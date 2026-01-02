Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jan 2

The phrase "ignorance is reflected in a society bombarded by the media" suggests that overexposure to information, often uncritically or selectively, can lead to increased ignorance in society. This is because the media can also manipulate, misinform, or simply overwhelm people with a deluge of data they are unable to process and understand properly.

If individuals do not develop critical thinking skills, they may uncritically accept the information they receive from the media, even if it is false or misleading.

Television, biased scientific articles (such as the Danish vaccine study), and social media, while they can be communication tools, can also amplify misinformation and create echo chambers where people are only exposed to biased opinions.

The American educator Amos Bronson states that "the disease of the ignorant is to be unaware of their own ignorance."

Aristotle said that "the ignorant person asserts, while the wise person doubts and reflects." But not all ignorance is a symptom of illness. There is a "wise" ignorance: that of someone who "knows that they do not know." Benjamin Disraeli referred to it with these words: "Being aware of one's own ignorance is a great step toward knowledge."

Many people settle for partial knowledge, detached from a holistic wisdom, perhaps because the model presented to us is not that of the wise and cultured person. On the contrary, the medical and scientific reductionisms and determinisms that underpin this project lead to a kind of totalitarianism that denies a holistic approach to illness.

