor of poor outcomes.

Q: Why do so many people with liver disease go undiagnosed?

A: Liver disease typically causes no symptoms until it's advanced. Standard blood tests, like ALT and AST, often miss early fibrosis because the cutoff values are outdated. Many people have "normal" labs despite having significant liver scarring. New research calls for noninvasive tests and earlier screening, especially in those over 50 or with Type 2 diabetes.

Q: How are vegetable oils and alcohol connected to liver damage?

A: Both vegetable oils (high in LA) and alcohol create toxic byproducts called reactive aldehydes when metabolized — OXLAMs from vegetable oils and acetaldehyde from alcohol. These compounds damage mitochondria, disrupt detox pathways, and accelerate liver scarring. Eliminating both is key to recovery.

Q: What nutrients help my liver clear out fat?

A: Choline is essential. It helps your liver package and export fat so it doesn't get trapped and cause inflammation. Pastured, low-PUFA egg yolks and grass fed liver are rich sources. If you're not eating these foods, citicoline supplements (500 mg to 2,500 mg daily) help restore choline levels and support both liver and brain health.

Q: What's the best way to start reversing liver scarring?

A: Begin by cutting out vegetable oils and alcohol completely. Add choline-rich foods like pastured egg yolks or supplements, move your body daily to reduce insulin resistance, and trim belly fat. These steps reduce the metabolic stress that drives liver scarring and give your liver the space it needs to heal.

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