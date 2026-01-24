Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Guillermou
5h

As reported by Dr. Mercola, linoleic acid (LA) is converted into oxidized linoleic acid metabolites (OXLAMs) by lipoxygenase (LOX). This thesis investigated how OXLAMs such as 13-hydroperoxyoctadecadienoic acid (13-HpODE), 13-hydroxyoctadecadienoic acid (13-HODE), 9-hydroperoxyoctadecadienoic acid (9-HpODE), and 9-hydroxyoctadecadienoic acid (9-HODE) affect mitochondrial redox status and fibrotic pathways. 13-HpODE may be responsible for the decline in mitochondrial redox status and the increased production of "rigid" collagen within fibroblasts, contributing to subsequent fibrosis and heart failure.

13-HpODE may be responsible for the decline in mitochondrial redox status and the increased production of "rigid" collagen within fibroblasts, contributing to subsequent fibrosis and heart failure. https://open.library.ubc.ca/soa/cIRcle/collections/ubctheses/24/items/1.0442002 (2024).-- Omega-6 PUFAs may promote lead (Pb) absorption. This is reported with research on the gene expression of several antioxidant genes and membrane proteins that transport Pb, which may play a critical role in oxidative stress and fibrosis. Both exposure to heavy metals, such as lead (Pb), and excessive consumption of omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) have been separately linked to increased oxidative stress and fibrosis. The results suggest that omega-6 PUFAs may promote Pb absorption.

https://open.library.ubc.ca/soa/cIRcle/collections/ubctheses/24/items/1.0443977 (2024).--

