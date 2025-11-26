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Guillermou
Nov 26

High cortisol levels are detrimental to health. Low levels of cortisol are necessary for the proper functioning of the immune and reproductive systems; high levels of this stress hormone can be harmful to health.

Cortisol typically rises in the morning and then declines throughout the day. However, many people maintain chronically high cortisol levels. Chronically elevated cortisol levels are associated with various health consequences, including depression, insomnia, blood sugar imbalances, and high blood pressure. Elevated cortisol levels have also been linked to increased visceral fat (the fat surrounding vital organs), decreased bone density, and memory problems.

Melatonin secretion begins after sunset, peaks during the night between 2 and 4 a.m., and gradually declines throughout the rest of the night. Blood melatonin levels are typically low during the day.

This pattern helps regulate the daily sleep-wake cycle, known as the circadian rhythm. Interestingly, while melatonin tends to have more metabolic "stimulatory" activity, cortisol is more catabolic.

Circadian imbalances caused by dysregulation of cortisol and melatonin can lead to daytime sleepiness and brain processing problems, such as decreased alertness and difficulties with memory and decision-making.

When there is a sustained increase in cortisol, our natural rhythm can be disrupted. In addition to not reaping all the physical and hormone-regulating benefits of sleep, we might also not fully experience the numerous benefits of melatonin, such as antioxidant support, immune modulation, and support for gut health. That's why you'll hear that "high stress levels can contribute to inflammation and lower immunity."

Lifestyle factors that modulate cortisol include:

• Sleep: Chronic sleep problems are associated with higher cortisol levels.

• Exercise: Several studies have shown that regular exercise helps improve sleep quality and reduces stress, which can help lower cortisol levels over time.

• Learning to limit stress and stressful thoughts.

• Deep breathing exercises: These practices can help stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, your "rest and digest" system, leading to lower cortisol levels.

• Fun and laughter: Laughter stimulates the release of endorphins and can help lower cortisol. Having fun can also improve mood and reduce stress.

• Healthy relationships: Unhealthy relationships can cause frequent stress and raise cortisol levels.

Certain foods can help combat the effects of stress and cortisol. An anti-inflammatory diet rich in the following nutrients can help the body cope with the catabolic changes caused by stress:

B vitamins (e.g., beef, chicken, eggs, and fortified cereals)

Omega-3 fatty acids (e.g., salmon, avocados, and nuts and seeds)

Magnesium (avocados, bananas, broccoli, dark chocolate, and pumpkin seeds)

Protein-rich foods (nuts and seeds, meats, fish, and poultry)

Gut-healthy foods (kefir, Greek yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombuchu. Note: These foods release histamine.)

Herbs and supplements

Herbs that are calming and help the body adapt to stress (adaptogens) may help modulate cortisol. If you are particularly stressed and anxious, herbs that help regulate the calming neurotransmitter GABA, such as Valeriana officinalis (valerian), Matricaria recutita (German chamomile), and Humulus lupulus (hops), may be helpful.

Ashwagandha possesses anti-stress properties thanks to its potential to strengthen the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which influences the stress response. In a placebo-controlled study, 300 mg of ashwagandha root extract, taken for 60 days, was found to reduce cortisol levels in participants with chronic stress. It also improved stress resilience and energy levels. Another clinical trial with ashwagandha root extract at doses of 250 mg and 600 mg also demonstrated reductions in perceived and actual cortisol levels in healthy adults. Rhodiola rosea is another herb that helps relieve stress-related fatigue. A review article on Rhodiola reported on its benefits for managing various aspects of stress, including burnout.

In a randomized, placebo-controlled trial, holy basil significantly reduced stress after six weeks.

A systematic review has found that L-theanine, an amino acid extracted from green tea, reduces stress in people with acute anxiety.

There is also evidence that phosphatidylserine (PS), another amino acid derivative found in high amounts in the brain, helps reduce cortisol and improve cognitive function. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13679-018-0306-y (2018).--

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8584322/ (2021)-

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4465119/ (2015).—

https://www.rupahealth.com/post/how-to-balance-melatonin-and-cortisol-naturally-for-better-health (2025).--

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