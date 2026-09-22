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Interesting. Alcohol consumption has been around for a very long time. It seems like the finger is being pointed at everything except the elephant in the room.
In 2019, there were an estimated 494.7 thousand cancer deaths and 13.0 million disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) due to cancer worldwide that were attributable to alcohol consumption. Alcohol-attributable DALYs were much higher in men (10.5 million) than in women (2.5 million). Global age-standardized rates of death and DALYs from alcohol-attributable cancers decreased by 14.7% and 18.1%, respectively, during the study period. Central Europe had the highest age-standardized mortality rates attributable to alcohol consumption (10.3%).
https://acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/cncr.34111 (2022)
During the study period, the life expectancy gap between individuals with low education levels (high school diploma or less) and those with high levels (university degree) widened by three years for men and five years for women. Between 2000 and 2010, the decline in cardiovascular disease mortality among highly educated individuals contributed significantly to the widening inequalities. In contrast, between 2010 and 2018, deaths from causes with an alcohol-attributable fraction of 20 percent or higher were a dominant driver of socioeconomic divergence.
https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/abs/10.1377/hlthaff.2021.01905 (2022)
Alcohol is known to deplete hepatic vitamin A content, a process linked to the pathogenesis of alcoholic liver disease. While the induction of cytochrome P450 2E1 (CYP2E1) has been suggested to contribute to alcohol-induced hepatic vitamin A depletion, the potential contributions of other retinoid-catabolizing CYPs have not been well studied. Our results show that chronic alcohol consumption is associated with reduced levels of hepatic retinol, retinyl esters, and retinoic acid. Furthermore, the Hepatic retinoid depletion is associated with the induction of multiple retinoid-catabolizing CYPs, including CYP26A1 and CYP26B1, in alcohol-fed wild-type mice. In conclusion, the alcohol-induced decrease in hepatic vitamin A content is associated with increased expression of multiple retinoid-catabolizing CYPs, including the retinoic acid-specific hydroxylases CYP26A1 and CYP26B1.
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0261675 (2022)
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Alcohol consumption has been estimated to contribute to 3.3 million deaths annually worldwide and to nearly $223.5 billion in monetary costs in the United States alone. Almost 75% of this is attributed to excessive alcohol consumption, defined as ethanol intake resulting in blood ethanol concentrations of 0.08 mg/dL or higher.
Various brain diseases and pathological states are accompanied by disruptions in blood-brain barrier (BBB) function, which ultimately exacerbates disease progression. The BBB is crucial for coordinating activity between the peripheral immune system and the brain. Importantly, BBB integrity responds to circulating cytokines and other immune-related signaling molecules, which are powerfully modulated by alcohol exposure. This review will highlight key cellular components of the BBB, discuss the mechanisms by which permeability is regulated, and provide information on methodological approaches for assessing BBB integrity. Damage or alterations in BBB permeability have far-reaching implications for subsequent brain health. Dysfunction of this gatekeeper role often culminates in severe pathology due to the excessive entry of immune signaling factors into the CNS, creating a cyclical pattern of disruption and a serious risk of brain diseases.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0074774221000441 (2022)
The number of people with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease (CKD) has recently increased, perhaps due to lifestyle, dietary changes, and rising life expectancy worldwide. Approximately 22.8%, 59.6%, and 34.1% of people over the age of 65 have diabetes, hypertension, and CKD, respectively.
Dose-response analyses revealed that moderate-to-heavy alcohol consumption was associated with an increased risk of cognitive impairment in patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease; excessive alcohol consumption increased the risk of cognitive impairment in patients with hypertension. The impact of alcohol consumption on cognitive impairment differs significantly depending on the patient's comorbidities.
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmed.2022.861145/full (2022)
Inulin significantly reduced richness and evenness and induced changes in eight gut bacterial genera. The prebiotic had minor effects on gastrointestinal symptoms and nutritional intake compared to the placebo. All patients showed improvements in depression, anxiety, and craving scores during alcohol withdrawal, regardless of the intervention group. Interestingly, only patients treated with inulin showed significant improvement in sociability scores and exhibited higher serum levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor.
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19490976.2021.2007042 (2022)
SNPs, including the HNF1A rs1183910 minor allele, are the most promising genetic candidates for protection against alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). The expression of genes contributing to the development of ALD can be altered by the amount of alcohol consumed. https://aasldpubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/hep.32115 (2022)
Individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD) exhibit higher rates of adverse health outcomes in the year prior to the recognition of AUD, as well as higher mortality at the time of recognition, compared to matched controls. Rates of alcohol-related cancers (aRR = 4.85 for men; aRR = 1.85 for women) and diabetes (aRR = 1.74; aRR = 2.43; aRR = 3.59; aRR = 2.92) peaked in the year prior to the index date for those with AUD compared to matched controls. All-cause mortality (aRR = 3.31; aRR = 3.61) was highest during the index year and remained elevated among cases compared to controls throughout the 20-year follow-up period.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/add.15646 (2022)
Alcohol has been shown to alter the gut microbiome, disrupt the intestinal barrier, and increase intestinal permeability, thereby directly and indirectly promoting immune activation. Most alcohol-mediated effects appear to facilitate intestinal inflammation, consequently influencing disease onset, recurrence, and symptom control. Furthermore, alcohol consumption interferes with the metabolism of various medications, leading to increased side-effect profiles or even a loss of therapeutic efficacy.
https://academic.oup.com/ibdjournal/article-abstract/28/3/466/6275613 (2022
Results from this study suggest that the association between alcohol consumption and incident atrial fibrillation (AF) is far from being a direct dose-response effect. The findings indicate a J-shaped relationship between alcohol consumption and incident AF.
https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4418/12/2/479/htm (2022)
Alcohol consumption triggers mitochondrial dysfunction in alcohol-associated liver disease.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-28201-2 (2022)
Even mild to moderate alcohol consumption was associated with an increased risk of biliary tract cancer in individuals with prediabetes and diabetes, but not in normoglycemic individuals.
https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.22.00145 (2022)
A J-shaped dose-response association between alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer risk was observed only in normoglycemic individuals.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0959804921013083 (2022)
Our results support a detrimental effect of excessive alcohol consumption on the incidence of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. No protective effect was found for carriers of lower-risk alleles for the ADH1B/ALDH2 genes.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/dmrr.3548 (2022)
After alcohol sales rose by 54% during the initial stay-at-home orders, health organizations warned that increased alcohol consumption resulting from isolation and stress could exacerbate negative health outcomes. National surveys indicated that, compared to the same period in 2019, adults consumed more alcohol between May and June 2020. Loneliness was identified as a health issue during the pandemic due to social distancing and the closure of communities. Increases in loneliness were particularly notable among low-income individuals, people with chronic illnesses, and young women.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8499726/ (2022)
it is estimated that a one-year increase in alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic in the US will result in 8,000 additional deaths related to alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD), 18,700 cases of decompensated cirrhosis, 1,000 cases of HCC, and 8.9 million disability-adjusted life-years between 2020 and 2040. Between 2020 and 2023, changes in alcohol consumption due to COVID-19 will lead to 100 additional deaths and 2,800 additional cases of decompensated cirrhosis. A sustained increase in alcohol consumption for more than one year could result in additional morbidity and mortality.
Rates increased across all age groups, with the largest increases occurring among individuals aged 35–44 years (39.7%) and 25–34 years (37.0%). Rate increases were similar for women (27.3%) and men (25.1%).
https://aasldpubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/hep.32272 (2022)
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2790491 (2022)